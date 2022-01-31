Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

With the first month of the new year already in the rearview, we’re welcoming February and all of the fun it brings. From an oyster festival and marathons to Valentine’s Day festivities, there is no shortage of fabulous Southern events taking place this month. We hand-selected some of our top picks for where to go and what to do — let’s get out there and enjoy all that February has to offer!

20 Southern Events & Happenings: February 2022

Through March 31, 2022: igLOUs at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen — Louisville, KY

Dine like never before in one of 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen’s rooftop igloos! Choose from six fully enclosed igloos, each with a different theme. The igloos seat up to eight people and come with a small heater inside. Reservations are available daily, and food and drink minimums begin at $250. 8uplouisville.com

February 2 – 5, 2022: Colour of Music Festival — Charleston, SC

From baroque to classical and 20th-century music, the Colour of Music Festival celebrates some of the world’s most talented Black musicians. This year’s event takes place in Charleston, SC, and includes performances by Elizabeth Hill, Manna K. Jones, Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, and more. Tickets begin at $15, and performance times vary based on the day. colourofmusic.org

February 3 – 26, 2022: Romeo & Juliet at RoleCall Theater — Atlanta, GA

As the first show in the 2022 installment of Shakespeare in the Ponce, Romeo & Juliet is one of William Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies. Performances take place at the RoleCall Theater in the Ponce City Market at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $20. rolecall.tix.page

February 4 – 6, 2022: Jurassic Quest — Louisville, KY

The largest exhibition of lifesize, moving, museum-quality dinosaurs in North America is coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center! Jurassic Quest is an interactive event that allows visitors to dig up fossils, ride dinosaurs, experience once-in-a-lifetime dinosaur shows, and more. General admission for children and adults is $22. Event hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. jurassicquest.com

February 5, 2022: 6th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival – Huntsville, AL

Sample local and international craft beer at the annual Von Brewski Beer Festival! Enjoy beer tastings, live music, pretzel necklaces, brats, nachos, and more. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door, and all guests receive a limited edition souvenir cup. The event begins at 2 p.m. in the Von Braun Center’s South Hall. vonbrauncenter.com

February 5, 2022: Oyster Fest — Atlanta, GA

Take part in this seafood celebration at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park! Enjoy steamed, fried, and raw oysters, plus fried shrimp and chicken baskets for non-oyster fans. The event also offers cold beer, cocktails, and live music. The festival begins at 2 p.m., and the first 100 tickets are $15. parktavern.com

February 5 & 6, 2022: The Nashville Black Market Black History Month Weekend — Nashville, TN

In honor of Black History Month, the Nashville Black Market returns to The Wedge Building on Saturday, February 5, and Sunday, February 6. Shop 50+ Black-owned businesses as you eat, dance, and network. Market hours are noon to 6 p.m. on both days, and masks are required to enter. The event is free to attend. thenashvilleblackmarket.com

February 11 – 13, 2022: Antiques & Garden Show — Nashville, TN

The annual Antiques & Garden Show returns to Nashville’s Music City Center on February 11-13. The event features 150+ antiques, art and horticultural exhibitors, gardens, and cocktail parties. This year’s speakers include Martha Stewart, Bunny Williams, and more. General admission tickets are $30 if purchased before midnight on Sunday, February 6, and $35 beginning Monday, February 7. Tickets are also available for the event’s preview party on Thursday, February 10, and the Bourbon Party on Friday, February 11. Proceeds benefit Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and ECON Charities. antiquesandgardenshow.com

February 11 – 13, 2022: Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend — Birmingham, AL

Now in its 20th year, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend has become a Birmingham tradition and one of the South’s most notable running events. Race options include a half marathon, marathon relay, the Regions Superhero 5K, and the BCBSAL Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon. Registration starts at $35, and prices increase after Thursday, February 10. Most races begin at 7 a.m. in Linn Park. mercedesmarathon.com

February 12, 2022: Honoring the Unsung Heroes and Heroines of the Civil Rights Movement — Natchez, MS

