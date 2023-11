Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

I was in bed for a FULL WEEK last week. Well, I spent five days in bed, and I’ve never been in bed that long. Yes, I had this year’s strain of COVID, and it knocked me down hard.

I had a little bit of appetite, but I was never able to find the soup I was craving — one that would really hit the spot. I was there, lying in bed, and I decided that the best recipe would be a chicken and rice soup that had extra ginger, garlic, turmeric, lemon, and some spice. I wanted flavor, but I wanted these flavors with the comfort of chicken soup.

And, just like yellow rice, I wanted the soup to be yellow — which calls for lots of turmeric.

When I finally made it, I purposefully made it simple — soup that, even if you had to make it when you are so exhausted from COVID, you might actually be able to pull it off. There is no cooking of the chicken going on. No peeling or dicing ginger and garlic. (I use stir-in ginger and garlic pastes to save time.) With very little prep, this soup just requires about 45 minutes to simmer while the brown long-grain rice cooks. If you need it sooner, use white basmati and have it ready in 20 minutes.

To make it super simple, I ordered using Kroger’s Boost membership, delivered right to my door. While I use this all the time, there is nothing like being sick to make you more grateful for modern-day conveniences (and those 2x fuel points that you get with each order).

This is my new MUST-HAVE soup for when I’m sick, and when any of my kids get sick. Even though they have now all flown the nest, I’m driving to them and making them this soup.

Home Remedy Soup: Chicken & Rice Soup with ALL THE THINGS This is the soup that you want someone to make you when you are sick, or you want to make for your loved ones when they are sick. If you can't deal with chicken, just do the bone broth and leave the chicken out. There are times when I'm sick that I can't do meat — you can easily adapt this soup to meet your needs. It really does hit the spot! 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Servings 6 Calories 319 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 2 tbsp avocado oil

1 cup yellow onions, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

8 cups chicken bone broth I used the Simple Truth brand

1 cup brown rice I use Kroger brown rice

1 tbs ginger I use stir-in ginger paste

1 tbs garlic I use stir-in garlic paste

1 tbs turmeric

1 tbs raw manuka honey I use Simple Truth brand

1 tbs cornstarch

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper

3 cups chicken I used chicken from a Kroger rotisserie chicken

2 cups Tuscan (flat) kale cut into thin strips

1 lemon

1/2 tsp black pepper

salt to taste

1/2 cup chopped green onions Instructions Heat the avocado oil over medium heat in a stock pot (I use an 8 quart stock pot) for a couple minutes until hot.

Add diced onion, diced celery, and diced carrots to the hot oil and cook for 5 minutes until the vegetables are soft.

Add 8 cups of chicken bone broth, and bring to a soft boil.

Add one cup of uncooked brown rice.

Add ginger, garlic, turmeric, and honey.

Cook for 40 minutes.

Add chicken, crushed red pepper, black pepper, salt to taste, and juice from one lemon.

Remove half a cup of chicken bone broth and add to a bowl with 1 tbs of cornstarch. Mix until dissolved and then add back to the stock pot. This will thicken the soup.

Continue to cook until brown rice is fully cooked.

Add kale (cut off stems, roll the kale, and cut it into strips) and stir. Leave in soup for a couple minutes before serving.

Serve and top with green onions.

Enjoy! Nutrition Serving: -3 g Calories: 319 kcal Carbohydrates: 38 g Protein: 21 g Fat: 10 g Saturated Fat: 2 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g Trans Fat: 0.03 g Cholesterol: 20 mg Sodium: 185 mg Potassium: 458 mg Fiber: 4 g Sugar: 6 g Vitamin A: 6022 IU Vitamin C: 37 mg Calcium: 107 mg Iron: 2 mg Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

**********

For more dinner ideas, visit our recipe archives.

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email