July is prime time for summer festivities — everyone dressed in red, white, and blue, eating seasonal favorites and doing their best to soak up the summer sun while staying cool. Luckily, in Memphis, there are opportunities for celebration around every corner this month. From Fourth of July extravaganzas to live music, there is a little something for everyone. Here are some of the can’t-miss events happening around the Bluff City this July!

17 Memphis Events & Happenings: July 2021

July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021: GET LOUD Free Concert Series

Memphis Tourism is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Downtown Memphis Commission, and Beale Street to bring live, local music to Handy Park. This month’s performances begin on Thursday, July 1, and include acts like The Wooten Brothers, Paul Thorn and Celisse. Admission to this event is free. memphistravel.com

July 1, 2021: Shell Yeah! Tasty Compositions: Bobby Rush

Enjoy music by Bobby Rush at The Levitt Shell on Thursday, July 1. Seating for this event is limited to six-person pods, and attendees can purchase pods with picnic baskets curated by Chef Kelly English. Tickets that include food are $400, and tickets without food are $270. levittshell.org

July 1, 2021: Flag City Freedom Celebration 2021

Millington Parks and Recreation hosts its annual Flag City Freedom Celebration at the Millington Sports Complex on Thursday, July 1. The event includes fireworks and music, and parking is $5 per vehicle. The gates open at 6 p.m. facebook.com

July 2, 2021: Fireworks Extravaganza in Bartlett

Head over to the Bartlett area for some live music and activities for all ages, including a classic car display and concessions followed by a fireworks show. All activities take place on the lawn of Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center and Appling Middle School. The opening celebration begins at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9:10 p.m. The event is free to attend. cityofbartlett.org

July 2 – 4, 2021: Memphis Redbirds Independence Day Celebration

What’s more American than baseball, a cookout, and fireworks? Celebrate Independence Day with Rocky the Redbird and the team as they take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The cookout begins when the gates open at 5 p.m., and post-game fireworks from centerfield wrap up the night. Tickets start at $20, and Friday’s game begins at 7:10 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday’s games begin at 6:35 p.m. milb.com

July 3 & 4, 2021: Graceland’s All-American Fourth of July Weekend

Fireworks, Elvis, and barbecue… what more can you ask for on the Fourth? Graceland hosts several events and parties throughout the holiday weekend, and hotel packages are also available. Events include an Ultimate Elvis Tribute concert, an epic fireworks display, and a never-before-offered private barbecue on the Graceland Chapel grounds. Prices vary based on the event, but the fireworks display is free to attend. memphistravel.com

July 3, 2021: Memphis Barbecue, Blues & Bourbon Festival

Presented by Tennessee Bone Marrow Foundation Inc., the Memphis Barbecue, Blues & Bourbon Festival takes place at Grind City Brewing. All proceeds benefit children who are undergoing stem cell transplants and need support. The fun begins at noon and ends at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. 901tix.com

July 3, 2021: Collierville Independence Day Celebration

Grab your family and party like it’s 1776! Celebrate Independence Day at this family-friendly event in Collierville. Expect food, entertainment, and fireworks at this celebration in H.W. Cox Park. Admission is free to the public. Food vendors open at 6:30 p.m., entertainment starts at 7 p.m., and the fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. facebook.com

July 4, 2021: Germantown Fireworks

Head to Municipal Park in Germantown for a stunning fireworks show on the 4th of July. The display begins at 9:10 p.m. and will be accompanied by music from the Memphis Wind Symphony. germantown-tn.gov

July 4, 2021: Cooper-Young Fourth of July Parade

Celebrate America’s big day in the beautiful Cooper-Young neighborhood with its annual Independence Day parade. Festivities take place in the Peabody Elementary School parking lot. The event includes tasty treats and outdoor activities to keep the whole family entertained. The event is free and begins at 1 p.m. facebook.com

July 4, 2021: July 4th Parade at Central Gardens

Central Gardens’ Fourth of July parade has been a tradition for more than 30 years, and this year it’s better than ever. The parade features a patriotic costume contest for kids and pets, as well as a best-decorated bike or wagon contest. The day continues after the parade with music, food, and MemPOPS. It’s sure to be a hit, so plan to get there early to secure your spot. The event is free and begins at 11 a.m. centralgardens.org

July 5 – 9, 2021: GPAC Summer Arts Camp

Explore all things art and science during the Summer Arts Camp at Germantown Performing Arts Center. Spend the week reinventing and reusing in a variety of guided arts and crafts activities! Admission is $160 for the entire week. eventvesta.com

July 10, 2021: A Soulful Summer Night with Bird Williams

Mr. Bird Williams and the BW Band are making their way to the Orpheum on Saturday, July 10. Tickets range from $45-$55, and food is also provided. The concert begins at 7 p.m. orpheum-memphis.com

July 10, 2021: Crafts & Drafts Festival

On Saturday, July 10, join 35+ local makers as they showcase their products at Crosstown Concourse. Plus, enjoy family-friendly activities and ice-cold brews. You can shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. memphiscraftsanddrafts.com

July 12 – 15, 2021: Animal Explorer Summer Camp

Let your kiddos join the Humane Society for a fun week of activities focused on animal responsibility and care. Camps are held Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, for kids ages 7-12. Registration is $200 per child. p2p.onecause.com

July 24, 2021: Blues on the Porch

Holly Springs, MS, is just a short drive away and offers free music on porches on Saturday, July 24. The gates open at 7 p.m., and music takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, and coolers are also welcome! Bring cash for performers, and they ask you to be respectful of people’s homes and property. bluesontheporch.com

July 30, 2021: Trolley Night

On Friday, July 30, visit South Main, Memphis’ historic arts district for the longest-running street festival in Memphis! This ongoing free event takes place on the last Friday of every month and is open to the public. The fun begins at 6 p.m. and includes live music, shopping at South Main retailers, and food and cocktails from local restaurants. gosouthmain.com

