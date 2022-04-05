With the recent unveiling of Memphis International Airport’s new-and-improved concourse, Memphians are more eager than ever to indulge in a bit of wanderlust. Luckily, MEM currently offers nonstop flights to every region in the U.S., plus one international destination! To make it easy to plan your next getaway, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of direct flights departing from Memphis, organized by region.
To jump straight to a specific region, use the links below:
Direct Flights from Memphis: Updated April 5, 2022
NORTHEAST U.S.
American, Delta, and United currently offer direct flights to the Northeast U.S. from Memphis.
MASSACHUSETTS
- Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – American, Delta
NEW JERSEY
- Newark, New Jersey (EWR) – United
NEW YORK
- New York City, New York -LaGuardia (LGA) – American, Delta
PENNSYLVANIA
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) – American
WASHINGTON D.C.
- Washington, D.C. (DCA) – American
MIDWESTERN U.S.
American, Delta, Southwest, and United currently offer direct flights to the Midwestern U.S. from Memphis.
ILLINOIS
- Chicago, Illinois – Midway (MDW) – Southwest
- Chicago, Illinois – O’Hare (ORD) – American, United
MICHIGAN
- Detroit, Michigan (DTW) – Delta
MINNESOTA
- Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) – Delta
SOUTHERN U.S.
Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Southern Airways Express, Spirit, and United currently offer direct flights to the Southern U.S. from Memphis.
ARKANSAS
- El Dorado, Arkansas (ELD) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
- Harrison, Arkansas (HRO) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
- Hot Springs, Arkansas (HOT) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
FLORIDA
- Destin, Florida (DSI) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
- Destin, Florida (VPS) – Allegiant
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) – Allegiant
- Miami, Florida (MIA) – American, Frontier
- Orlando, Florida (MCO) – Frontier, Southwest, Spirit
- Orlando/Sanford, Florida (SFB) – Allegiant
- St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida (PIE) – Allegiant
- Tampa, Florida (TPA) – Southwest
GEORGIA
- Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) – Delta, Southwest
NORTH CAROLINA
- Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) – American
TENNESSEE
- Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
TEXAS
- Austin, Texas (AUS) – Allegiant
- Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) – American
- Dallas, Texas – Love Field (DAL) – Southwest
- Houston, Texas – Houston Hobby (HOU) – Southwest
- Houston, Texas – Bush Int’l (IAH) – United
WESTERN U.S.
Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and United currently offer direct flights to the Western U.S. from Memphis.
ARIZONA
- Phoenix, Arizona (AZA) – Allegiant
- Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) – American, Southwest
CALIFORNIA
- Los Angeles, California (LAX) – Delta, Allegiant, Spirit
COLORADO
- Denver, Colorado (DEN) – Frontier, Southwest, United
NEVADA
- Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) – Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit
UTAH
- Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC) – Delta
INTERNATIONAL
Vacation Express is offering direct flights to Mexico from Memphis.
MEXICO
- Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – Vacation Express
Learn more about direct flights from Memphis at flymemphis.com. Fly safe, Memphis!
