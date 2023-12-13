Share with your friends!
In a twist of true Grey’s Anatomy-style fate, Sigrid Johannesen and her now husband, Jon Ringenberg, met during their surgical residency. In fact, they were on a trauma ICU team together for rotations. Talk about a high-pressure situation! Fortunately, the couple was able to set aside all of that pressure to tie the knot in a stunning winter wedding at The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, TN, where they kissed amid beautifully lit Christmas trees and celebrated their love with around 150 guests. Take a look at this magical exchange of vows!

bride and groom in front of The Hermitage Hotel
The happy couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at The Hermitage Hotel on December 3, 2022.

The thoracic surgeon (Sigrid) and orthopedic surgeon (Jon) may not have much time to spend vacationing thanks to their busy schedules, but they were able to steal a weekend away in Guthrie, OK — which Jon used as an opportunity to propose. “We got engaged in the garden of our favorite bed and breakfast in Guthrie” the bride tells us. “We stayed there several times over the years when we both had the weekend off together, which was rare. The engagement was just us. Very simple and very perfect.”

The engagement went off without a hitch, and the couple was off to the races, immediately hiring wedding coordinator Katie Osborne. “She helped me get an idea of the type of venue I should look for and made recommendations for all the best vendors,” says Sigrid. “I would have been absolutely lost without her. Aesthetics and event planning are very outside my scope.”

Vignette of bridal shoes, rings, and invitation suite
This wedding vignette wows with its classy invitation suite, wedding rings, Emmy London heels, and pops of blue and gold as a nod to the venue.

With Katie’s assistance (and the help of a few friends, too!), the couple embarked on their decision-making process, selecting The Hermitage Hotel for their venue. “A couple of the women I work with at Vanderbilt had been married there in recent years, so they recommended the hotel,” says Sigrid. “One actually came with me for the initial consultation with the Hermitage’s team to help me know what questions to ask.”

With nearly the entire guest list coming in from out of town, the bride and groom decided it would be easiest to keep the ceremony and the reception at the same location. “The downtown location was also convenient for places to stay and sightseeing while guests were in town,” the bride explains, adding, “Ultimately, though, I think The Hermitage Hotel is just one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen, and I knew I wanted to get married there from the minute I walked in the door.”

Bride and groom embracing in front of the Christmas tree
For Christmas lovers, could there be anything more magical than first looks in front of this stunning tree?

Adding to the aesthetic was the hotel’s seasonal decor — the perfect wintery backdrop for a classic December wedding. “After choosing a venue, I picked everything else based on the aesthetic of the hotel,” Sigrid tells us. “The different shades of soft blues and gold are so stunning in the lobby. I didn’t want any of my decor to compete with that. (The 20-foot Christmas trees at The Hermitage with gold and white ornaments were an amazing bonus, too.)”

Bridesmaids in black satin pajamas, surrounding bride in her robe
Sigrid’s bridal party included her two sisters, along with some of her best friends from various stages of her life — childhood, college, and even medical school/residency. They prepared for the day at the hotel, decked out in matching black PJs.

When it came to the big day, the bride got ready in a suite at The Hermitage, offering easy access when it was time for the ceremony. “I stayed in the room the night before with my maid of honor, so it was a very low-key morning getting ready with my friends and family,” she says. As they got ready, the women sipped mimosas, snacked on breakfast foods, and had their hair and makeup done professionally. “I got ready last,” says the bride, “so I got to just spend time with a lot of my favorite people as they got ready.”

But once it was her turn, Sigrid donned her gorgeous gown from LVD Bridal Shop, pairing it with her mother’s pearl earrings (something old) and her sister’s sapphire and diamond bracelet (something borrowed and blue).

