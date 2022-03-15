Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

sponsored content

If the rumors are true, we’re headed into a record-breaking year in terms of the number of weddings that will be taking place. With that in mind, we’re eager to organize a lineup of wedding-ready wardrobe options! We spoke with Brooke Levy, Director of the Ladies’ Department at Oak Hall — a premiere clothing store selling upscale brands to the Nashville and Memphis areas — to learn about this year’s trends for wedding guests, styling tips, and some of her favorite pieces that are currently in stock at Oak Hall.

DRESSES

Since weddings are making a comeback, Brooke tells us that so are maximalist dress trends, which incorporate everything from neon colors and ruffles to florals and dramatic sleeves. She adds that dresses with cutouts are also a great bold option: “At Oak Hall, we are trying to find dresses that will do this tastefully … [with an] open back or a small, strategically-spaced opening.” Luckily, Oak Hall carries plenty of maximalist dresses from brands like A.L.C., Catherine Regehr, and more.

SB Tip: If you’re planning to bring a date to an upcoming wedding, Brooke suggests that women take the lead in terms of attire. “Let the lady take the lead,” she says. “We aim for complementary, not necessarily matching.”

ACCESSORIES

In addition to clothing, Brooke says you can also make a statement with your accessories, especially if you’re opting for a simpler dress. When it comes time to pick out your jewelry, Oak Hall offers plenty of bold options from its OH Collection and brands like Jennifer Behr and The Woods. On the other hand, if you’re already wearing a statement dress, Brooke says to tone down your accessories with items like a simple diamond bar necklace or pair of small hoop earrings.

If you have more than one wedding on the docket this season, Brooke says you can add some staples to your closet to keep things easy. She recommends keeping clutches and metallic heels on hand, and luckily, Oak Hall offers on-trend options from Loeffler Randall.

Brooke also adds that a beautiful Catherine Regehr roll collar dress is another great workhorse staple for anyone’s closet, one you’ll come back to again and again. Plus, Oak Hall hosts Catherine Regehr trunk shows at both of their locations this month — March 23 through 25 in Memphis and March 26 and 27 in Nashville. During the event, you can customize your own dress, pick the color and length, and add fun elements like ruffles, crystals, and laser-cut treatments.

At the end of the day, Brooke says her most important piece of advice to keep in mind this wedding season (and beyond) is to wear something that you love and feel confident in. “You don’t have to follow every trend,” she says. “Pick what makes you smile and forget the rest!”

Oak Hall is located at 4017 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 303, in Nashville, and 6150 Poplar Avenue, Suite 146, in Memphis. To learn more and peruse their offerings, visit oakhall.com.

This article is sponsored by Oak Hall.