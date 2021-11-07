Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Happy November! In honor of a new month, we’re sharing some of our recent discoveries and obsessions. From a few current Trader Joe’s must-haves to fool-proof beauty products and more, here’s the latest installment of the SB Hot List. Take a look — and then try these items out for yourself!

SB Hot List: 12 Things We Love Right Now

Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage

“Earlier this year, I made the transition over to oat milk simply because I prefer the taste over cow’s milk or almond milk. While my favorite is Chobani’s Plain Extra Creamy Oat Milk, this month I found a jewel in the Trader Joe’s seasonal section. The Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage is a yummy (and sweet!) seasonal addition to my morning coffee.” — Bailey Torkelson, SB Shop Manager

Sweet Loren’s Cookies

“Cookies are my weakness. I came across Sweet Loren’s Cookies a few months back, and I absolutely love them. Sugar and chocolate chunk are my favorite flavors, and they’re allergy-friendly, too! (For gluten-free and non-dairy friends like me, feel free to indulge in two … or five!)” — Katelyn Caughron, Local Business Partner Customer Success Representative

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Stone Roller

“I was influenced by TikTok to purchase this stone roller by Revlon. It’s supposed to help absorb oil on the skin without messing up your makeup — and to my surprise, it worked! I used this during a long day where I had makeup on for over 12 hours, and it mattified my skin instantly with no budging. Plus, it’s under $14! I’ll definitely be purchasing this again.” — Taylor Justice, Marketing Associate

RELATED: Change This ONE Thing and Sleep (Together) Better

Rosewood Cider from Brightwood Craft Cider

“I’m a wine lover, and I make no apologies for it. However, I recently discovered a local cider that intrigues me. Admittedly, the pretty packaging is what initially captured my attention. Once I found out it was made by local Nashville mom-and-pop brewery Brightwood Craft Cider, I was sold. It’s super refreshing — dry with a hint of sweetness that doesn’t make you feel like you’re drinking your dessert — and it possesses hints of rose and grapefruit. Granted, I don’t claim to have a super-sophisticated cider palate, so you may taste different notes altogether. Nevertheless, it can be found on the menu at some of Nashville’s finest restaurants, including City House, Hathorne, Henrietta Red, Husk, Lockeland Table, and Saint Stephen, so I’d like to think I’m in some pretty good company!” — Jenna Bratcher, Lead Nashville Writer & Associate Editor

Vegan Caesar Dressing + Plantain Croutons

“Caesar salad fanatics, lean in. For me, 2021 has been THE year of the Caesar, but I’m no traditionalist. I can’t get enough of Trader Joe’s Vegan Caesar Dressing. I love mine with lots of kale and whatever fresh veggies I have on hand. Finish your Caesar with shaved Parm and a generous (very generous) sprinkling of these Trader Joe’s Plantain Croutons, and thank me later.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

R+Co DART Pomade Stick

“This is a wonder-product for little hair flyaways and if you have some frizz near your part. Just swipe on a little of this pomade (which functions almost like a deodorant stick, swiveling up), and all those annoying hairs are instantly tamed and in their place! I purchased mine at Salon Nfuse in Nashville, but it can also be found online HERE.” — Liza Graves, CEO & Founder

Ghost Vine Red Blend with Spices

“This seasonal wine from Trader Joe’s tastes just like the fall spirit. I am a HUGE fan of mulled wine, and a bottle of this saves some time and is almost just as good as making your own. You can drink it chilled or warmed, but I recommend taking the time to heat and garnish with an orange peel.” — Robert Conklin, Digital Developer

RELATED: 10 Best Trader Joe’s Wines for Less Than $15

Pull-On Slipper Socks

“I’m obsessed with these pull-on slipper socks from Target. My toes are always ice-cold, and these slippers combine two of my favorite things: slippers and fuzzy socks. The best part? They’re only $7!” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Maybelline’s TattooStudio™ Brow Tint Pen

“A product I just purchased for the first time is Maybelline’s TattooStudio™ Brow Tint Pen. I’ve tried every type of makeup to fill in my skimpy brows — pencils look fake, powders leave specs of dust everywhere, and liquids are way harsh. More eyebrow makeup has filled my trash than I care to admit. The TattooStudio™ Brow Tint Pen was just another shot in the dark at finding something that does the job and still looks natural. It applies like tiny hairs, and you get to control the amount of definition you want.” — Ginny Staggs, Director of Sales

Organic Sparkling Ginger + Lemon Apple Cider Vinegar Beverage

“This apple cider vinegar ginger and lemon drink from Trader Joe’s is one of my recent favorites. It feels like a healthy alternative to soda when you want a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. There’s also a strawberry lemon flavor.” — Lacy Green, Traffic Manager

Chatbooks

“I love Chatbooks! You can sign up to get mini ones monthly, and it groups photos together for you, or you can do them for specific trips or occasions. I love giving them as gifts, too! My girlfriend works in live music production and is always on the road, so she loves the mini monthly ones to have a record of all the places she’s been to every month!” — Kate Reddick, Executive Assistant

We hope you’ve discovered something new!

**********

Subscribe to StyleBlueprint for a Life of Style + Substance.