To celebrate Black History Month, the Dr. John Banks House hosts a special celebration that honors civil rights activists who played a vital role in the movement. Throughout the event, activists share their memories and firsthand accounts of the movement. The free event also includes a tour of the museum. natchez.org

February 12, 2022: Crosstown 5K/10K — Memphis, TN

The Crosstown 5K is the second race in Memphis’ Run the 901 series. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Crosstown Concourse. 5K and 10K options are available, and registration starts at $30. Proceeds from the event benefit Church Health. crosstown5k10k.com

February 12, 2022: Valentine’s Weekend & Hot Air Balloon Festival — Fredericksburg, TX

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Fredericksburg as you enjoy a polo match, a farm tour, and helicopter and hot air balloon rides. Taking place at the Grapetown Winery Tasting Room, the event also offers live music, oysters, and wine. The fun begins at 3 p.m., and admission starts at $20. eventbrite.com

February 12 – 14, 2022: Love Boat: A Valentine’s Voyage — Louisville, KY

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than cruising up and down the Ohio River? The Belle of Louisville’s Love Boat cruises are ‘80s themed and include a buffet-style meal, champagne, photo ops, cocktail specials, and music. Tickets begin at $74.99 for adults and $73.99 for seniors. Rides start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. belleoflouisville.org

February 13, 2022: Galentine’s Day Brunch — Atlanta, GA

Hampton + Hudson’s annual Galentine’s Day Brunch offers a limited waffle special, bellinis, champagne, and rosé specials all day long. Guests can also enjoy episodes of Parks & Rec, a photo booth, and a limited edition Galentine’s print while supplies last. The brunch begins at 10 a.m., and reservations can be made by emailing [email protected]. hamptonandhudson.com

February 13 & 14, 2022: Free Community Movie Night — Natchez, MS

In honor of Black History Month, Dr. Carolyn Myers, founder and CEO of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation, hosts a free screening of the film Women of the Movement on Sunday, February 13, and Monday, February 14, at 7 p.m. at the Natchez Convention Center. The film tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son, Emmett Till, following his murder in 1955. For more information, contact Dr. Carolyn Myers at (601) 870-6343 or [email protected].

February 15 – 20, 2022: Tootsie — Memphis, TN

Described as “musical comedy heaven” by Rolling Stone, Tootsie tells the hilarious story of actor Michael Dorsey, who struggles to find work until he finally lands a once-in-a-lifetime role. Performance times vary based on the day, and tickets start at $29. orpheum-memphis.com

February 17 – 26, 2022: Winter Restaurant Week — Birmingham, AL

Participate in Birmingham’s tastiest event! Enjoy a 10-day celebration of local Birmingham restaurants featuring deals for all budgets and neighborhoods. Participating restaurants include BLUEROOT, Slice Pizza & Brew, Roots & Revelry, Sol Y Luna, and more. bhamrestaurantweek.com

February 18 & 19, 2022: Sandestin Gumbo Festival — Sandestin, FL

Visit Sandestin to experience this winter festival favorite! Sample a variety of gumbo at the Sandestin Gumbo Festival, which features Gulf Coast restaurants, live music, family-friendly activities, and a Bloody Mary competition. The main event starts at noon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf on Saturday, February 19. General admission tickets are $45. sandestingumbofestival.com

February 19, 2022: 6th Annual Wine in the Winter — Nashville, TN

Wine in the Winter is modeled after its sister event, Wine on the River. Attendees can escape the cold and sample over 130 wines, beers, and spirits in a winter wonderland in the Hilton Downtown Nashville’s ballroom. The event begins at 5 p.m., and general admission tickets are $69. wineinthewinter.com

February 20, 2022: Soup Sunday — Memphis, TN

Youth Villages’ annual Soup Sunday event offers delicious soups from Memphis’ best restaurants and caterers. The event also includes beer, mimosas, cocktails from Old Dominick Distillery, and a special gift. Early bird tickets are $75 until Tuesday, February 1, and the event begins at 11 a.m. at The Kent. youthvillages.org

