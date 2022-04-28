Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s time to confirm this year’s plans for celebrating Mother’s Day. Here are some delicious spots around Memphis with great atmosphere and delicious brunch menus, perfect for honoring that special lady in your life. Book your table soon — reservations are filling up fast! Where to Get Mother’s Day Brunch in Memphis Amerigo 1239 Ridgeway Rd., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 761-4000 Amerigo is offering dine-in and takeout options for Mother’s Day. Open early at 10 a.m., seating is first-come, first-served. Regular menu items will be available, as will specials like glazed ham, cedar roasted sea bass, and “Make-Your-Own Mimosas.” If you’re looking to let Mom stay in her pajamas a little longer, opt for ordering your feast and picking it up curbside.

AutoZone Park

200 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 721-6000

Brunch with a view! Watch the Redbirds at AutoZone Park while eating local brunch favorites and sipping from a bottomless supply of mimosas. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy a seat at the club level for $39 that includes extensive menu choices like pit-smoked country ham, deviled eggs, breakfast pastries, fresh fruit, and plenty of beverage options.

Biscuits & Jams

Biscuits & Jams will have an array of delicious brunch food on Mother’s Day! The buffet will included items like applewood-smoked bacon, vegetable frittatas, homemade french toast, biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, herbs, cajun pasta and more. This will be a completely contactless buffet plated by their staff. Purchase tickets for $38.95 and reserve seating here.

Cafe Society

212 N Evergreen St #5210, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 722-2177

Cafe Society has created a special menu just for Mother’s Day. At $40 per person, the meal includes a starter, entrée, and dessert. Choose from goat cheese croquette, seafood bisque, prime rib, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and a final course of fruit tart or bread pudding. For reservations, click here.

Char

431 S Highland St #120, Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 249-3533

Char is offering brunch, lunch, and dinner menus along with chef specials like the fish of the day, garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, key lime pie, and a Mother’s Day rosé. Reserve your table here. If Mom prefers to stay home and relax, they’ve got you covered. The full menu, specials, and regular family meal packages are also available for curbside pickup.

Paulette's 901-260-3300 50 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, TN 38103 Let Mom sit back, relax and enjoy a delicious three-course meal at Paulette's. Choose chowder, crab cakes, or mixed greens to start, then move on to filet mignon, lamb chop, redfish, or roasted chicken, followed by a strawberry crêpe, bread pudding, or triple layer chocolate cake for dessert. The menu itself is a celebration! Make a reservation here. Peabody Memphis 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 529-4000 You have two fantastic options for celebrating Mom at The Peabody Memphis. Your first option is to enjoy a lavish brunch in the Continental Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch is $88 for adults and $32 per child ages 12 and under (the price includes valet parking). Your second choice is to have an elegant three-course tea from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The tea service ranges from $50 to $60 per adult and $30 for children under 12 (valet parking included). Reservations are required — you can make yours here. Tug's Casual Grill 51 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, TN 38103 • 901-260-3344 With soups, salads, appetizers, and a full breakfast and brunch menu, Tug's Casual Grill has everything you can imagine for brunch. They'll be serving Mother's Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with a variety of mimosa options — classic orange, pineapple, cranberry, peach, or mango. (If Mom is really serious about her brunch game, you can even order mimosas by the pitcher!) You can also order online here for an at-home brunch affair. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms and maternal figures in your life! Did we miss a great locally-owned place to grab Mother's Day brunch? Email Katelyn Caughron at [email protected].