15 Louisville Events & Happenings: September 2021

September 3 – 6, 2021: Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular

This Labor Day weekend, attend one of the nation’s finest flea markets at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular features dealers selling antiques, jewelry, clothing, bath and body goodies, and much more. The market is free to attend and hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. stewartpromotions.com

September 3 – 6, 2021: WorldFest 2021

Travel around the world in one weekend without having to leave Louisville. WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, is a four-day event that celebrates food, music, and dance from around the world. The free event takes place September 3-6 in downtown Louisville at the Belvedere. Food and crafts are also available for purchase at the event. louisvilledowntown.org

September 4, 2021: Parker McCollum at Iroquois Amphitheatre

Get out of the house for a night of live music and infectious energy on Saturday, September 4. Head to the Iroquois Amphitheater to enjoy a socially distanced concert featuring Austin-born singer-songwriter Parker McCollum. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $55. louisville-theater.com

September 8, 2021: Flower Photography Seminar

Join professional nature photographer Mike Matthews at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens as he shows you different ways to capture images of flowers and turn them into artistic masterpieces. The seminar is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8. Admission is $35 for members of Waterfront Botanical Gardens and $40 for non-members. waterfrontgardens.org

September 8 & 22, 2021: WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Listen to good tunes as you enjoy beautiful views at Waterfront Wednesday. Held twice a month at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, this month’s lineup includes musical artists Dawn Richard, Kiana & the Sun Kings, Wombo, and more. Set up your lawn chair and settle in for a night of music, local food trucks, and fun. The event is free to the public. wfpk.org

September 11, 2021: GonzoFest

Celebrate Hunter S. Thompson at this literary and music festival on Saturday, September 11. Through poetry, spoken word, art, live music, and more, the festival honors the life and legacy of Hunter S. Thompson in his hometown of Louisville. This year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The event begins at noon in the High Horse and Story Avenue lot. gonzofestlouisville.com

September 11, 2021: Louisville pure tap® 5k

The Louisville pure tap® 5K is the first race in the Louisville Sports Commission’s Fall Runathon, and it starts and ends at Louisville Water Tower Park. Registration is $30, and all participants receive a commemorative buff. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11. runsignup.com

September 11 & 12, 2021: Big Four Arts Festival

Each year, Big Four Arts Festival invites guests to experience fine art, food, and entertainment. The fifth annual festival takes place on September 11 and 12 and features talented artists, international cuisine, and children’s activities. The event is located at the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park and is $5 to attend. Note that tickets are only sold at the entrance of the festival. bigfourbridgeartsfestival.org

September 12, 2021: Kentucky Wedding Show at Belle of Louisville

Calling all brides-to-be! Head to the Belle of Louisville on Sunday, September 12, to talk with local wedding professionals about your dream wedding. Hosted by the Louisville Wedding Network, the event hosts professional wedding coordinators, hairstylists, officiants, make-up artists, videographers, caterers, and more. The event is free to attend and begins at 2 p.m. eventbrite.com

September 12 – 19, 2021: Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival

The annual Gaslight Festival is the region’s fifth-largest festival and one of the top 20 festivals in the Southeast. The popular event offers everything from a motorcycle rally to live entertainment, a balloon glow, and a golf scramble. Visit jtownchamber.com for event start times and prices.

September 17, 2021: Give for Good Louisville

Give for Good Louisville is a community-wide day of philanthropy that inspires people to give generously to one or more of 500+ local nonprofits. This year’s giving day takes place on Friday, September 17, and the organizations supported by Give for Good Louisville represent the community’s priorities and desire for positive change. Participating nonprofits include the Kentucky Humane Society, Educational Justice, Waterfront Botanical Gardens, and more. giveforgoodlouisville.org

September 18, 2021: National Jug Band Jubilee at Brown-Forman Amphitheater

Rain or shine, it’s Jug Band Jubilee time. The free event takes place on Saturday, September 18, at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater. Experience local vendors, food, workshops, and, of course, great music! The event is free to attend, but a $10 donation to Roots 101 is encouraged. Music begins at 1 p.m. jugbandjubilee.com

September 18, 2021: Springfest in Old Louisville

Originally scheduled for May, Old Louisville’s annual Springfest is now slated for Saturday, September 18. The festival and neighborhood market takes place at beautiful Toonerville Trolley Park and hosts local artists and vendors, nonprofits, and food trucks. Grab a legendary bourbon slushie, listen to live music, and shop until you drop! Springfest kicks off at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. The festival is free to attend. ttnalouisville.org

September 18, 2021: 12th Annual NuLu Fest

The 12th annual NuLu Fest celebrates the revitalization of Louisville’s East Market District. Live music, micro-brewed beers, bourbon, local food, and retail booths are on hand for the festivities, which last from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the 600, 700, and 800 blocks of East Market Street. The event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss this well-known street festival on Saturday, September 18. nulu.wildapricot.org

September 19, 2021: Sunday Brunch at Churchill Downs

Head to Churchill Downs on Sunday, September 19, and watch live thoroughbred racing while enjoying delicious Sunday brunch served in the Stakes Room. Offerings include carved honey ham, assorted breakfast breads, fresh fruit, and more. Brunch is $48 per adult and $25 per child. churchilldowns.com

