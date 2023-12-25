Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The presents have been opened; leftovers are in the fridge, and we don’t have to take down the decorations quite yet. It’s time to get cozy and hibernate with some winter reads! Today, we’re offering 10 buzzed-about picks for the season, selected by Jennifer Puryear of Bacon on the Bookshelf.

Absolution by Alice McDermott



In Absolution, Alice McDermott asks how much good we flawed humans can do in a broken world. Her latest novel is set among a group of American wives in Saigon in the early 1960s. They’ve settled into their homes and social routines, supporting their husbands’ careers. They’ve gotten used to the servants, the food, and the “hot and clamorous” streets.

Our earnest narrator, very much in love with her husband and his “golden future,” sees her own role in rosy terms as his helpmeet. On the other hand, her new friend Charlene has her own ambitions in Saigon. Charlene is sure she can make the world a better place through her charitable efforts there, including delivering toys to children in a leper colony, at no small risk to herself.

The closer our narrator grows to Charlene, the more dangerous her life becomes. She’ll finally have to make a choice that will change her life forever. Absolution examines how we develop our identities within marriage and friendships and illuminates how easily good intentions can go awry.

North Woods by Daniel Mason



Daniel Mason’s North Woods begins in the colony of Massachusetts when a woman and her lover flee an impending marriage she dreads. They begin life anew deep in the forest near a native settlement, building a home and carving out their own unique place in the community. In the centuries to come, others come and go from their homestead, adding to the original structure and leaving small traces of their lives for others to puzzle over.

“The dead do not go away. The world teems with their spirits: a thousand angels on a blade of grass,” one character muses. The spinster sisters haunting these pages would agree. Mason’s carefully plotted novel never feels like it’s trying too hard; rather, it has the ease of a long tale well told. Life is both short and long, it whispers. The New York Times recently selected it as one of its Top 10 Best Books of the Year.

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes



A Thousand Ships, by Natalie Haynes, travels back in time even further to the Trojan War. The impossibly beautiful Helen has been stolen away from the Greeks, you’ll remember, and the Greeks wage a 10-year campaign in distant Troy to secure her return. In short, impressionistic chapters, Haynes’ novel imagines the experience of war from the perspectives of various historical and mythological women. You’ve heard of many of them — Helen, Penelope (waiting for Odysseus’ return), Aphrodite, Hera — but other chapters give voice to minor characters you likely won’t remember from Greek history.

Haynes provides a handy chart at the front of the book so you can keep the characters straight, but it seems like a gift rather than a necessity. The book flows smoothly and easily from one woman’s voice to another. The Guardian describes it as “a bold choral retelling of the Iliad that’s panoramic and playful yet makes a serious comment on war and its true cost.”

Death Valley by Melissa Broder



Death Valley by Melissa Broder offers just one voice — that of our narrator, exhausted by the slow decline of her father in the ICU and what feels like the slow death of her marriage. She escapes to a Best Western in the California high desert for a break. “Help me not be empty,” she prays in the motel parking lot; “[s]ince I don’t turn to God very often, I feel self-conscious when I do. I’m not sure what I’m allowed to ask for, and I worry that I shouldn’t want the things I want.”

On a hike recommended by the motel staff, and in scorching heat without much water, she loses the trail. The rest of this weird and wonderful novel unfolds like a fever dream, and I wouldn’t dare spoil the ending. Don’t pick up this book if you need your fiction to stay strictly in the realm of the possible.

Orbital by Samantha Harvey



Orbital by Samantha Harvey takes us to a space station over 24 hours, where six astronauts from different countries live both isolated from the rest of humanity and in community with each other. Nothing much happens, and also everything. Daily life for them is like daily life for us: routines, expectations, occasional surprises. (Theirs is harder! Cramped quarters and worse food.) At our best — theirs, ours — we are able to open our eyes to the wonder of the world. And the love that can flow among us.



Emily Dickinson Face to Face by Martha Dickinson Bianchi



From the publisher: What would it be like to have Emily Dickinson as your babysitter? In this … memoir, out of print for almost a century, Martha “Matty” Dickinson describes the childhood she spent next door to — and often in the care of — her Aunt Emily. We see Matty as a little girl, hiding from the other grownups in Emily’s upstairs rooms, helping Emily in the kitchen, venturing with her into the cellar for the gingerbread she wasn’t supposed to have.

