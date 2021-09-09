Doesn’t it just smell like September outside? You know, that really specific summer-to-fall scent that appears around the time the kids head back to school, and we start to notice those first, oh-so-subtle temperature changes? If you ask us, September is definitely in the air, and it’s got us chomping at the bit to stock up for the coming season. Luckily, local Memphis shops are at the ready, shelves lined with fall accessories, tailgating gear, and home decor. Check out our September FINDS!

FALL-READY ACCESSORIES

Braided herringbone necklace

Delicate gold layering necklaces are still enjoying their moment in the sun, and we’re looking forward to building more of them into our fall accessory lineup. The collection of layering necklaces available at Shelby Jewel is extensive, but this simple braided beauty, priced at $74, caught our eyes right away.

Rancher hat

Stock & Belle is a Memphis lifestyle boutique offering up everything from clothing and accessories to home decor, including lots of locally made goods. Among our favorites this month are their autumn-inspired statement accessories, like the Keala rancher hat ($108) available in emerald green and a rich beige.

Bow belt

Oak Hall‘s bow belts offer up a unique, feminine way to dress up otherwise simple outfits or add shape to loose-fitting dresses. Available for $60 in a muted blush pink or a bold leopard pattern, these belts are long enough to allow for a variety of different knots and bows.

FOOTBALL SEASON FINDS

Slim leather koozie

Everyone’s got a favorite koozie … right? Your next one is sure to be this custom monogrammed slim seltzer koozie ($45) from Clayton & Crume! It’s made from durable leather and is perfect for keeping your drinks cool (and your hands warm) all season long. If seltzer isn’t your thing, it comes in a regular can size, too.

Beaded game day bags

These intricately beaded crossbody bags ($168) and coin purses ($58) are available in-store or via Instagram order at Hemline. Available in two styles and a variety of spirited motifs, sporting one of these is a fun way to rep your team.

Stainless steel canteen

Falling Into Place carries a line of Corkcicle products, which we LOVE for beverages on the go. This 25-ounce stainless steel canteen maintains liquid temperature like a champ, and it’s sweat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about condensation ruining the party. The canteen, available for $34, is particularly well-suited for events where glass is discouraged! It’s great for drinks of all kinds, but it bears mentioning — it holds a standard-sized bottle of wine.

Tea Towel

This Memphis Tiger tea towel, available at Truffle Pig for $24, is printed right here in Tennessee and makes for a special addition to any tailgate setup, or a great gift for the die-hard Tigers fan in the family. It’s festive, but functional too — it’s printed on an absorbent 100% cotton flour sack.

Bloody Mary accoutrements

For Bloody Mary devotees, a fabulous mix goes pretty far, but a good garnish lineup is like icing on the cake. This year, stop by A. Schwab on Beale Street to stock up on a variety of pickled veggies from their very own line of pantry goods. The pickled asparagus and green beans (both $9) are pictured here, but they also have a variety of traditional cucumber pickles (and some less-traditional pickled items, like quail eggs). You can also find a selection of preserves and relishes, perfect for pairing with traditional tailgate fare like pimento cheese!

Canvas wine tote

Another monogram-able favorite from SB Shop, this wine tote by South of Hampton ($48) is fabulous for toting all of your tailgate essentials. Complete with four designated compartments for wine bottles — or your beverages of choice — plus a large center compartment for other items, we’re calling this bag a must-have for the season.

FINDS FOR KIDS

‘Adventure is out there’ tee

Itty Bitty Bella in Collierville is stocked with a selection of almost-painfully-cute children’s clothing for a wide range of ages, but we especially love this graphic tee ($39) for the coming season. From the autumnal color scheme to the sweet assurance of adventure, we think it’s a great fit for adventurous little boys and girls alike!

Bold multi-colored top

How adorable is this jewel-toned striped top ($15) from local boutique Southern Lace? We can easily picture this top with a pair of little leggings and booties or sneakers for fall events — just imagine this look in a pumpkin patch!

Country legends book

For kids whose attention tends to wander during game days, we like to keep plenty of books and activities on deck. Country Legends Alphabet by Beck Feiner, available for $25 at Lansky Bros. in The Peabody Hotel, is lined with ultra-colorful illustrations of greats like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers — one for every letter of the alphabet. Keep the kids busy, and learn ’em a thing or two about the classics, while you’re at it. (This also makes a great holiday gift for new parents!)

FOR THE HOME

Modern vases

Designed and handmade by the team at Paper & Clay, the minimalistic Modern Heirloom Vase ($86) comes in eight stunning shades, all of which will pair beautifully with the blooms and greenery of the season to come! Also offering taper candle holders and a variety of serving pieces, you’ll definitely want to keep Paper & Clay in mind for dressing up your fall and winter gatherings.

New bridge/old bridge mug

Lovers of all things cozy understand the value of a really, really great mug. As temperatures drop, pay homage to a Memphis institution by enjoying your morning coffee in this exclusive mug from Cooper-Young Gallery — or by offering it up as a gift for friends and neighbors! It’s a steal at only $15.

Autumn-scented candle

Made in Memphis and available at Oxbeau for $20, this hand-poured soy candle is infused with notes of autumn-appropriate scents like musk, leather, tobacco leaf, and cedar — all scents to conjure memories of Septembers past.

Happy September, and happy shopping!

