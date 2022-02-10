Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

This month, whether you’re seeking out gifts for your Valentine or you’re in the market for a few new ways to treat yourself, we’ve got you covered with everything that delights — sweet treats, adornments, and little luxuries to brighten up your spaces. Check out these 15 local FINDS from businesses around Memphis!

DELICIOUS WAYS TO SAY “I LOVE YOU”

Grande macaron

There’s no treat quite like a macaron. This one from 17 Berkshire Bakery is thrice the size of a traditional macaron, and it’s filled with a generous layer of housemade raspberry buttercream. While the lively pink hues pretty much scream “Valentine’s Day!” — this not-so-petite treat makes an ideal pick-me-up for anyone with a sweet tooth, any time of year. They’re available here for $12 apiece.

Edible art

The designer confections at Phillip Ashley Chocolates are renowned for their artistic presentation and unique flavors. This year’s Valentine’s Day collection is no different — the ‘Love Drunk Hearts’ box comes with 13 speckled chocolate hearts, filled with wine- and spirit-infused fillings like tequila lime sour reduction, cognac-soaked red velvet cake, and classic bourbon cocktail. (Hence the name!) Pick up your set for $75 here.

DIY cupcake kit

For those who treasure experiences over all else, this DIY cupcake box from Muddy’s Bake Shop is the perfect treat. Enjoy icing and decorating your cupcakes together, then share the experience of eating them! A delicious option that’s suited for all ages, the DIY cupcake box comes with six un-iced cupcakes (three chocolate, three vanilla), three bags of buttercream, and a container of sprinkles for good measure. The box is available at Muddy’s for $20.

Grazing board

At this point, we can all agree that you can’t go wrong with a grazing board. You can tailor them to any taste or occasion — classic cheese and charcuterie, breakfast ingredients, and even sweets! Memphis Grazing offers several options, including this lovely Valentine’s grazing board. It’s studded with both sweet and savory snacks, and it’s large enough to share. This particular board is only available from February 12-14, but Memphis Grazing offers other options all year-round. Shop the Valentine’s board here for $60.

Handmade pasta from Lucchesi’s

If you’ve seen Lady and the Tramp, you know there are few things more romantic than pasta by candlelight. At Lucchesi’s Ravioli & Pasta Company, you can come pretty close to recreating that perfect meal by picking up a hefty portion of their handmade spaghetti (or your pasta shape of choice), along with freshly-made sauces and salads. Stop by Lucchesi’s to choose from a wide variety of freshly-made pasta options, starting at $4.99.

Sweet, meet salty

Savory-sweet dessert lovers, step right up. Shotwell Candy Co., based in Memphis, is offering up two decadent options you’re going to love. Choose from Original Salted Caramel or Hand-Crushed Espresso Caramel, which is much like the original, except it’s studded with espresso beans that have been roasted locally at French Truck Coffee. Get a 4-ounce box for $10.95 at SB Shop.

A bottle of red

This month’s staff picks at Doc’s Wine, Spirits & More include two bottles of red wine, perfect for late winter evenings. Goru Gold is a red blend out of Spain, with notes of ripe berry, licorice, and chocolate. Three Finger Jack’s East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon is full-bodied with hints of black currant and dark cherry. For the month of February, Doc’s is offering a 10% discount for ladies! Stop by to pick up a bottle of Goru Gold for $19.99, or a bottle of Three Finger Jack’s Cabernet Sauvignon for $16.99. (Or both! Who’s counting?)

JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES

Minimalist elegance

Shelby Jewel is a treasure trove of chic clothing and accessories, and we’re obsessed with this classic piece they have in stock at the moment — a delicate chain featuring a single natural white baroque pearl. It’s an ideal piece to have at the ready for adding a touch of understated elegance to any outfit. You can buy this necklace here for $84.

A little sparkle

Whether you’re in the market for a gift or an upgrade to your own jewelry box, Oak Hall has a wide variety of unique choices, including these pave ‘Starburst’ studs. Coming in at a half-inch, these beauties are delicate, but thanks to their sparkle, they still manage to make a statement. Find a pair for $108 at Oak Hall.

Deliciously fluffy slippers

This month, we’re all about pampering ourselves and the ones we love — from head to toe. Imagine working or lounging in a pair of these ultra-plush slippers from Stock & Belle! They’re pictured here in a vibrant coral shade (perfect for Valentine season), and they’re also available in a more neutral shade of gray. Stop by Stock & Belle or order a pair for $38 here.

A hint of blush

Blush is oh-so in! These peachy-pink polymer clay earrings have been designed, hand-mixed, cut, baked, sanded, and assembled right here in Tennessee. The color and style are so versatile, this is a find you’ll love all year round. Grab this pair — The Amanda — for $39 at SB Shop.

BRING LIFE TO YOUR SPACE

Hanging air plant

Call it a symptom of work-from-home culture, but our obsession with houseplants isn’t going anywhere! One of the simplest, most satisfying ways to upgrade any space is to add a little fresh greenery, and there are plenty of options to be found at Falling Into Place. We love this simple geometric hanging planter, which comes with an air plant! (Air plants are notoriously simple to care for.) Snag this set for you or your Galentine, available for $28 here.

Aromatherapy candle

Scent is a powerful thing! With just one whiff, we can conjure a memory, set a mood, even calm our nerves … which is why we’re loving the Aromatherapy Collection at Memphis’ own Downtown Candle Co. Made from natural soy wax and blended with premium essential oils, the 11-ounce candles burn for an impressive 50 hours and come in soul-soothing scents like relaxing lavender and invigorating peppermint. These 11-ounce candles are available in a wide variety of scents for $18 each, here.

Peony prints

Especially well suited to offices and small spaces at home, these cheerful floral prints are an instant mood-lifter! Available in an emerald motif (pictured right) or a more muted slate background (left), it’s a great way to infuse your space with a hint of the outdoors — no watering required. These are available for $24 each at the Cooper-Young Gallery & Gift Shop.

Bouquet subscription

If fresh-cut stems are more your speed, consider a bouquet subscription! Everbloom Designs offers stunning floral bouquets like the one pictured below, available for one-time purchase or on a subscription basis, delivered to your door so that you can keep your space outfitted with fresh, seasonal blooms all year round. Subscriptions start at $75; see details here.

Go ahead, Memphis! Treat yourselves!

