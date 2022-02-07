Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether you’re in the market for a bouquet of fresh flowers or supplies for a major landscaping overhaul, check out these local nurseries and flower shops (listed in alphabetical order) that are making it SO easy (and fun) to refresh our homes, gardens, workspaces, and beyond.

10 Memphis Flower Shops and Nurseries Making Our Spaces Beautiful

Blackspring Farms

(901) 233-6362 • [email protected]

Though Blackspring Farms doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar storefront like other shops and nurseries on this list, it has recently made a name for itself with locally-sourced floral subscriptions. Located in Millington, TN, just outside of Memphis, owner Eva Brewer grows all flowers on her own land, and her seasonal bouquets can be delivered for one-off occasions or purchased on a subscription basis to be delivered weekly or monthly.

Dan West Garden Center

4763 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 767-6743

12061 Hwy. 64, Eads, TN 38028 • (901) 867-2283

Hours vary by location

At each of the area locations, Dan West Garden Center offers up everything you need to create the garden of your dreams — everything from trees, shrubs, flowers, and tools to a crew of in-house experts, readily available to answer any of your gardening questions.

Digger O’Dell Nursery

11034 Hwy. 64, Arlington, TN 38002 • (901) 867-3511

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Digger O’Dell’s refers to themselves as ‘a nursery worth the drive’ — as they’re located in Arlington, about half an hour from Downtown Memphis. At the end of your drive, you’ll find 33 beautiful acres of land that houses their nursery, greenhouses, and a team that’s eager to help.

Everbloom Floral Studio & Shop

2489 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 930-5938

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Everbloom has a charming Memphis storefront that sells flowers, houseplants, containers, and even jewelry and greeting cards — the perfect one-stop shop for gifting! Everbloom also offers floral bouquets, subscriptions, and stunning special event designs.

Garden District

5040 Sanderlin Ave., Ste. 109, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 761-3277

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Located in the heart of East Memphis, Garden District offers full floral services and a showroom that’s open Monday through Friday, where shoppers can peruse flower arrangements, plants, containers, and gifts. Follow along with their Instagram to get a look at their inspirational creations.

Golden Hour

356 N. Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103 • [email protected]

Hours: Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Monday

Golden Hour is a lovely local gift shop lined with lush indoor plants, home goods, and more. Nestled in the Pinch District, Golden Hour is another fabulous destination when you’re looking for gift items (or a cheerful addition to your own space!).

RELATED: A Lazy Girls #1 Tip To Beautiful Flower Arrangements

Memphis Botanic Garden Nursery

750 Cherry Rd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 636-4100

Central Daylight Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Central Standard Time (Winter) Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Not only is Memphis Botanic Garden a beautiful local gem for outdoor exploration, but their plant sales make it possible for YOU to have a beautiful space, too! Spend time on the grounds for inspiration, then stop by their gift shop and visitors’ center, where you can purchase plants, flowers, and more all year round.

Millstone Market & Nursery

6993 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 730-1183

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Discover your new favorite florals and fresh finds at Millstone Market & Nursery. They have a verdant garden center, which houses boxwoods, trees, shrubs, florals, houseplants, and succulents. Beyond that, Millstone offers home and garden gifts, garden accents like benches and birdhouses, and full floral arranging services.

RELATED: Secrets of a Stunning Summer Yard

Urban Earth Garden Center

80 Flicker St., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 323-0031

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Urban Earth Garden Center in Midtown Memphis boasts an impressive nursery and market, but they also offer a wide variety of services, including garden design and installation, garden and lawn management, and more.

Urban Gardener

742 Mt. Moriah Rd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 374-9964

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Urban Gardener carries gifts and accessories for the home and garden. This eclectic shop is a great destination for unique items — perfect for gifting.

Time to go get your green thumb on, Memphis!

**********

For the best of the South, delivered to your inbox daily — subscribe to StyleBlueprint!