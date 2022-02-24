Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Spring is fast approaching, and we are ready to welcome the change of season. This month is packed with fabulous local events worth adding to your calendar — from festivals and races to live music and dance performances. Here are the hottest Memphis events happening this March!

12 Memphis Events & Happenings: March 2022

March 1, 2022: Dancing with the Stars Live at the Orpheum Theatre

Your favorite dancers from the television series “Dancing with the Stars” hit the stage at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday, March 1, with an all-new show. You can see dances like the cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa, tango, and more. Tickets start at $59.50, and the show begins at 8 p.m. orpheum-memphis.com

March 4 – 6, 2022: Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend

Beginning Friday, March 4, head to Graceland’s annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend to enjoy live performances and concert experiences. Previous Elvis Tribute Contest winners are scheduled to perform on the Graceland Soundstage, and performers include Brandon Bennett, David Lee, Patrick Dunn, and more. This is a weekend like no other! Tickets for events start at $15. graceland.com

March 4 – 6, 2022: Ballet Memphis Winter Mix

Head to Playhouse on the Square to experience different styles of music and dance! Ballet Memphis’ Winter Mix features works by George Balanchine, Trey McIntyre, and Brandon Ramey. Performance times vary, and tickets start at $35. balletmemphis.org

March 5, 2022: Women in the Arts Festival

On Saturday, March 5, support local women from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Women in the Arts Festival. This event takes place between Theatre Memphis and Dixon Gallery & Gardens. The festival also includes food trucks, performances, and more family-friendly fun. facebook.com

March 5 & 6, 2022: Iris Orchestra

Join Iris Orchestra for an unforgettable weekend of music as two internationally acclaimed pianists — Inon Barnatan and Alon Goldstein — come together to honor the life of Memphis philanthropist Peter Formanek. This concert series showcases works from Mozart, Schubert, Chopin, and more. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $40. Click HERE for tickets to Saturday’s show and HERE for tickets to Sunday’s show.

March 6 – 12, 2022: Black Restaurant Week

Enjoy a week of dining deals from Black-owned restaurants in the Memphis area! You can dine in, grab your meal to go, or have your food delivered. The event offers 95 delicious meals from 27 local restaurants, including Suga Mama Snowballs, A&R BBQ, Shroomlicious Meals, and more. blackrestaurantweek.com

March 12, 2022: Leanne Morgan at the Orpheum Theatre

With her Southern charm and hilarious stories, Leanne Morgan is one of standup comedy’s biggest up-and-coming talents. She heads to the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, March 12, for two shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.75. orpheum-memphis.com

March 12, 2022: 49th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade

It’s time to celebrate the luck o’ the Irish! Grab something green and come out to this annual parade full of fun performances, music, floats, and more St. Patrick’s Day fun. The event is free to attend and begins at 3 p.m. on Beale Street. bealestreet.com

March 13, 2022: 6th Annual Soulful Food Truck Festival

The annual Soulful Food Truck Festival is held on Sunday, March 13, at Tiger Lane. Enjoy delicious food from food trucks and local vendors in addition to live entertainment from Stefanie Bolton, Carmen Hicks, and Courtney Little. General admission tickets are $10, and VIP tickets are $20. General admission begins at noon. eventbrite.com

March 19, 2022: Cherry Blossom Picnic at Memphis Botanic Garden

Enjoy lunch from Asian-inspired food trucks, take a guided tour through a Japanese garden, and participate in traditional crafts and games at the Cherry Blossom Picnic at Memphis Botanic Garden. The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free with garden admission. membg.org

March 25, 2022: Whiskey Warmer

Enjoy 40 different types of whiskey, bourbon, and scotch on Friday, March 25. Whiskey Warmer offers local food vendors, a cigar lounge, and live music. Tickets begin at $49 and include 15 whiskey tastings and access to all event areas. Food and a cash bar are also available. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Shelby Farms Park. whiskeywarmer.com

March 26, 2022: The Fast & The Furriest 5K Run/Walk

If you enjoy exercising with your furry friends, this is the run for you. Benefiting the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, this is a fun run and walk where pups are the star of the show. Registration starts at $30, and the race kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. There is also a virtual option available. raceroster.com

Have a lovely March, Memphis!

