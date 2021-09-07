Can’t bear to leave your furry friends behind come happy hour? No need! There are plenty of dog-friendly spots for dining and drinking around Memphis. Read on for a comprehensive list of Memphis patios that welcome furry patrons.

Downtown

7 W. Carolina Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 290-1140

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. t0 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A bar, event space, and restaurant, Loflin Yard is a great place to spend time with friends and family. Order from an extensive menu of small plates and hearty entrees starring smoked meats, plus a full drink list with seasonally rotating cocktails.

855 Kentucky St., Memphis, TN 38106 • (901) 207-5111

Hours: Temporarily closed, check their Instagram for updates!

“All fun, no frills” is the name of the game at Momma’s Roadhouse. Located right at Highway 55, this Downtown spot is great for delicious food, live music, and late nights — enjoy burgers and a cozy atmosphere until 3 a.m.

201 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 528-1540

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at the former Memphis Greyhound bus station, The Greyhound specializes in craft cocktails and offers a menu of small bites that changes weekly, so you’re always in for something new.

on Main Street, between Monroe & Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 523-0877

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Owner Felicia Willett has created a stunning garden oasis next door to her popular restaurant. The patio is open from May 1 till mid-November. Be sure to check out their happy hour specials!

45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 526-0037

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Maciel’s offers an extensive selection of classic Mexican fare like quesadillas, nachos, tacos, and of course, tortas! (If you’re not familiar, tortas are a Mexican sandwich loaded with your protein of choice and plenty of fresh toppings.)

95 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 343-0872

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The kitchen at LOCAL is open late! They offer a full menu during the day, and special late-night offerings starting at 10:30 p.m. — keep an eye out for their famous beer dinners!

100 S Main St Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 577-7743

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aldo’s serves New York-style pizza pies in a casual setting. Both locations — one downtown, and one in Midtown — have a full bar and an extensive menu of pizzas by the slice or whole pie, as well as sandwiches and salads.

145 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 522-8555

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spilling out onto Main Street, The Majestic Grille’s outdoor seating area is the place to be downtown when the weather is nice. The energy of downtown’s bustling entertainment district is infectious!

325 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 527-7337

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight

Green Beetle, one of the oldest taverns in Memphis, is still whipping up burgers and tasty sides — definitely an essential Memphis spot for out-of-towners to try.

124 GE Patterson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 591-8000

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Vault on GE Patterson offers American food with a Cajun twist. Don’t miss out on their brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with menu items like crawfish mac & cheese and Cajun garlic shrimp & grits.

Midtown

2117 Peabody Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 725-1155

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

If you’ve never had Slider Inn’s famous Jameson Slushie, now is the perfect time to try it! And be sure to check out their new location Downtown. The outdoor deck is one of our favorite spots to spend a lazy weekend afternoon with friends.

1585 Overton Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 410-8200

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Ecco on Overton Park is an intimate bistro that is largely influenced by European culinary culture. They offer delicious salads, homemade soups, and gourmet sandwiches. In keeping with Mediterranean tradition, the dinner menu includes cheese plates, house-made pasta, braised meats, and boutique wine and beer.

Multiple locations around Memphis

Central BBQ is a mecca of Memphis flavors, and what better setting for enjoying great barbecue than the great outdoors? This family-friendly restaurant is known for exceptional service and delicious Memphis BBQ — all three locations in Memphis offer patio dining.

2166 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 504-4342

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Railgarten might just be Midtown’s favorite playground. This eclectic spot — with hammocks, picnics, live music, ping pong, ice cream, al fresco dining, tiki drinks, sand volleyball, and a funky diner — is fun for all ages.

940 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 726-4444

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’re looking for a sophisticated dinner or happy hour, Alchemy is the spot. (Don’t miss the truffle deviled eggs!)

921 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 305-6930

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m to 6 p.m.

Known for the extensive offering of local and regional beers, available by the pint, sample sizes, and growlers, Hammer & Ale is the perfect place to hang after work or on the weekends.

937 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 278-0278

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Offering country-style cuisine prepared with local ingredients, Sweet Grass/Next Door loves to welcome guests to make memories. In addition to incredible food, Sweet Grass offers a full beer, wine, and cocktail list.

2119 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 278-0034

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m to 3 a.m.

Young Avenue Deli has 36 draft and 130 can and bottle selections to choose from, plus a long list of sandwiches, pizzas, and award-winning French fries.

2144 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 590-2829

Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Located just off Overton Square, The Second Line is the casual cousin to Chef Kelly English’s renowned Restaurant Iris. Chef Kelly offers up classic Louisiana favorites with a twist. Start with their finger-lickin’ Besh BBQ Shrimp and an order of their sinful Andouille sausage, crawfish, and pimento cheese fries.

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 343-0103

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In the historic Cooper-Young district, you’ll find Cafe Ole — a go-to spot for Mexican-inspired comfort food and margaritas. Be sure to try their famous bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp, and keep an eye on their daily happy hours!

Multiple locations around Memphis

When you’re craving pizza or calzones, Memphis Pizza Cafe is the place to be in Midtown — but they have three other locations around Memphis, so you’ll never have to go without.

2102 Trimble Pl, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 529-7017

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Belly Acres’ motto is “citified farm fresh.” This farm-to-table eatery offers gourmet burgers prepared with grass-fed beef and creative, homemade toppings. This Overton Square favorite features a fun, farm-themed atmosphere both inside and out, and the dog-friendly patio is perfect for people-watching while sipping a milkshake.

East Memphis

2855 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 572-1803

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lost Pizza Co. has a full bar, party room, and a pretty awesome patio that welcomes dogs. Their menu goes well beyond pizza, though. May we recommend the Mississippi Delta hot tamales?

3 Locations around Memphis

Cheffie’s Café is known for its tasty sandwiches and salads. Choose from one of their signature menu items, or as they say, “Be the Chef” and design your own sandwich or salad creation just the way you want it. Nestled under the shade of trees, Cheffie’s patio has a back porch feel that makes it perfect for a casual meal with family and friends. They have two new locations: One in Shelby Farms Park, and one in Collierville.

477 High Point Terrace, Memphis, TN 38122 • (901) 452-3339

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tucked away in the cozy High Point Terrace lies a tasty gem called High Point Pizza. With a jukebox, games like Ms. PacMan and Galaxy, and a policy that allows you to bring your own wine with no corkage fee, what’s not to love?

4523 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122 • (901) 761-9898

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. t0 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. 3 p.m.

If you’re from Memphis, you likely already know that Elwood’s Shack is a real treat. With menu items like BBQ sliders and pizza and even a breakfast menu, you’d be hard-pressed to work your way through the entire menu.

695 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 680-8118

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Live music, a huge patio, and a great spot to watch your favorite sports, Brookhaven is a local place in East Memphis that people know and love. Whether you’re after a cold beer or some delicious appetizers, the patio is big enough for your entire party.

Cheers to you and your furry friends!

**********

