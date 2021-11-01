Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As you gear up for holiday parties, shopping, and other end-of-year to-dos, consider taking some time to relax and simply enjoy the last full month of fall. We’ve rounded up a list of fun events to get you out and about before the winter weather sets in. Here are 12 of Louisville’s top events happening this November. Enjoy!

12 Louisville Events & Happenings: November 2021

November 3, 2021: Bring ’em Back Alive! 50 Years of Plant Hunting at Denver Botanic Gardens

Dynamic gardener and plant explorer Panayoti Kelaidis’ expeditions include everything from searching for yellow phlox in Mexico to seeking ornamental flora in China and Tibet. He is a pillar of Denver Botanic Gardens and American West and High Plains horticulture, and he is slated to share the highlights of his travels during this exclusive presentation at Waterfront Botanical Gardens. The cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and is followed by a seated dinner at 6 p.m. Panayoti’s presentation begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. waterfrontgardens.org

November 3 – 6, 2021: Bourbon Classic

Bourbon connoisseurs and enthusiasts gather to experience the best in the culinary, cocktail, and Bourbon arts at this annual event. A variety of interactive events, tastings, workshops, and more are planned for this fun-filled weekend. While tickets are sold out for the tastings on Thursday and Saturday, you can still purchase tickets for Friday’s Cocktail & Culinary Challenge at Louisville Slugger Field. Tickets start at $149. bourbonclassic.com

November 5 & 6, 2021: Breeders’ Cup Watch & Wager

The 2021 Breeders’ Cup is held in Del Mar, CA, but that won’t stop Louisville horse racing fans from getting in on the action. Watch the event on the big screen at Churchill Downs while enjoying 10 other live thoroughbred races on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6. Events begin at 1 p.m. each day, and tickets start at $7. churchhilldowns.com

November 12 – 14, 2021: Festival of Trees & Lights

This annual festival is back for its 32nd year. View hundreds of decorated trees, wreaths, and decor — all of which are for sale, with funds benefitting Norton Children’s Hospital. Make family memories with grab-and-go children’s crafts, holiday entertainment, Hanukkah activities, and photos with Santa. Events begin at 10 a.m. each day at Louisville Slugger Field, and arrival times must be selected when tickets are purchased. Admission is $11 for adults and $6 for seniors and children. nortonchildrens.com

November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022: Lights Under Louisville

Choose your Christmas adventure at Mega Caverns’ Lights Under Louisville. Guests can take their own vehicle for a 30-minute ride through this underground holiday light spectacular or hop aboard the Christmas Express to take in the sights while seated in an open-top trailer. The event begins at 9:30 a.m., except on opening day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day. Tickets start at $32.99. lightsunderlouisville.com

November 13, 2021: Throo the Zoo 5K

Do a wild dash through the Louisville Zoo for this 28th annual 5K run/walk. Participants receive a commemorative finisher’s medal, a ticket to the zoo to return for a visit at a later date, and a cotton T-shirt — with the opportunity to upgrade to a tech shirt. Registration starts at $35, and a virtual option is available. louisvillezoo.org

November 13, 2021: Nick Groff Tour at Waverly Hills

Paranormal investigator, musician, and TV personality Nick Groff, along with Creepy People Management, hosts paranormal events across the country. On Saturday, November 13, Waverly Hills hosts its first-ever Nick Groff Tour event. General admission includes a meet and greet with Nick, while VIP ticketholders are able to explore the halls of Waverly Hills Sanatorium with Nick and his guest investigators. The tour begins at noon, and tickets start at $30. simpletix.com

November 14, 2021: Louisville Water Tower Park – WaterWorks Museum Open Day

Explore the history of Louisville water at the Louisville Water Tower Park and WaterWorks Museum. Entry includes access to the WaterWorks Museum, time inside a pumping station, and a guided tour through the water tower and grounds on the banks of the Ohio River. Tours start at the top of the hour, beginning at 1 p.m., with the last tour going out at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 6 and older. Admission for children 5 and younger is free. eventbrite.com

November 15 – 21, 2021: Louisville Pizza Week

Pay homage to pizza with a pie or two for the third annual Louisville Pizza Week. In addition to serving up signature slices, participating restaurants offer secret menu specials and more. Share your pizza passport experiences on social media and eat to win fun prizes. louisvillepizzaweek.com

November 25, 2021: Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K

Registration for the sixth annual Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K includes a long-sleeve shirt and locally made doughnuts at the finish line. As the event is part of the national Thankful Turkey 5K, race results are entered into the U.S.’s largest virtual turkey trot, which virtually gathers 50,000 runners and walkers from around the country every year. The race begins at 8:30 a.m., and registration starts at $39.99. kentuckyruns.com

November 25 – 28, 2021: Thanksgiving Week at Churchill Downs

Simultaneously celebrate Thanksgiving and the end of horse racing season at Churchill Downs. Watch live races on all four days and bid adieu to the season with Sunday brunch served in the Stakes Room. Races begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. on all other days. Tickets start at $5. churchhilldowns.com

November 28, 2021: Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Light up the holiday season with a fantastical cast of storybook characters that come to life in an elaborate wonderland at The Louisville Palace. More than 30 performers from a dozen countries — including ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, reindeer, and more — dazzle the audience with soaring acrobatics and gravity-defying feats in this family-friendly production. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $29.50. louisvillepalace.com

Have a great November, Louisville!

