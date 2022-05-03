Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

What’s better than spending an afternoon soaking in the open air with your drink of choice in hand? Luckily, Memphis has several rooftop bars boasting breathtaking views of the city’s neighborhoods and skyline. With locations perched atop luxurious hotels, at The Pyramid, a distillery, and more, here are nine rooftop spots to take advantage of this season!

9 Rooftop Bars in Memphis to Check Out

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

752 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 725-7437

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday

Aldo’s Pizza Pies is one of the only rooftop bars in Midtown. Offering beer, cocktails, and plenty of hearty fare like scratch-made pizzas, stuffed peppers, meatballs, and sandwiches, the rooftop at Aldo’s is a fabulous way to spend an afternoon or enjoy a meal al fresco. SB Tip: Get the garlic knots and thank us later.

Beck & Call

33 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 444-3232

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Located at the Hyatt Centric Beale Street, you can find Beck & Call eight stories above street level, with spectacular views and delicious drinks! Though it’s a whiskey-themed bar, they can whip up just about any cocktail that strikes your fancy. They also offer a selection of craft beers and elevated bar bites like truffle tots, flatbreads, and a sausage-and-cheese plate.

Hu. Roof

79 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 333-1200

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Located atop the Hu. Hotel (formerly the Madison), in the heart of downtown Memphis, Hu. Roof has breathtaking city views with craft libations, local brews, and wine. And since it also offers indoor seating, you can enjoy Hu. Roof any time of year. In addition to an extensive beverage selection, the restaurant offers shareable snacks, spreads, and flatbreads. Be sure to stop by the Hu. Cafe or Diner on your way out, too.

Mississippi Terrace at The Pyramid

1 Bass Pro Dr., Memphis, TN 38105 • (901) 620-4600

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Just when we thought Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid couldn’t get any cooler, it added a rooftop bar. Mississippi Terrace has fire pits for when it gets chilly, lots of seating space, and a view that is out of this world. The menu boasts classic cocktails with a twist, such as the Sweet Tea Mule, the Mississippi Margarita, and the Strawberry Basil Cosmo, as well as a small selection of appetizers and shareable options. Choose from a charcuterie and cheese board, bacon guacamole, Italian flatbread, Margherita pizza, and more.

Old Dominick Distillery

305 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 260-1250

Hours: Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday



“Share a sip of pure Memphis” is Old Dominick’s motto. Offering full tours, an event space, tastings, and a retail shop, this is the best spot for those warmer months. The distillery has an indoor full-service bar that offers specialty cocktails, and if the rooftop is open, take a peek at the surrounding scenery.

The Peabody

149 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 529-4000

When summer rolls around in Memphis, The Peabody is the place to be. And the Peabody Rooftop parties are back this year! Every April through August, the weekend kicks off on Thursday evenings with a lively band, yummy drinks, and of course, the stunning views over the Mississippi River.

Terrace at the River Inn

50 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 260-3366

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday

Located on the roof of the River Inn in Harbor Town, the Terrace Grill overlooks Auction Street Bridge and Downtown Memphis. At 5 p.m., the kitchen starts rolling, and you can enjoy a meal and a delicious drink while breathing in that Mississippi River air.

Tiger & Peacock

21 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • tel:

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 5 p.m. t0 10 p.m.; closed Monday

Say hello to your next gals’ night! This vibrant, electric, FUN cocktail bar is perfect for that photo op (and spending time with your best friends). With several signature cocktails and delicious bites from the kitchen, you’ll never want to leave Tiger and Peacock.

The View Rooftop at Residence Inn by Marriott Memphis Downtown

110 Monroe Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 578-3700

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. until close

A cold drink, a view of the Mississippi River, and warm weather. What could be better? Happy hour, of course! The View offers drink specials Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. So grab your gals and head to this rooftop for tasty cocktails and picturesque backdrops.

Enjoy your cocktails with a view — and as always, drink responsibly!

**********

