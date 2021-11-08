Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As Thanksgiving approaches, we begin to reflect on everything we are grateful for — especially people. If cooking for everyone does not expand the love you feel, pick up the meal instead! Here are 10 Louisville restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout, listed in alphabetical order.

Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout in Louisville

Anoosh Bistro

4864 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207 • (502) 690-6585

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Anoosh Bistro offers everything you need for a delectable Thanksgiving dinner — from turkey to sides to pies. Whole turkeys are available for purchase and able to feed up to 14 people. And don’t forget to order giblet gravy for an additional charge. For sides, the restaurant offers mushroom dressing ($9), mashed potatoes ($7), green bean casserole ($9), corn pudding ($7), and more. Pumpkin pies ($35), pecan pies ($40), and banana cream pies ($40) are also available for purchase. To see the full menu, visit Anoosh Bistro’s Facebook page.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Meals are available until the restaurant sells out. Orders can be picked up on Wednesday, November 24, from noon to 6 p.m. Call the restaurant or email [email protected] to place an order.

Family Dinner Catering

3206 Springcrest Drive, Louisville, KY, 40241 • (502) 294-0402

Leave the cooking to Family Dinner Catering this Thanksgiving. Their made-from-scratch meal packages include a roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli cheese casserole, and green beans with country ham. Optional add-ons include homemade apple or pumpkin pie ($15) or a veggie or fruit tray ($20). Meals are $20 per person with a six-person minimum, and they can be delivered right to your door for an extra $5.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Meals can be delivered or picked up on Wednesday, November 24. Email [email protected] to place your order.

Fork & Barrel

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206 • (502) 907-3675

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Bring Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde’s gourmet food to your Thanksgiving table this year with Fork & Barrel’s Thanksgiving takeout menu. Each meal includes turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, country-style green beans, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, assorted dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie. Meals can be ordered in increments of six for $175. For each meal sold, Fork & Barrel also donates a turkey to Kentucky Harvest, a nonprofit working to eliminate hunger.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by Saturday, November 20, and picked up on Wednesday, November 24, between noon and 5 p.m. To place your order, call the restaurant or email [email protected].

Four Pegs

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville, KY 40217 • (502) 634-1447

Hours: Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Leave the Thanksgiving cooking to Four Pegs. The local brewpub offers bourbon-brined smoked turkey ($55), smoked turkey breast ($16 per pound), double-smoked hams ($55), and quarts of chili ($19). Beer cheese macaroni, collard greens, green beans, candied yams, and pitmaster baked beans are also available for $8 per pound. Plus, be sure to end your meal with their bourbon bread pudding ($25). View the full menu and prices on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Call the restaurant or email [email protected] through Saturday, November 20, to place your order.

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Road, Louisville, KY 40241 • (502) 339-8070

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Goose Creek Diner offers delicious heat-and-serve Thanksgiving family meal packs for $45 each. Meals feed four to five people and include your choice of an entrée and three sides. Entrée options include honey ham with pineapple chutney and slow-roasted turkey and gravy. Sides include cornbread dressing, creamy macaroni and cheese, country-style green beans, homestyle mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potato casserole. Plus, you can add a pumpkin, cherry, pecan, or apple pie for $10. If you’re feeding a larger crowd and need an additional meal, Goose Creek Diner offers a free pie with your second meal.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Meals are sold until they run out and can be picked up Wednesday, November 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call the restaurant to place your order.

Home Cuisine

Highlands/Gardiner Lane: 3046 Bardstown Road, Louisville KY 40205

New Albany: 3003 Charlestown Crossing Way, New Albany, IN 47150

Middletown: 12232 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243

Prospect Party Center: 9521 U.S. Highway 42, Prospect, KY 40059

(502) 896-0666 • Hours vary based on location.

With locations throughout the Louisville area, Home Cuisine makes ordering your Thanksgiving dinner even easier. The made-from-scratch holiday feast includes all of the classics — turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade turkey gravy, and fresh cranberry sauce. Each meal also comes with two sides, with options like roasted sweet potato casserole and corn pudding. Be sure to also choose between pumpkin-molasses pie and bourbon chocolate chess pie. Meals are $30 per person, with a four-person minimum. If you’re in Home Cuisine’s delivery area, you can also have your meal brought directly to you for an additional $15. Orders can be placed online at homecuisineonline.com.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: The deadline to order is Friday, November 19. Meals can be delivered or picked up on Wednesday, November 24.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

3408 Indian Lake Drive, Louisville, KY 40241 • (502) 242-4666

Hours: Wednesday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Tuesday

No matter the size of your Thanksgiving gathering, Martin’s Bar-B-Que offers takeout meals that feed anywhere from four to 15 people. Packages include smoked ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and dinner rolls. You also receive your choice of barbecue sauce and sweet potato, fudge, or pecan pie. Meats, sides, and desserts are also available a la carte, and meals start at $114.99. Plus, for every meal sold, Martin’s Bar-B-Que donates $5 to a local charity. To place your order, visit martinsbbqjoint.com.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 18.

Paul’s Fruit Market

St. Matthews: 3922 Chenoweth Square, Louisville, KY 40207 • (502) 896-8918

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Taylorsville Road: ​​3704 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40220 • (502) 456-4750

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brownsboro Road: 4946 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40222 • (502) 426-5070

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Middletown: 12119 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243 • (502) 253-0072

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paul’s Fruit Market has been a Louisville staple for over 65 years, and now you can leave the Thanksgiving prep to them. They serve dinner packages that feed anywhere from two to 12 people, and each meal comes with a sliced roasted turkey, homestyle green beans, mashed potatoes, traditional herb dressing, homestyle gravy, cranberry relish, and dinner rolls. Bundles begin at $79.99, and you can purchase sides, desserts, and meats a la carte. To place your order, visit holidaydinners.paulsfruit.net.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Meals can be picked up November 22-24 from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Silly Axe Café

2216 Dundee Road, Ste. 7U, Louisville, KY 40205 • (502) 290-7197

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

If you’re searching for a gluten-free option, look no further than The Silly Axe Café. Meals include turkey and gravy, three side choices, dinner rolls, and cranberry sauce. Dinner for one is $32, dinner for two is $60, and dinner for four is $110. Add-ons include individual desserts, whole pies, chicken and dumplings, bread, and more. View the entire menu and place your order at thesillyaxcafe.com.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by Friday, November 19, and picked up no later than Wednesday, November 24, at 7 p.m.

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville, KY 40223 • (502) 708-1850

Hours: Lunch — Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Brunch — Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dinner — Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Village Anchor takes care of the Thanksgiving kitchen chaos with its fully prepared, ready-to-enjoy Thanksgiving meals. Packages feed six, 12, or 18 people and include one whole roasted turkey, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, buttery mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a Kern’s Kitchen Derby Pie. Meals are $29 per person.

2021 DEADLINE & PICKUP: Orders must be placed by noon on Monday, November 22, to be picked up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24. Call the restaurant or email [email protected] to place your order.

Happy Thanksgiving, Louisville!

