With the recent unveiling of Memphis International Airport’s new-and-improved concourse, Memphians are more eager than ever to indulge in a bit of wanderlust. Luckily, MEM currently offers nonstop flights to every region in the U.S., plus one international destination! To make it easy to plan your next getaway, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of direct flights departing from Memphis, organized by region.

To jump straight to a specific region, use the links below:

Direct Flights from Memphis: Updated April 5, 2022

NORTHEAST U.S.

American, Delta, and United currently offer direct flights to the Northeast U.S. from Memphis.

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – American, Delta

NEW JERSEY

Newark, New Jersey (EWR) – United

NEW YORK

New York City, New York -LaGuardia (LGA) – American, Delta

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) – American

WASHINGTON D.C.

Washington, D.C. (DCA) – American

MIDWESTERN U.S.

American, Delta, Southwest, and United currently offer direct flights to the Midwestern U.S. from Memphis.

ILLINOIS

Chicago, Illinois – Midway (MDW) – Southwest

Chicago, Illinois – O’Hare (ORD) – American, United

MICHIGAN

Detroit, Michigan (DTW) – Delta

MINNESOTA

Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) – Delta

SOUTHERN U.S.

Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Southern Airways Express, Spirit, and United currently offer direct flights to the Southern U.S. from Memphis.

ARKANSAS

El Dorado, Arkansas (ELD) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)

Harrison, Arkansas (HRO) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)

Hot Springs, Arkansas (HOT) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)

FLORIDA

Destin, Florida (DSI) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)

Destin, Florida (VPS) – Allegiant

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) – Allegiant

Miami, Florida (MIA) – American, Frontier

Orlando, Florida (MCO) – Frontier, Southwest, Spirit

Orlando/Sanford, Florida (SFB) – Allegiant

St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida (PIE) – Allegiant

Tampa, Florida (TPA) – Southwest

GEORGIA

Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) – Delta, Southwest

NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) – American

TENNESSEE

Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)

TEXAS

Austin, Texas (AUS) – Allegiant

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) – American

Dallas, Texas – Love Field (DAL) – Southwest

Houston, Texas – Houston Hobby (HOU) – Southwest

Houston, Texas – Bush Int’l (IAH) – United

WESTERN U.S.

Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and United currently offer direct flights to the Western U.S. from Memphis.

ARIZONA

Phoenix, Arizona (AZA) – Allegiant

Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) – American, Southwest

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles, California (LAX) – Delta, Allegiant, Spirit

COLORADO

Denver, Colorado (DEN) – Frontier, Southwest, United

NEVADA

Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) – Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit

UTAH

Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC) – Delta

INTERNATIONAL

Vacation Express is offering direct flights to Mexico from Memphis.

MEXICO

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – Vacation Express

Learn more about direct flights from Memphis at flymemphis.com. Fly safe, Memphis!

