In a twist of true Grey’s Anatomy-style fate, Sigrid Johannesen and her now husband, Jon Ringenberg, met during their surgical residency. In fact, they were on a trauma ICU team together for rotations. Talk about a high-pressure situation! Fortunately, the couple was able to set aside all of that pressure to tie the knot in a stunning winter wedding at The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, TN, where they kissed amid beautifully lit Christmas trees and celebrated their love with around 150 guests. Take a look at this magical exchange of vows!

The thoracic surgeon (Sigrid) and orthopedic surgeon (Jon) may not have much time to spend vacationing thanks to their busy schedules, but they were able to steal a weekend away in Guthrie, OK — which Jon used as an opportunity to propose. “We got engaged in the garden of our favorite bed and breakfast in Guthrie” the bride tells us. “We stayed there several times over the years when we both had the weekend off together, which was rare. The engagement was just us. Very simple and very perfect.”

The engagement went off without a hitch, and the couple was off to the races, immediately hiring wedding coordinator Katie Osborne. “She helped me get an idea of the type of venue I should look for and made recommendations for all the best vendors,” says Sigrid. “I would have been absolutely lost without her. Aesthetics and event planning are very outside my scope.”

With Katie’s assistance (and the help of a few friends, too!), the couple embarked on their decision-making process, selecting The Hermitage Hotel for their venue. “A couple of the women I work with at Vanderbilt had been married there in recent years, so they recommended the hotel,” says Sigrid. “One actually came with me for the initial consultation with the Hermitage’s team to help me know what questions to ask.”

With nearly the entire guest list coming in from out of town, the bride and groom decided it would be easiest to keep the ceremony and the reception at the same location. “The downtown location was also convenient for places to stay and sightseeing while guests were in town,” the bride explains, adding, “Ultimately, though, I think The Hermitage Hotel is just one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen, and I knew I wanted to get married there from the minute I walked in the door.”

Adding to the aesthetic was the hotel’s seasonal decor — the perfect wintery backdrop for a classic December wedding. “After choosing a venue, I picked everything else based on the aesthetic of the hotel,” Sigrid tells us. “The different shades of soft blues and gold are so stunning in the lobby. I didn’t want any of my decor to compete with that. (The 20-foot Christmas trees at The Hermitage with gold and white ornaments were an amazing bonus, too.)”

When it came to the big day, the bride got ready in a suite at The Hermitage, offering easy access when it was time for the ceremony. “I stayed in the room the night before with my maid of honor, so it was a very low-key morning getting ready with my friends and family,” she says. As they got ready, the women sipped mimosas, snacked on breakfast foods, and had their hair and makeup done professionally. “I got ready last,” says the bride, “so I got to just spend time with a lot of my favorite people as they got ready.”

But once it was her turn, Sigrid donned her gorgeous gown from LVD Bridal Shop, pairing it with her mother’s pearl earrings (something old) and her sister’s sapphire and diamond bracelet (something borrowed and blue).

After a beautiful ceremony in front of a giant Christmas tree, guests made their way to cocktail hour, where they indulged in hors d’oeuvres and toasted with champagne. After that, it was a seated dinner with artichoke salad, braised short rib with asparagus, and garlic mashed potatoes.

Meanwhile, live painter Lauren O’Brien captured the evening on canvas — Sigrid’s favorite detail of the evening. “Going to art museums is one of my favorite things to do, so it made the day feel very personal,” she explains. “Plus, Lauren is so incredibly sweet and fun to work with. She also made us a custom-painted champagne bottle from Katie, our wedding coordinator. They both used to teach at the same school, so it was fun having both of them at the event together.”

After an exciting evening on the dance floor (which the bride and groom certainly took advantage of!), the newlyweds stepped away for some alone time. “We had a last dance together alone after everyone left the ballroom,” Sigrid tells us of their intimate moment together. “Then we walked through the lines of people and out the door. We turned right back around and came into the hotel through a side door. It was ridiculous and hilarious trying to hide from our guests once we were back inside!”

Thanks for sharing your big day, Sigrid and Jon. And thanks to Danielle Lozeau for the beautiful photos.

RESOURCES

Ceremony & Reception: The Hermitage Hotel

Wedding coordinator: Katie Osborne Wedding and Event Coordination

Photographer: Danielle Lozeau

Flowers: Morna Mae Florals Nashville

Stationery: Minted

Hair and makeup: Katie Dallaire with the Agency of Beauty

Bride’s gown: LVD Bridal Shop

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bhldn

Groom’s suit: Brooks Brothers

Catering: The Hermitage Hotel

Cakes: The Hermitage Hotel

Reception Entertainment: Hightone Entertainment

Live Painter: Lauren O’Brien Art

