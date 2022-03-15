Share with your friends!
If the rumors are true, we’re headed into a record-breaking year in terms of the number of weddings that will be taking place. With that in mind, we’re eager to organize a lineup of wedding-ready wardrobe options! We spoke with Brooke Levy, Director of the Ladies’ Department at Oak Hall — a premiere clothing store selling upscale brands to the Nashville and Memphis areas — to learn about this year’s trends for wedding guests, styling tips, and some of her favorite pieces that are currently in stock at Oak Hall.

DRESSES

Since weddings are making a comeback, Brooke tells us that so are maximalist dress trends, which incorporate everything from neon colors and ruffles to florals and dramatic sleeves. She adds that dresses with cutouts are also a great bold option: “At Oak Hall, we are trying to find dresses that will do this tastefully … [with an] open back or a small, strategically-spaced opening.” Luckily, Oak Hall carries plenty of maximalist dresses from brands like A.L.C., Catherine Regehr, and more.

What to wear to weddings: Neon pink Rio Pleated Maxi Dress from A.L.C.

The Rio Pleated Maxi Dress from A.L.C. is available at Oak Hall and is an easy way to incorporate the maximalist dress trend thanks to its neon pink color and high neckline. To take your attire to the next level, you could even opt for a bright-colored shoe. Image: A.L.C.

Green Arak Shift Dress from Catherine Regehr

We can also expect to see more dramatic sleeves this year. Brooke Levy, Director of the Ladies’ Department at Oak Hall, says this Arak Shift Dress with wave sleeves from Catherine Regehr is one of her favorite examples of this trend. Image: Catherine Regehr

What to wear to weddings: Pastel blue T-Neck Bias Sheath dress from Catherine Regehr

Oak Hall carries this T-Neck Bias Sheath dress for an option with ruffles. It again comes from Catherine Regehr and is part of the brand’s ‘Mother of the Bride’ collection. Image: Catherine Regehr

Midnight Taura Dress from Shoshanna

If you’re a fan of florals, Brooke recommends Oak Hall’s collection of Shoshanna dresses. The brand’s Midnight Taura Dress is pictured here, which includes three-quarter sleeves and a flattering cinched waist with ruching details. Image: Shoshanna

SB Tip: If you’re planning to bring a date to an upcoming wedding, Brooke suggests that women take the lead in terms of attire. “Let the lady take the lead,” she says. “We aim for complementary, not necessarily matching.”

ACCESSORIES

In addition to clothing, Brooke says you can also make a statement with your accessories, especially if you’re opting for a simpler dress. When it comes time to pick out your jewelry, Oak Hall offers plenty of bold options from its OH Collection and brands like Jennifer Behr and The Woods. On the other hand, if you’re already wearing a statement dress, Brooke says to tone down your accessories with items like a simple diamond bar necklace or pair of small hoop earrings.

Two diamond statement necklaces from Oak Hall

Jewelry is an easy way to make a statement this wedding season. Pictured here are two options that are part of the OH Collection at Oak Hall. Image: Oak Hall

What to wear to weddings: Comet earrings from Jennifer Behr

The Comet earrings from Jennifer Behr are guaranteed to add a sparkly touch to your wedding attire this year. They feature a shining star in the middle set by hand with crystals. Image: Oak Hall

Statement earrings from The Woods

Here is another stunning example of statement earrings available at Oak Hall. They come from the brand The Woods. Image: Oak Hall

Gold hoop earring from OH Collection at Oak Hall

You can always make a statement with an elegant pair of gold hoops, too! We love this pair from the OH Collection for its subtle diamond detail. Image: Oak Hall

What to wear to weddings: Three diamond bar necklaces from OH Collection

For a more toned-down look, Brooke recommends a diamond bar necklace like any of the ones pictured here from the OH Collection. Image: Oak Hall

Gold huggie earrings

“A great diamond bar necklace and pair of diamond huggies are a great addition to any dress,” says Brooke. These small hoops come from the OH Collection. Image: Oak Hall

If you have more than one wedding on the docket this season, Brooke says you can add some staples to your closet to keep things easy. She recommends keeping clutches and metallic heels on hand, and luckily, Oak Hall offers on-trend options from Loeffler Randall.

Brooke also adds that a beautiful Catherine Regehr roll collar dress is another great workhorse staple for anyone’s closet, one you’ll come back to again and again. Plus, Oak Hall hosts Catherine Regehr trunk shows at both of their locations this month — March 23 through 25 in Memphis and March 26 and 27 in Nashville. During the event, you can customize your own dress, pick the color and length, and add fun elements like ruffles, crystals, and laser-cut treatments.

Gold Penny heel and matching Rayne clutch from Loeffler Randal

Matching heels and a clutch are a great staple to have in your closet this wedding season. Pictured here is the Camellia heel and Rayne clutch from Loeffler Randall. Image: Loeffler Randall

At the end of the day, Brooke says her most important piece of advice to keep in mind this wedding season (and beyond) is to wear something that you love and feel confident in. “You don’t have to follow every trend,” she says. “Pick what makes you smile and forget the rest!”

Oak Hall is located at 4017 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 303, in Nashville, and 6150 Poplar Avenue, Suite 146, in Memphis. To learn more and peruse their offerings, visit oakhall.com.

