Natasha Fraser and Keegan Chandler tied the knot in a two-night extravaganza this April at Louisville, KY’s Omni Hotel. On April 16 was the Mehndi celebration, a tradition made up of vibrant hues, percussive music and dancing, and tasty traditional food. On the next day, they celebrated their Christian ceremony in a Catholic church followed by a sumptuous, floral-drenched reception. Let’s retrace this beautiful couple’s story that led to this visual feast of a weekend.

At the University of Kentucky, Natasha and Keegan both found themselves in need of a study partner for their Genetics class. A mutual friend — either by coincidence or fate — connected them. They became study buddies and close friends, but it wasn’t until four years later (in 2016) that their relationship translated to something bigger. At the time, Keegan was at the University of Louisville dental school and Natasha had moved to Louisville to start medical school.

In June of 2019, Keegan took Natasha back to the site of their first date: Iroquois Park. “He told me that we were going to a family birthday party, but instead he took me to a hill in the park that overlooks the city.” After a heartfelt proposal, Keegan fibbed again and surprised Natasha with a celebration at The Champagnery complete with their closest family and friends from all over the country.

After a short engagement, Natasha and Keegan got legally married on June 13, 2020, in front of an intimate 10-person crowd with Natasha’s brother as the officiant and only their immediate family in attendance. After a candlelit dinner at the bride’s childhood neighborhood’s Olde Stone Club House, the newlyweds and their families began to cook up plans for celebration number two.

They decided to wait until April 2021 to get married in the Catholic Church and celebrate with extended family and friends. “Postponing our original wedding was stressful,” Natasha says, “but looking back, we feel so lucky to have had both weddings. We are so thankful that we still got married on our original date despite the pandemic and wouldn’t change a thing!”

Wedding planner extraordinaire, Amos Gott, started by helping the families pinpoint their top priorities for the weekend, “which was basically to make sure everyone had fun!” Natasha says. Amos went to work realizing every part of their vision … from stationery to décor to every day-of detail. “There is no way we could have ever done it by ourselves,” Natasha says.

With a guest list nearing 400, they needed the help and the space! “Our guest list size played a large factor in our venue,” Natasha explains. “We also knew we wanted an indoor venue because Kentucky weather can be so unpredictable. The Omni is such an elegant, modern space in Louisville, so picking it was easy!”

As far as the aesthetic of each party’s decor, Natasha’s mom and Amos put their heads together. “Thankfully we were all on the same page about wanting a colorful celebration for the Mehndi and more of a neutral look for the reception. Having two celebrations really allowed us to play around with different visions,” Natasha adds.

Natasha knew she loved Berta’s wedding dress designs prior to her shopping endeavors and found that the closest stockist was Elite Pour La Vie in Alpharetta, GA. “When I tried on the dress, it didn’t compare to anything else I had tried but I wanted to be certain. I ended up going to multiple boutiques in Nashville and Atlanta but ultimately went back and bought the Berta dress I loved so much.”

For both ceremonies, they exchanged traditional vows, and their priest actually made them memorize their vows for the Catholic ceremony! “He did this because he wanted us to really know what we were saying,” Natasha says. “It was meaningful but made us both super nervous since we don’t like public speaking — ha!”

Partygoers on both nights enjoyed cocktail hours complete with open bar and butler-passed hors d’oeuvres. “Friday night, we served Pakistani favorites such as samosas and pakoras. For Saturday night, we served some of our favorite classic dishes such as crab cakes, mini beef wellingtons, and chicken thigh satay,” Natasha shares.

Friday night guests enjoyed a buffet with live-action stations where the cooks were making the food fresh. They made a mix of traditional Pakistani food like kebabs and chicken biryani in addition to Asian-fusion foods like Korean bao buns and Hakka noodles. “It was honestly some of the best food I have ever had,” Natasha says. On Saturday night, they opted for a seated meal of salad to start and a beef-halibut duo as the entrée.

The night ended with some welcomed slider burgers and fries being passed around the venue as the dancing wrapped up. “We partied until 1 a.m. so we opted out of a formal departure.” Plus, the bride and groom were staying in the hotel, so a grand send-off didn’t really make sense.

After their first wedding back in 2020, Natasha and Keegan flew to Lake Tahoe, “which was absolutely stunning,” the bride recalls. For the second go-around, they picked an all-inclusive resort so that they could relax and not have to plan much in advance. Excellence Resorts Playa Mujeres in Cancun, Mexico, ended up being the perfect spot to unwind after a huge weekend.

“A tip I received and really appreciated was to pick your top three priorities for your wedding and put most of your energy towards them,” Natasha says. “Not every aspect of a wedding can be perfect, and you’ll stress yourself out too much if you try to make it perfect. For us, our top three were music, food, and making sure everyone had fun. For others, it may be pictures or décor or stationery. Everyone has different priorities and that is what makes each wedding unique to you. When I look back on our wedding, I can confidently say that our top three priorities were perfect to me.”

THANK YOU, Natasha, for reliving this special two-day event with us! And thanks to Leslee Mitchell for the fantastic photos 0f both celebrations.

RESOURCES

Ceremony: Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church

Reception: The Omni Hotel

Planner: Amos Gott of Amos Events

Day-of coordinator: Amos Gott

Photographer: Leslee Mitchell

Videography: Antonio Pantoja

Flowers: Amos Events

Stationery: Ink Nashville

Hair: Katie Eade from Cedar + Sage Hair Lounge in Bowling Green, KY

Makeup: Tia Mao

Bride’s gown: Berta

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Show Me Your Mumu

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Giorgio’s Menswear and Tuxedos

Catering: Moghul Catering for Mehndi; The Omni for Reception

Cakes: Mert’s Cakes

Entertainment: Bluewater Kings Band and DJ Aumir with Escape Entertainment

Rentals: Amos Events

Glassware: The Omni

Linens: Amos Events

Transportation: Xtreme Transportation

