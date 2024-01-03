Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Committing to healthier eating doesn’t have to mean sacrificing extra time – or flavor. There are plenty of delicious places around Louisville to grab healthy eats on the go. These are some of our favorite spots in town for fresh, satisfying salads!

Blue Dog Bakery & Café

Neighborhood: Crescent Hill

More info: bluedogbakeryandcafe.com

Blue Dog is known for its European-style bread and pastries, but its Frankfort Avenue restaurant features so much more than that! No time for Blue Dog’s cafe-style dining? Place a carryout order online to pick up one of four salads on the menu: cobb, grapefruit, tuna niçoise, and kale.

We’re partial to the Cobb salad, which boasts bacon, a hard-boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, and house chicken salad on mixed greens, topped with a sherry-walnut vinaigrette. The eatery offers seasonal specials, too. A previous (and summery) citrus creation included ruby red grapefruit, crunchy Marcona almonds, creamy avocado, and a generous portion of feta cheese.

Haymarket

Neighborhood: Indian Hills

More info: haymkt.com

Haymarket offers a variety of fresh produce and farm-raised meats from Ashbourne Farms in La Grange — and its walk-up window and drive-thru are convenient ways to grab an Ashbourne Farms Mixed Green Salad, made with Ashbourne Salanova greens, seasonal farm vegetables, charred shallot vinaigrette, and grilled chicken breast or sesame tofu.

You can also snag a spaghetti squash salad with roasted squash, cranberry, pumpkin seeds, and capriole goat cheese. Add cold-pressed juice, like the Get Up and Glow, to add spinach, collard greens, celery, bok choy, apple, parsley, cucumber, lemon, cucumber, and ginger to your meal.

In Season

Neighborhood: Downtown

More info: getinseason.com

West Main Street’s In Season serves farm-to-bowl dishes made with produce from its farms in Glenmary, KY. Everything is made fresh, with all ingredients that are sliced, diced, and cooked to order in-house every day. Guests can build their own bowls by choosing greens or grains, a protein pick like free-range teriyaki chicken thigh, and extras like smashed avocados or local micro greens. The selection of finishes includes everything from opal apples and shredded cheese to fresh lime tortilla chips and honey-roasted walnuts.

There’s a seasonal section of the menu, too, which offers limited-time specials like winter squash and chicken bowl, made with white rice, free range chicken breast, roasted winter squash, chili maple Brussels sprouts, sliced red onion, carrot shave, and toasted spiced pumpkin seeds. Wash it all down with an unsweetened Rishi organic tea or an Elixir kombucha. Just place an online order for pickup or delivery.

Lueberry

Neighborhoods: NuLu, Old Louisville, St. Matthews

More info: lueberryacai.com

In addition to açai bowls, smoothies, and supertoasts, Lueberry offers a variety of protein-packed salads to satisfy any craving. Try the Lue-Berry Blast, a mix of spinach, romaine, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, grapes, almonds, goat cheese, granola, and goji berries, topped with a sweet açai berry-balsamic vinaigrette. For something with a bit of meat, order the Killer Cobb with romaine and iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, croutons, apple, sunflower seeds, an egg, and turkey bacon crumbles dressed with buttermilk-rosehip ranch.

Safier Mediterranean Deli

Neighborhood: Downtown

More info: safierdeli.com

Almost every made-from-scratch dish at this halal restaurant fits into the quick-and-healthy category — salads included. Those looking for a meat-free option will appreciate the vegetarian platter with grape leaves, hummus, falafel, mutabal, rice, tabbouleh, mujadara, and a spinach pie. For something a little heartier, the Greek salad — with ripe black olives, feta cheese, and Greek house dressing — is also available with chicken or beef.

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen

Neighborhoods: Gardiner Lane, Lyndon, Springhurst

More info: vinaigrettesaladkitchen.com

Salads, grain bowls, and soups are on the menu at Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen, with online ordering available for pickup and delivery. Try the Bluegrass Blueberry salad, made with spring mix, red onions, crumbled feta, strawberries, apple chips, and Kight pecans, with blackberry sorghum vinaigrette.

If a grain bowl is more your speed, we like the Bibim Noodle Bowl, with yakisoba noodles, optional shrimp, chopped superfood, edamame, ginger-sautéed vegetables, pickled red onions, a hard-boiled egg, black and white sesame seeds, and gochujang vinaigrette. There are also seasonal soups to help you stay warm during the cold winter months.

Wiltshire Bakery & Café

Neighborhood: Downtown

More info: wiltshirepantry.com

Known in Louisville since 1989, Wiltshire Pantry expanded its reach to the downtown area with a bakery and cafe in 2022. In addition to serving up the yummy pastries and desserts Wiltshire is known for, the West Main Street location also offers a variety of grab-and-go dishes, including five fresh salads with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Try the hippie bowl with local greens, grain salad, seasonal rotating veggies, chickpeas, and lemon-tahini dressing. Alternatively, grab the Verlasso salmon salad with local greens, a Verlasso salmon filet, vegetable agrodolce, and roasted tomato, topped off with a tomato vinaigrette. Order online ahead of time to ensure your salad is ready to go!

Here’s to getting your greens!

