sponsored content

Imagine this: a private vacation home, beautifully appointed and outfitted with everything from beach equipment and an outdoor shower to a fleet of bikes and a pink Moke beach car to match the house itself. Included in your stay is a luxury concierge service to take care of every detail of your itinerary. It’s a dream come true with everything you can imagine from a resort or hotel known for high-end hospitality — yet it’s a space all your own. Take a look inside the Pink House, a charming vacation home offered by Bees Nees, a boutique rental service with a unique collection of cottages.

As the name implies, the Pink House‘s exterior is painted a beautiful shade of pink, and you’ll continue to find subtle pops of blush peppered throughout the interior. Located in the ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach, VA, the home takes design inspiration from the Caribbean and its coastal surroundings. “The Pink House is styled after the Playa Grande Beach Club in the Dominican Republic,” explains Bees Nees’ founder Katie Denton. “It has a Caribbean aesthetic with many antique pieces and hidden treasures.”

In addition to thoughtfully curated antiques, art from local and international artisans adorning the walls, and a beachy aesthetic, Katie emphasizes easy access to anything guests may need during their stay. “We offer all of the amenities a person might need,” she says, “from towels and bed linens to a fully stocked kitchen and sound machines in each bedroom.”

However, while you may find it difficult to leave the Pink House and its high-end amenities, Katie also offers a concierge service if you’re looking to get out and explore Virginia Beach. Katie and the Bees Nees team can book any reservation you may need during your stay.

As you make your way through the Pink House, you’ll also find custom fabrics and pillows that Katie has hand-selected to fit the home’s bright, tropical-inspired design. “I do a lot of research by looking through magazines and different websites,” she explains of her decorating process. “I do a lot of antique shopping, so I like to combine the old and new. I like to find treasures because when you’re staying at one of our places, it’s all about discovery.” (SB TIP: If you see an item in the Pink House you like and wish to take home, you may be able to do so! Bees Nees sells its own collection of glassware, linens, throws, and pillows.)

Perhaps the most unique component of the Pink House sits in the back yard. A heated saltwater pool, beautiful landscaping, lounge chairs, and a brick-paved terrace transform the space into a beautiful backyard oasis. However, if you’d rather get your saltwater fix at the ocean, the Pink House offers an adorable pink Moke beach car you can rent and take to the beach!

Adjacent to the Pink House is the Carriage House, which can be rented for an additional fee if you’re hosting a large gathering. Complete with custom doors that open to the pool, the space also includes a window-accessible bar and an extra-long dining table perfect for hosting dinner parties and intimate gatherings.

A stay at the Pink House guarantees luxury, hospitality, and life-long memories. “We try to make every guest feel like they’re the most special person in the world — from the moment people book a reservation and throughout their stay,” says Katie. “We want to make people feel extremely welcome and cared for. Hospitality is a huge part of the experience.”

The Pink House requires a two-night minimum booking and is available to rent at $500 per night, with the exception of higher prices during the peak summer months of June, July, and August. To book your stay or learn more about Bees Nees, visit beesnees.com or call (757) 617-8734.

This article is sponsored by Bees Nees. All photography by Katie Slater.