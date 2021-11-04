Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Beau and Whitley Evers connected through Bumble, dated long distance for a year or so, and got engaged at a picturesque vineyard in New Zealand, where Beau got down on one knee as they sipped local wine. That may be a CliffsNotes version of their fairytale meet-cute, but one thing is certain — it all led up to the wedding of a lifetime at Ma Maison in Dripping Springs, Texas, on June 4, 2021.

Immediately following their New Zealand engagement, the bride set about securing vendors, nailing down everything from the venue and caterer to the florist and reception band. Originally hailing from North Dallas, Whitley spent a significant amount of her childhood in Austin. Not only did her father graduate from the University of Texas at Austin, but her mom lived there for a short time, too, so it became a spot she frequently visited. “I fell in love with the landscape and that part of Texas,” Whitley tells us. “That’s what drew me to finding a venue in that area.” As it turns out, Dripping Springs is the unofficial wedding capital of Texas! Unfortunately, soon after booking the location for their big day, COVID threw a wrench in Whitley and Beau’s plans. “We were going to have a wedding on June 5, 2020, and that’s when things got nuts in the world,” says Whitley. They opted for a “mini-mony,” as Whitley fondly refers to it, saying “I do” on their originally scheduled wedding date in front of a few close friends and family members. Then, they set about revising their grander plans once things settled down. “When COVID hit, it was like I’d laid out the foundation for this beautiful home, but I had to pick it up and move it to a new plot,” Whitley tells us. “Unfortunately, a couple of vendors had to close their doors because of COVID, so then I had to go through the whole process over again to fill in those gaps.” Luckily, everything came together in the long run.

The rest of the wedding planning went off without a hitch. Whitley set her sights on finding the perfect dress, which was heavily influenced by the style and sophistication of the Royal Family. “I got the inspiration for my dress after seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding,” Whitley says. “She had a beautiful white dress with no embellishments, and I loved that modern elegance.” She set out in search of a gown without extra frills, shying away from floral patterns, lace, and beading. “I knew that’s how I wanted to look on my wedding day,” she says, “so I did a lot of research on that modern bride style. I had a few appointments and tried on a few dresses, but they didn’t feel like me. Then I found this dress label, Sarah Seven, based out of San Francisco. I loved every single dress — the style was exactly what I was looking for!”

One dress stood out above the rest. Fortunately for Whitley, they carried it at a small boutique store in Dallas called Lovely Bride. “As soon as I knew that style was at that boutique, I scheduled an appointment and told the stylists, ‘I need the Prosecco dress by Sarah Seven. Don’t give me anything else!'” Whitley says. Her mind was made up — even the broken zipper couldn’t deter her from the dress she was convinced she was meant to wear. “What drew me to it is that it was off-the-shoulder and had this origami feel,” says the bride. “It was almost asymmetrical.”

On the morning of the wedding, the bride enjoyed time with friends and family, gathering her bridesmaids, mother, stepmother, and future mother-in-law for breakfast. After that, they headed to the wedding venue for hair and makeup. “At Ma Maison, they have a beautiful bridal suite that has double rooms with a big bathroom area. There was enough space where everyone could be in the same place together and get their hair and makeup done, which was nice,” says the bride.

In fact, it wound up being one of the most memorable parts of her day. “It meant a lot for all of us to be in the same place at the same time, getting ready for something fun and exciting,” she tells us. “Being social again was awesome — it felt so right to have everyone that we loved in the same place to celebrate.” Meanwhile, Beau and his groomsmen enjoyed their own pre-wedding festivities, including playing a few rounds of cornhole.

Hoping to maintain the traditional element of surprise, the bride and groom opted to skip first looks. “I wanted to keep that moment of anticipation,” says Whitley. “Beau didn’t know anything about my dress or how I was styling my hair and makeup.” Instead, the couple saw each other for the first time when Whitley walked down the aisle. Since they’d already exchanged traditional vows during their mini ceremony the year before, they flipped the script for the larger affair, choosing a more contemporary approach.

Around 120 of their close family and friends looked on as the officiant pronounced them husband and wife, and then a string quartet played everyone into the cocktail hour just as the skies of Texas opened up and christened the day with a downpour. “Luckily, our cocktail area had a roof on it, so everyone stayed dry!” The bride exclaims. As the rains provided some additional cocktail hour ambiance, guests nibbled on hors d’oeuvres such as petite lump crab cakes with herb aioli, heirloom tomato and burrata crostini, and chicken waffle bites with maple syrup and candied jalapeño.

The newlyweds made their grand entrance into the reception with festive libations in hand — a “ranch water” for the bride and a craft beer for the groom. Guests feasted on a traditional seated dinner that featured a spinach salad with strawberries, goat cheese, and toasted almonds, as well as rosemary focaccia bread, and a choice of grilled Wagyu steak or honey-bourbon salmon. Sides of roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans with caramelized shallots rounded out the meal.

After their first dance to Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight,” the bride and groom handed out a bouquet to the couple in attendance who’d been married the longest, which happened to be Beau’s mother’s (Nashville Interior Designer Kathleen Evers) college roommate. When it came time to cut the cake, guests looked on as the happy couple cut into a three-tiered tres leches cake from Michelle’s Patisserie. Additionally, the groom’s cake wowed. Reflecting Beau’s career (he sells hops for craft beer), the cakemaker designed the coffee and cookies-and-cream flavored masterpiece in the shape of a hop flower.

Beau and Whitley celebrated with one last dance as guests lined up outside for a sparkler exit, then the newlyweds hopped into an SUV, where some late-night Whataburger treats awaited. Reflecting on one of the most memorable nights of her life, Whitney says, “It was a lot of work, but it paid off to see everybody we love together in one place and celebrating.”

She also has a bit of advice for future brides. “Take time to be in the moment,” she suggests. “I had time to myself to walk around the venue as things were getting set up. I got to look at all the details that took a year’s worth of time to plan and watch them come together. All of that hard work comes to life.” Congrats to the bride and groom!

Thank you for allowing us to celebrate with you, Whitley and Beau! And thanks to Amy Odom Photography for the photos.

RESOURCES

Ceremony & reception: Ma Maison

Wedding coordination: Eclipse Event Co.

Photographer: Amy Odom Photography

Flowers: Wild Bunches

Hair and makeup: Bethany Elyse Hair & Makeup

Bride’s gown: Sarah Seven from Lovely Bride in Dallas

Bride’s shoes: Jimmy Choo

Bridesmaids’ dresses: BHLDN for Anthropologie

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux

Stationery: The Paper Place Nashville

Calligraphy: Valorie Ward Cole Calligraphy in Nashville

Catering: SoHo Catering

Cake: Michelle’s Patisserie

Ceremony and cocktail hour music: Terra Vista Strings

Reception band: Plush Party Band

Transportation: 4 Leaf Limo

**********