Bride in gown by a doorway
“I wanted a classic dress to match the elegance of the venue,” says Sigrid. “I had been to a few different places but eventually settled on one when my sister and I visited the LVD Bridal Shop in Nashville. They [had] off-the-rack, sample dresses that fit my budget. This allowed me to add some fun accessories with the lace shrug as well as a second dress for the reception.”
Bride in lace, long-sleeves
A closer look at the detailing on Sigrid’s lace shrug …
Bride in front of the Hermitage Hotel
… and she’s pictured here without the lace overlay. A moment for the dress, please!
Groom adjusting his cuffs
The groom looks handsome in a classic tux.
The ceremony hall with a Christmas tree at the front
The beautiful ceremony space included Christmas elements, too — the perfect landscape for the bride and groom as they took their vows.
Bride and groom look at each other on front of a Christmas tree
The happy couple says, “I do,” exchanging traditional vows in a ceremony led by Jon’s dad and uncle.

After a beautiful ceremony in front of a giant Christmas tree, guests made their way to cocktail hour, where they indulged in hors d’oeuvres and toasted with champagne. After that, it was a seated dinner with artichoke salad, braised short rib with asparagus, and garlic mashed potatoes.

Meanwhile, live painter Lauren O’Brien captured the evening on canvas — Sigrid’s favorite detail of the evening. “Going to art museums is one of my favorite things to do, so it made the day feel very personal,” she explains. “Plus, Lauren is so incredibly sweet and fun to work with. She also made us a custom-painted champagne bottle from Katie, our wedding coordinator. They both used to teach at the same school, so it was fun having both of them at the event together.”

Painter at The Hermitage wedding
A live painting by Lauren O’Brien brought an element of sophistication and artistry that the couple will always have as a keepsake!
Someone signs the guest book
As guests filtered into the lobby post-ceremony, they signed the guest book, sipped champagne, and enjoyed appetizers like jumbo crab cakes and ginger-beef satay skewers.
wedding table decor in front of Christmas tree lights
“My florist was Morna Mae Floral by Chloe Hoffman,” says Sigrid. “She helped me create a look with seasonal greenery that didn’t incorporate the usual winter jewel tones. I wanted to have primarily cool shades with greens and blues, with variety and texture to create interest.”
Close-up of a wedding menu in a napkin
Simple, traditional menus adorned each guest’s spot at the dinner table.
Bride and grom cut the cake
Let there be cake!
Wedding cake with flowers and cake topper
Made by The Hermitage’s amazing baking staff, the wedding cake was layers of berry chantilly and carrot cake with traditional white icing. A topper the couple found on Etsy added a personal touch.
The bride and groom sharing a first dance
The newlyweds enjoyed a first dance to Grace Potter’s “Everyday Love.”

After an exciting evening on the dance floor (which the bride and groom certainly took advantage of!), the newlyweds stepped away for some alone time. “We had a last dance together alone after everyone left the ballroom,” Sigrid tells us of their intimate moment together. “Then we walked through the lines of people and out the door. We turned right back around and came into the hotel through a side door. It was ridiculous and hilarious trying to hide from our guests once we were back inside!”

The bride and groom on the dance floor
“I loved having a second dress because the ceremony dress was too heavy for dancing,” says Sigrid of her wardrobe change later in the evening.
The bride and groom leave the reception
The bride and groom made an official exit from their wedding reception – then headed back in for one final dance, just the two of them.

Thanks for sharing your big day, Sigrid and Jon. And thanks to Danielle Lozeau for the beautiful photos.

*****

RESOURCES

Ceremony & Reception: The Hermitage Hotel
Wedding coordinator: Katie Osborne Wedding and Event Coordination
Photographer: Danielle Lozeau
Flowers: Morna Mae Florals Nashville
Stationery: Minted
Hair and makeup: Katie Dallaire with the Agency of Beauty
Bride’s gown: LVD Bridal Shop
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bhldn
Groom’s suit: Brooks Brothers
Catering: The Hermitage Hotel
Cakes: The Hermitage Hotel
Reception Entertainment: Hightone Entertainment
Live Painter: Lauren O’Brien Art

**********

