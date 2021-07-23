Summer is prime time for outdoor gatherings, fun in the sun, and, of course, an abundance of fresh seasonal fruit. Whether you’re craving something sweet, or you’re in the market for a unique side dish for a backyard barbecue, we’ve rounded up three creative ways to enjoy summer fruit.

3 Creative Summer Fruit Recipes

Sugar Cookie Fruit Pizza

This sugar cookie fruit pizza comes from Lily Ernst of Little Sweet Baker. To assemble this sweet treat, all you need is store-bought cookie dough, yogurt (a more nutritious alternative to cream cheese), and your favorite combination of summer fruit. The result is a perfect marriage of tangy and sweet. Plus, for added convenience, Lily says you can assemble your pizza up to one day in advance. To store it, simply cover it with plastic wrap, and place it in your fridge.

Sugar Cookie Fruit Pizza Lily Ernst of Little Sweet Baker This sugar cookie fruit pizza is the perfect summer treat! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 15 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 10 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough or package of dry mix, prepared as instructed on the packaging

1 container plain or vanilla yogurt Lily recommends Greek or Skyr

3 cups assorted fruit slices Lily uses blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi Optional cream cheese frosting (instead of yogurt): 1 package cream cheese room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350F and spray a 12-inch pizza pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Press the cookie dough evenly onto the bottom of the pan within 1/2 inch of edge.

Bake for 15-17 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Let cool completely on a cooling rack, about 30 minutes. You can also place in the fridge after 10 minutes to speed up the cooling process.

Once the cookie is completely cooled, spread the yogurt on top leaving a 1/2-inch border. If using the cream cheese frosting, mix the cream cheese and powdered sugar together until smooth, and spread on top of cookie.

Decorate with assorted fruits. Slice and serve, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. You can eat this with a fork or with your hands. Keyword Fruit recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Grilled Watermelon

There is nothing quite as satisfying as biting into a perfectly juicy piece of watermelon, and this recipe from Becca Rosati of The Well Dressed Kitchen really kicks things up a notch. Her grilled watermelon is light, fresh, and the perfect side to serve at your next backyard barbecue. Becca recommends serving your watermelon with an arugula and herb salad, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette dressing (which she conveniently offers a recipe for HERE). She also offers up more menu inspiration on her Instagram.

Grilled Watermelon Becca Rosati of The Well Dressed Kitchen Grilled watermelon may just become your new favorite summer side! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Course Side Dish Cuisine American Servings 8 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 8 2-inch-thick watermelon wedges

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon juiced

Sea salt Instructions Heat a grill or grill pan over high heat. Brush both sides of the watermelon wedges with the olive oil and juice of 1/2 lemon.

Season each watermelon wedge with pepper.

Grill each watermelon wedge until char marks appear, flipping once, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and season with sea salt and more lemon juice. Keyword Fruit recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Baked Peaches

What’s summer in the South without ripe, juicy peaches? This baked peach recipe from Jen Koellmann of Whole Lotta Yum requires only 10 minutes of baking! It’s the perfect ending to any warm-weather meal, especially if you have plans to serve a larger crowd. Jen notes that fresh, intact peaches are the best ones to use when making this treat. She also recommends serving the dish with whipping cream, ice cream, or caramel sauce. (We might opt for all of the above.)

Baked Peaches Jen Koellmann of Whole Lotta Yum This recipe adds a fun twist to the unofficial fruit of summer in the South! 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 10 mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 4 peaches cut in half, pit removed

4 tsp butter

⅓ cup dark brown sugar

Cinnamon Instructions Preheat your oven to 375F and make sure the oven rack is in the center of the oven.

Wash and dry the peaches, then cut them in half to remove the pits. Be sure to leave the peel on the peaches to help them keep their shape during cooking.

Place the 8 peach halves in a baking dish.

Top each peach half with 1/2 tsp butter and 1 tsp dark brown sugar. Sprinkle with a dash of cinnamon.

Bake on 375F for 10-12 minutes until the inside of the peach can be easily pierced with a fork.

Serve the baked peaches warm as is or with whipping cream or ice cream. Caramel sauce also makes a great addition! Keyword Fruit recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Find more amazing recipes in our library HERE.