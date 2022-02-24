Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

With Women’s History Month also comes Carnevale, St. Patrick’s Day, the start of spring, and lots to see and do around Louisville. From Broadway shows and full-moon hikes to parades and beer festivals, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the change in seasons. Happy March, Louisville!

16 Louisville Events & Happenings: March 2022

March 1, 2022: Carnevale Party at Gelato Gilberto

Gelato Gilberto’s Frankfort Avenue location reopens after its winter season closure with a Carnevale party. The family-friendly event begins at 6 p.m. and features confetti, mask making, and traditional Italian Carnevale treats. Additional details are scheduled to be posted on the store’s Facebook page, so stay tuned! facebook.com

March 1, 2022: Carnevale Veneto Wine Dinner

Brasserie Provence encourages masquerade masks at this special Carnevale wine dinner on Fat Tuesday. Picks from advanced sommelier Julie DeFriend of Skurnik Wines and wine expert David DuBou of Indigenous Selections are paired with the five-course dinner by Chef Patrick Gosden. The reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $99 plus tax and gratuity. brasserieprovence.com

March 3 & 4, 2022: An Evening of Victorian Cocktails

Researcher and public history professional Brian Cushing — also known as “The Victorian Man” — lends his expertise and storytelling prowess on a progressive tour through the historic Conrad-Caldwell House Museum. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to guests ages 21 and older. Tickets are $55. conrad-caldwell.org

March 5, 2022: Tailspin Ale Fest

Beer lovers are pleased to hear that Tailspin Ale Fest returns to Bowman Field on Saturday, March 5. The 3 p.m. general admission tickets include a souvenir taster cup, access to more than 250 beers with a 40-punch card for samples, free bottled water, and more. Presale tickets start at $40 plus tax. tailspinalefest.com

March 5 & 19 + April 2, 2022: Louisville’s Triple Crown of Running

After years away from in-person racing, runners are now welcome back to this trio of races. The series kicks off with a 5K on Saturday, March 5, followed by a 10K on Saturday, March 19. It concludes with a 15K on Saturday, April 2. Participants are welcome to run one, two, or all three races. Registration starts at $44. rivercityraces.com

March 9, 2022: New Riff Bourbon Dinner

This four-course dinner includes a welcome Paper Plane cocktail and a flight featuring New Riff Distillery bourbon. The meal features shrimp and grits, a Frenched bone-in pork chop, and a bourbon bread pudding. The event begins with a 6:30 p.m. reception and guest speaker at Bourbons Bistro. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. bourbonsbistro.com

March 12, 2022: St. Patrick’s Parade

Streets are closed to regular traffic from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, themed “The Return of St. Patrick.” Floats and more begin at the corner of Broadway and Baxter Avenue, head to Bardstown Road, and end at Windsor Place. Parade festivities also include The Blessing of the Beer and a Tapping of the Keg. Follow the event’s Facebook page for updated information. facebook.com

March 12, 2022: St. Patrick’s Day Party

Celebrate the luck of the Irish with giveaways and drink specials at Howl at the Moon. Sip on a tipsy shamrock cocktail or some green beer, or down a few lucky charms or green tea shots. Doors open at 3 p.m., and guests can enter to win a happy hour party online ahead of time. howlatthemoon.com

March 13, 2022: Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs

Be part of a live TV audience from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. while viewing a taping of “Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs,” featuring Ethan Bowling of Zim’s Café in Lexington and Mark Ford of Anoosh Bistro in Louisville. Tickets are $85 and include a champagne cocktail meet-and-greet, as well as a sampling of food prepared by the Kentucky chefs. mintjuleptours.com

March 16, 2022: Three-Course St. Patrick’s Day Dinner with Chef Patrick Carter

Food Network’s “Chopped” contestant Chef Patrick Carter serves soda bread with Irish whiskey butter, fried cabbage, and rashers; pork bangers and Irish colcannon with red onion gravy; and blarney stones and Irish bananas at MESA’s live dining show. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70. mesa-54.square.site

March 18, 2022: Full “Worm” Moon Hike

This full moon hike at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest includes a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with multiple stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider cosmic connections. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day prior and is $10 for members or $12 for non-members. bernheim.org

March 18, 2022: Waterfront Botanical Gardens’ 3rd Annual Gala

This year’s annual event features music by jazz artist Kandace Springs, a glass art auction with pieces by Flame Run Glass Gallery, dinner and dessert by Wiltshire Pantry, and cocktails by Beam Suntory. Tickets are $250 and must be purchased by Monday, March 7. The event begins at 6 p.m. waterfrontgardens.org

March 18 – June 5, 2022: Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

One of the largest lantern festivals in the nation is back for another year. Featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs, Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo boasts dramatic cultural displays celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of lantern artisans. Advance tickets are required and start at $17. Children ages two and younger are free. The event begins nightly at 6:30 p.m. louisvillezoo.org

March 19, 2022: Women Empowerment Cookie Decorating Class

This two-hour class at Work the Metal with Sweet June Bakery’s Preston Fouts celebrates all things about women empowerment. Tickets are $55 plus tax and include two cocktails at The Wine Bar, as well as a 10% discount at Work the Metal. The fun begins at noon. eventbrite.com

March 22 – 27, 2022: Mean Girls on Broadway

The Plastics head to the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts for six days, via a new musical from director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” Bossypants). Times vary, and tickets start at $47.39. tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org

March 27, 2022: Kentucky Wedding Show

Numerous local wedding pros make their way to the Mellwood Art Center to discuss everything about your big day. Pre-registration includes entry into giveaways for thousands of dollars in door prizes. General admission is $10, and engaged couples receive free entry. The event begins at 2 p.m. eventbrite.com

Have a magnificent March, Louisville!

