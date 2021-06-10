Over 100 years ago, the ebb and flow of the Mississippi River left a gift in its wake, right in the Memphis harbor. Created by sand, mud, and gravel — and possibly with some help from a U.S. warship stuck in a sandbank — Mud Island has seen some changes in the intervening years. Today it is the setting of a vibrant neighborhood filled with beautiful homes, upscale apartments, a school, and a marina. The views of the river and downtown Memphis are spectacular, the food options are outstanding, and the walking trails beckon. Join us as we take a look at all Harbor Town has to offer!

Your Updated Guide to Harbor Town

Where to Eat & Drink

A mainstay of Memphis fine dining for more than 40 years, Paulette’s brings the ambiance as well as delicious, well-prepared food from the creative mind of Chef Don Walker. Located in the River Inn, the award-winning restaurant offers tasty lunches, romantic dinners, and a stellar weekend brunch. Trust us, you’ll want to try the freshly baked popovers with strawberry butter.

With spectacular views of the Mississippi and the downtown skyline, Terrace at the River Inn is the perfect place for a handcrafted cocktail and a yummy meal. The dishes are a modern twist on classic favorites; choose from the large plates menu, or share a few small plates with friends. Just across the street, Tug’s Casual Grill is just that – a casual meeting place with hearty hometown favorites on the menu, including delicious burgers, fried catfish, and the “Best Gumbo North of New Orleans!”

If you want a tasty breakfast any time of day, check out Café Eclectic. With a tempting array of classics, lighter fare, pancakes, waffles, omelets, and scrambles, the menu is sure to satisfy both your hunger and your taste buds. Brunch, lunch, and dinner are also available, and Café Eclectic offers seasonal specials to take advantage of fresh local ingredients. Add in an extensive, well-curated coffee bar and an old-fashioned soda fountain with shakes, sundaes, and floats, and you’ll see why Café Eclectic is so popular.

Tucked inside Cordelia’s Market is Cordelia’s Table, where you’ll find delectable home cooking. Breakfast options include breakfast burritos, breakfast pizzas, and warm cinnamon rolls. For lunch or an early dinner, build your own sandwich from several premium meats, breads, and cheeses, or choose one of Cordelia’s favorites.

Where to Shop

No trip to Harbor Town is complete without a stop at Cordelia’s Market. This specialty grocery store is well-stocked with fresh produce, local treats, and specialty items. The floral department offers both fresh-cut blooms and potted plants, and you can’t go wrong choosing from the handpicked wine and beer selection. There’s even a butcher on hand to help you choose the perfect cut for your next meal.

Additionally, while shopping may not be the main reason to visit Harbor Town, you are just a stone’s throw away from Bass Pro Shops in the Pyramid, one of the largest retail experiences in the world.

What to Do

Harbor Town was built to be walkable and seamlessly incorporates nature trails into the landscape. Leafy green public squares provide relaxation, and three playgrounds allow children a safe and fun place to blow off a little steam. The well-maintained walking trails meander past ponds that are small havens for waterfowl and other birds. Harbor Town is closely adjacent to Greenbelt Park, which lies along the Mighty Mississippi, and the Wolf River Greenway. The area is truly a walker’s paradise!

Once you complete your walk, reward yourself with a manicure and pedicure at Nail Bar & Co., or treat yourself to a little pampering at Harbor Town Day Spa. Looking for cardio and strength training or a group fitness class? Harbor Town Fitness has you covered!

Activities and venues such as Mud Island Park, Mud Island Amphitheatre, and the Mississippi River Museum are nearby, too.

Where to Stay

If you’re craving a staycation, a night at the River Inn at Harbor Town is a delightful option, with 28 beautifully appointed rooms and suites. The AAA Four Diamond boutique hotel overlooks the Mississippi River as well as the charming core of Harbor Town Square and boasts luxurious touches such as fine woodwork, high-quality bath amenities, and comfortable four-poster beds with plush pillows. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a glass of wine or champagne — an elegant welcome we can appreciate! Paulette’s is located on the ground floor, and Terrace at the River Inn provides a very enjoyable rooftop experience.

Enjoy exploring this lovely and inviting Memphis neighborhood!