As Matty becomes a teenager, she finds a confidante in her aunt, who is fascinated by the latest youth fads, school gossip, and the recurring question of what to wear to a party (“her ‘vote’ was for my highest-heeled red slippers”) — not to mention the music, novels, and poems she and Matty both love. From an early age, Emily teaches Matty the joys of solitude and independence: “No one,” Emily said, “could ever punish a Dickinson by shutting her up alone.”

First published in 1932, this is the most intimate record we have of Emily Dickinson, whose death sparked a long family struggle over her work and her image. In a foreword to this new edition, the poet and critic Anthony Madrid provides a biographical frame for Matty’s recollections, and explains how such a remarkable document could spend so long out of sight.

The Sun Walks Down by Fiona McFarlane



From the publisher: In September 1883, a small town in the South Australian outback huddles under strange, vivid sunsets. Six-year-old Denny Wallace has gone missing during a dust storm, and the entire community is caught up in the search for him. As they scour the desert and mountains for the lost child, the residents of Fairly — newlyweds, farmers, mothers, Indigenous trackers, cameleers, children, artists, schoolteachers, widows, maids, policemen — confront their relationships, both with one another and with the landscape they inhabit.

The colonial Australia of The Sun Walks Down is noisy with opinions, arguments, longings, and terrors. It’s haunted by many gods — the sun among them, rising and falling on each day in which Denny could be found or lost forever.

Ann Patchett says, “The Sun Walks Down is the book I’m always longing to find: brilliant, fresh, and compulsively readable. It is marvelous. I loved it start to finish.”

Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See



From the publisher: According to Confucius, “an educated woman is a worthless woman,” but Tan Yunxian … is being raised by her grandparents to be of use. Her grandmother is one of only a handful of female doctors in China, and she teaches Yunxian the pillars of Chinese medicine, the Four Examinations — looking, listening, touching, and asking — something a man can never do with a female patient.

From a young age, Yunxian learns about women’s illnesses, many of which relate to childbearing, alongside a young midwife-in-training, Meiling. The two girls find fast friendship and a mutual purpose …

But when Yunxian is sent into an arranged marriage, her mother-in-law forbids her from seeing Meiling and helping the women and girls in the household. Yunxian is to act like a proper wife — embroider bound-foot slippers, recite poetry, give birth to sons, and stay forever within the walls of the family compound, the Garden of Fragrant Delights.

How might a woman like Yunxian break free of these traditions and lead a life of such importance that many of her remedies are still used five centuries later? How might the power of friendship support or complicate these efforts? … Lady Tan’s Circle of Women [reimagines] the life of one person who was remarkable in the Ming dynasty and would be considered remarkable today.

Wellness by Nathan Hill



From the publisher: When Jack and Elizabeth meet as college students in the gritty ’90s Chicago art scene, the two quickly join forces and hold on tight, each eager to claim a place in the thriving underground scene with an appreciative kindred spirit. Fast-forward twenty years to suburban married life, and alongside the challenges of parenting, they encounter the often-baffling pursuits of health and happiness from polyamorous would-be suitors to home-renovation hysteria.

For the first time, Jack and Elizabeth struggle to recognize each other, and the no-longer-youthful dreamers are forced to face their demons, from unfulfilled career ambitions to childhood memories of their own dysfunctional families. In the process, Jack and Elizabeth must undertake separate, personal excavations or risk losing the best thing in their lives: each other.

The Love Story of Missy Carmichael by Beth Morrissey



From the publisher: For readers of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine and A Man Called Ove, a life-affirming, deeply moving “coming-of-old” story, a celebration of how ordinary days are made extraordinary through friendship, family, and the power of forgiving yourself — at any age.

Missy Carmichael’s life has become small.

Grieving for a family she has lost or lost touch with, she’s haunted by the echoes of her footsteps in her empty home, the sound of the radio in the dark, the tick-tick-tick of the watching clock.

Spiky and defensive, Missy knows that her loneliness is all her own fault. She deserves no more than this, not after what she’s done. But a chance encounter in the park with two very different women and one lovable dog opens the door to something new.

Another life beckons for Missy if only she can be brave enough to grasp the opportunity. But seventy-nine is too late for a second chance. Isn’t it?

Happy reading!

