Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn

With the recent unveiling of Memphis International Airport’s new-and-improved concourse, Memphians are more eager than ever to indulge in a bit of wanderlust. Luckily, MEM currently offers nonstop flights to every region in the U.S., plus one international destination! To make it easy to plan your next getaway, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of direct flights departing from Memphis, organized by region.

To jump straight to a specific region, use the links below:

Direct Flights from Memphis: Updated April 5, 2022

NORTHEAST U.S.

American, Delta, and United currently offer direct flights to the Northeast U.S. from Memphis. 

MASSACHUSETTS

  • Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – American, Delta

NEW JERSEY 

  • Newark, New Jersey (EWR) – United

NEW YORK  

  • New York City, New York -LaGuardia (LGA) – American, Delta

PENNSYLVANIA 

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PHL) – American

WASHINGTON D.C. 

  • Washington, D.C. (DCA) – American

RELATED: Inside the Updated MEM Airport Concourse

southwest flight

Currently, the Memphis International Airport (MEM) offers direct routes on American Airlines, Allegiant, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and United.

MIDWESTERN U.S.

American, Delta, Southwest, and United currently offer direct flights to the Midwestern U.S. from Memphis. 

ILLINOIS

  • Chicago, Illinois – Midway (MDW) – Southwest
  • Chicago, Illinois – O’Hare (ORD) – American, United

MICHIGAN

  • Detroit, Michigan (DTW) – Delta

MINNESOTA

  • Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) – Delta

SOUTHERN U.S.

Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Southern Airways Express, Spirit, and United currently offer direct flights to the Southern U.S. from Memphis. 

ARKANSAS 

  • El Dorado, Arkansas (ELD) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
  • Harrison, Arkansas (HRO) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
  • Hot Springs, Arkansas (HOT) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)

FLORIDA 

  • Destin, Florida (DSI) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)
  • Destin, Florida (VPS) – Allegiant
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) – Allegiant
  • Miami, Florida (MIA) – American, Frontier
  • Orlando, Florida (MCO) – Frontier, Southwest, Spirit
  • Orlando/Sanford, Florida (SFB) – Allegiant
  • St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida (PIE) – Allegiant
  • Tampa, Florida (TPA) – Southwest

GEORGIA

  • Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) – Delta, Southwest

NORTH CAROLINA 

  • Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) – American

TENNESSEE

  • Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) – Southern Airways Express (departs from Signature Flight Support)

TEXAS 

  • Austin, Texas (AUS) – Allegiant
  • Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW) – American
  • Dallas, Texas – Love Field (DAL) – Southwest
  • Houston, Texas – Houston Hobby (HOU) – Southwest
  • Houston, Texas – Bush Int’l (IAH) – United

RELATED: How to Pack for Your Next Getaway

WESTERN U.S.

Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and United currently offer direct flights to the Western U.S. from Memphis. 

ARIZONA

  • Phoenix, Arizona (AZA) – Allegiant
  • Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) – American, Southwest

CALIFORNIA

  • Los Angeles, California (LAX) – Delta, Allegiant, Spirit

COLORADO

  • Denver, Colorado (DEN) – Frontier, Southwest, United

NEVADA 

  • Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS) – Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit

UTAH

  • Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC) – Delta

INTERNATIONAL

Vacation Express is offering direct flights to Mexico from Memphis. 

MEXICO 

  • Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – Vacation Express

Learn more about direct flights from Memphis at flymemphis.com. Fly safe, Memphis! 

***********

For more travel tips and inspiration, delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to StyleBlueprint!

Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn