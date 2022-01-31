Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s hard to believe January is in the rearview! Whether you’re looking to celebrate February with your Valentine, join an enlightening literary conversation, or attend a fundraiser, we’ve got an array of fabulous events to attend this month. Take a look!

17 Memphis Events & Happenings: February 2022

Through February 28, 2022: Celebrate Black History Month

Memphis Tourism has compiled a comprehensive list of ways to learn more about the history of Black America, as Memphis has played an important role in the struggle to earn equal rights. From the National Civil Rights Museum to the Withers Collection at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Reflection Park, the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and more, there are many historical sites and museums to visit during Black History Month and beyond. To learn more about how you can celebrate, visit memphistravel.com.

February 3, 2022: Book Talk: Race Against Time

In Jerry Mitchell’s book Race Against Time, he takes readers on a journey that led to the reopening of four of the most infamous killings from the civil rights era. On Thursday, February 3, at 6 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum hosts a free virtual event with Jerry to discuss his book. civilrightsmuseum.org

February 3, 2022: Black History Month Kick-Off Event at Stax Museum

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, enjoy this free event at Stax Museum that honors four legends who were all drawn to Stax Records. Guests can view the worldwide premiere of the museum’s new virtual Black History Month tour, followed by conversations and live music performances. You can also see the tour virtually all month long. staxmuseum.com

Opening February 5, 2022: Andy Warhol Exhibit at Brooks Museum of Art

Opening on February 5, step through time at The Brooks Museum (Andy Warhol style.) There will be two exhibits: Little Red Book and Silver Clouds. Little Red Book will include all twenty Polaroids from Warhol’s Little Red Book #114, which were taken in July and August of 1972. And Warhol’s Silver Clouds consists of a room full of floating metallic balloons. So, bring a friend for a blast from the past! brooksmuseum.org

February 5, 2022: First Saturday Paddle at Wolf River

On Saturday, February 5, begin your morning by paddling along seven miles of the Wolf River. Even if you don’t own a boat, you can rent one for the day. The ride begins at 9 a.m., and registration is free for Wolf River Conservancy members and $25 for non-members. Sign-ups close on Thursday, February 3, at noon. This is sure to be a cold ride, so bundle up! wolfriver.org

February 5, 2022: Page Robbins Winter Gala

Get fancy and head to the Guest House at Graceland for the Page Robbins Winter Gala on Saturday, February 5. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes dancing, a live auction, a four-course meal, and more. Individual tickets are $200, and a table of eight is $1,500. All proceeds go to the Page Robbins Adult Day Center. pagerobbins.ejoinme.org

February 5, 2022: Volunteer Fair at Memphis Botanic Garden

Meet the teams at Memphis Botanic Garden and learn about the upcoming volunteer opportunities from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 5. The volunteer fair includes a variety of booths focusing on areas like horticulture and specialty gardens, youth education, the Radians Amphitheater, and more. membg.org

February 6 – 12, 2022: Memphis Child Advocacy Center’s 30th Annual Virtual Works of Heart

In its 30th year, the Works of Heart event displays heart-themed artwork from leading regional and local artists. You can virtually browse and bid on artwork all week long, and the event also hosts an exclusive preview party on Sunday, February 6, at 5 p.m. All proceeds from this event benefit the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. memphiscac.org

February 12, 2022: 7th Annual No Show Ball

The No Show Ball is an annual Memphis event that allows you to enjoy wine and a delicious dinner from the comfort of your home. On the day of the event, dinner is dropped off at your front door in a cooler bag. Your meal includes an entrée, salad, side, bread, dessert, and a bottle of wine. All proceeds benefit the Forrest Spence Fund, which assists with the non-medical needs of critically or chronically ill children and their families throughout the Mid-South. The coolers are $100 each. forrestspencefund.org

February 12, 2022: 25th Annual St. Valentine’s Run

This is the perfect day date for you and the special runner in your life! On Saturday, February 12, you can run a 5K or 10K race with your significant other. Registration begins at $25 for individuals and $40 per couple (10K only). Races begin at 9 a.m. at Bartlett Baptist Church. (Note: Registration fees increase after Monday, February 7.) raceroster.com

February 12, 2022, 2022: Crosstown 5K/10K

The Crosstown 5K/10K is the second race in Memphis’ Run the 901 series. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Crosstown Concourse. 5K and 10K options are available, and registration starts at $30. Proceeds from the event benefit Church Health. crosstown5k10k.com

February 12, 2022: Carnival Family Day at Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Grab the kiddos and head to Dixon Gallery & Gardens on Saturday, February 12, for Carnival Family Day. The event includes live music, special family-friendly activities, art demonstrations, and more. The event is free to attend and begins at 9 a.m. dixon.org

February 12, 2022: 2nd Annual Galentine’s Day Event at Falling Into Place

To celebrate Galentine’s Day, Falling Into Place hosts a special event with a candle-making station, mirror selfie station, fun cocktails, and more! The event is $30, and when you book your time slot, you are automatically entered into a giveaway to win some incredible prizes. Plus, for every $30 you spend in the shop during the event, you are given an extra entry. The fun begins at noon. fallingintoplace.net

February 13, 2022: Galentine’s Day at Loflin Yard

On Sunday, February 13, gather your best gal pals and enjoy music and half-priced wine and cheese boards at Loflin Yard. The event begins at 6 p.m. facebook.com

February 19, 2022: Iris Chamber Plays at the Dixon

Iris Artist Fellows, Pedro Maia (violin) and Gabriel Hightower (cello), are joined by Christina Lai (piano) and Mark Allen, Jr. (clarinet) for an evening of chamber music at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Explore the sounds created by this ensemble and enjoy a night with family and friends. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Dixon Gallery & Gardens and tickets are $25. There is also a special $20 rate for Iris Orchestra subscribers and Dixon members and $10 for student tickets. eventbrite.com

February 20, 2022: Youth Villages Soup Sunday

Youth Villages’ annual Soup Sunday event offers delicious soups from Memphis’ best restaurants and caterers. The event also includes beer, mimosas, cocktails from Old Dominick Distillery, and a special gift. Early bird tickets are $75 until Tuesday, February 1, and the event begins at 11 a.m. at The Kent. youthvillages.org

February 26, 2022: A Night of Winter Wonders

On Saturday, February 26, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., enjoy entertainment from the Soul Shockers, a live auction, a wine pull, and more at the Madonna Learning Center’s “A Night of Winter Wonders” gala. The event takes place at Hilton Memphis, and tickets start at $175. You must be 21 or older to attend this event. one.bidpal.net

Here’s to a fun and fabulous February!

