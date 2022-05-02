Share with your friends!
Imagine this: a private vacation home, beautifully appointed and outfitted with everything from beach equipment and an outdoor shower to a fleet of bikes and a pink Moke beach car to match the house itself. Included in your stay is a luxury concierge service to take care of every detail of your itinerary. It’s a dream come true with everything you can imagine from a resort or hotel known for high-end hospitality — yet it’s a space all your own. Take a look inside the Pink House, a charming vacation home offered by Bees Nees, a boutique rental service with a unique collection of cottages.

As the name implies, the Pink House‘s exterior is painted a beautiful shade of pink, and you’ll continue to find subtle pops of blush peppered throughout the interior. Located in the ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach, VA, the home takes design inspiration from the Caribbean and its coastal surroundings. “The Pink House is styled after the Playa Grande Beach Club in the Dominican Republic,” explains Bees Nees’ founder Katie Denton. “It has a Caribbean aesthetic with many antique pieces and hidden treasures.”

Katie Denton walking outside the front door of the Pink House, a vacation rental in Virginia Beach, VA

Katie Denton is the founder of Bees Nees, a rental service offering a collection of boutique vacation homes. She is pictured here stepping through the front door of the newest addition to the lineup of rentals: the Pink House.

Living room looking into kitchen at the Pink House

The Pink House accommodates up to seven guests, offering three bedrooms, five beds, a loft, two full bathrooms, and plenty of seating space.

In addition to thoughtfully curated antiques, art from local and international artisans adorning the walls, and a beachy aesthetic, Katie emphasizes easy access to anything guests may need during their stay. “We offer all of the amenities a person might need,” she says, “from towels and bed linens to a fully stocked kitchen and sound machines in each bedroom.”

However, while you may find it difficult to leave the Pink House and its high-end amenities, Katie also offers a concierge service if you’re looking to get out and explore Virginia Beach. Katie and the Bees Nees team can book any reservation you may need during your stay.

Caribbean-inspired living room at Virginia Beach vacation rental

“I imagined the house being high-styled and providing guests with everything they might need, so it’s a home away from home,” says Katie of her decorating process for the Pink House.

Open-concept kitchen with Smeg appliances

The vintage-inspired kitchen includes Smeg appliances (a dishwasher, refrigerator, and coffee maker), colorful hand-blown glassware, custom cabinetry, and a pantry and beverage prep room.

As you make your way through the Pink House, you’ll also find custom fabrics and pillows that Katie has hand-selected to fit the home’s bright, tropical-inspired design. “I do a lot of research by looking through magazines and different websites,” she explains of her decorating process. “I do a lot of antique shopping, so I like to combine the old and new. I like to find treasures because when you’re staying at one of our places, it’s all about discovery.” (SB TIP: If you see an item in the Pink House you like and wish to take home, you may be able to do so! Bees Nees sells its own collection of glassware, linens, throws, and pillows.)

Perhaps the most unique component of the Pink House sits in the back yard. A heated saltwater pool, beautiful landscaping, lounge chairs, and a brick-paved terrace transform the space into a beautiful backyard oasis. However, if you’d rather get your saltwater fix at the ocean, the Pink House offers an adorable pink Moke beach car you can rent and take to the beach!

Adjacent to the Pink House is the Carriage House, which can be rented for an additional fee if you’re hosting a large gathering. Complete with custom doors that open to the pool, the space also includes a window-accessible bar and an extra-long dining table perfect for hosting dinner parties and intimate gatherings.

Bedroom with custom pillows and fabrics at the Pink House in Virginia Beach, VA

Guests can rest their heads in the Pink House’s main bedroom, complete with a king-size bed and custom canopy from The Designer Workshop.

Porch with dining table and chairs at Virginia Beach vacation rental

The sunroom is the perfect space to enjoy a morning cup of coffee as you take in the charm of Virginia Beach.

A stay at the Pink House guarantees luxury, hospitality, and life-long memories. “We try to make every guest feel like they’re the most special person in the world — from the moment people book a reservation and throughout their stay,” says Katie. “We want to make people feel extremely welcome and cared for. Hospitality is a huge part of the experience.”

The Pink House requires a two-night minimum booking and is available to rent at $500 per night, with the exception of higher prices during the peak summer months of June, July, and August. To book your stay or learn more about Bees Nees, visit beesnees.com or call (757) 617-8734.

This article is sponsored by Bees Nees. All photography by Katie Slater.

