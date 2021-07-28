While summer may be coming to a close, that doesn’t mean events are ending! From baseball games to fundraisers, live music, and more, here are some of the best events happening around Memphis this month. Mark your calendar and grab some friends to tag along!

14 Memphis Events & Happenings: August 2021

August 1, 17 – 22 & 24 – 29, 2021: Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park

Take me out to the ball game … and watch the Redbirds win! On select days throughout August, you can cheer on Memphis’ minor league baseball team at AutoZone Park. Tickets start at $10, and start times vary based on the day. To see the full schedule, visit milb.com.

August 2 – 8, 2021: World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is Memphis’ PGA tournament that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Held at TPC Southwind, experience four days of golf action. The tour takes place August 2-8, and Daily Grounds tickets begin at $30. pgatour.com

August 6, 2021: Ashley McBryde at the Orpheum Theatre

Country singer Ashley McBryde makes her way to the Orpheum Theatre on Monday, August 2, as part of the “This Town Talks Tour.” The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $25.50. orpheum-memphis.com

August 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021: Food Truck Fridays at Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Enjoy nature and delicious food every Friday this month during Food Truck Fridays at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Food trucks include Rice Burner, Say Cheese, New Wing Order, and King of Bamboo. Trucks are on-site from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. dixon.org

August 7, 2021: Feast on the Farm Gala

On Saturday, August 7, head to ShowPlace Arena at 6 p.m. to enjoy the Feast on the Farm Gala, a country-chic event with live music music, silent auctions, local chefs, and more. Guests can also participate virtually and receive a special guest gift, floral arrangement, and a dessert treat. Tickets are $1,500 for a VIP table of eight and $250 for a couple. agricenter.org

August 7, 2021: Zane Lamprey’s Laughs and Drafts at Wiseacre Brewing

Come ready to laugh while you enjoy a craft beer on Saturday, August 7, as comedian Zane Lamprey takes the stage. The event takes place at Wiseacre Brewing, and tickets start at $25. wiseacrebrew.com

August 11 – 17, 2021: Elvis Week at Graceland

Elvis fans, are you ready for the weeklong celebration of your dreams? Celebrate the music, movies, and legacy of Elvis Presley at Graceland. Events include performances from Elvis tribute artists, tours of Graceland, dance parties, and more. Tickets for events start at $7, and be sure to buy them soon as some events are already sold out. guesthousegraceland.com

August 13, 2021: Live at the Garden with Brad Paisley

Grab your lawn chair and picnic blanket, and head to Memphis Botanic Garden on Friday, August 13! Brad Paisley hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Live at the Garden summer series. General admission tickets are $55. radiansamp.com

August 13, 2021: 3rd Annual Memphis Summer Cocktail Festival

Fresh food, summer cocktails, and a dance party? Count us in. The 3rd Annual Memphis Summer Cocktail Festival is scheduled for Friday, August 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Overton Square Courtyard. Tickets are $44. memphisfestivals.com

August 14, 2021: 3rd Annual Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival

Chicken and beer, what else could you ask for? Head to the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 14, for the 3rd Annual Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival. The event includes live music, beverage and food samples, yard games, and inflatables. Tickets are $40 and include a souvenir glass, beverage samples, and a donation to the Dorothy Day House. memphischickenandbeer.com

August 21, 2021: Memphis Runs for Autism 5K

Lace up your tennis shoes and get ready for a fun run on Saturday, August 21. The race begins at 8 a.m., and registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Kids 400 Meter Dash. A virtual option is also available, and all registered participants receive a race bib and t-shirt. Proceeds benefit The Angel Program, a school for children living with autism. raceroster.com

August 21, 2021: Beale Street Artcrawl

The Beale Street Artcrawl Festival takes place on Saturday, August 21, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Beale Street. The event showcases local artists and vendors and is free to attend. eventbrite.com

August 28, 2021: 14th Annual Forrest Spence 5K

The Forrest Spence 5K supports the work of the Forrest Spence Fund, which helps families facing childhood illnesses. The race takes place on Saturday, August 28, at Shelby Farms Park. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children. With your registration fee, you receive a t-shirt, race bib, and can join in on the post-race fun. The race begins at 8 a.m. forrestspence5k.raceroster.com

August 28, 2021: World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival

Memphis is known for its hot wings, and now you can be the judge of who has the best! On Saturday, August 28, Tiger Lane is full of vendors, fun, and food during the World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival. General admission begins at $15, and VIP is $150. The fun begins at 11 a.m., and proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House. worldwingfest.com

