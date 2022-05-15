Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

A new month means a new installment of the SB Hot List. In this month’s round-up, StyleBlueprint team members share their latest discoveries in beauty, books, fashion, and more. Enjoy the latest edition of the SB Hot List — be sure to check these items out for yourself!

SB Hot List: 10 New Things We’ve Discovered & LOVE!

Éminence Apricot Whip Moisturizer

“I’m ashamed to admit I don’t really remember how I came into possession of this Éminence Apricot Whip Moisturizer. I think it was a gift or a freebie, and it had been sitting in my bathroom for a long time. I recently grabbed it after my go-to moisturizer ran out and now I am totally addicted. It’s such a nice product. It feels gentle yet substantial, and it smells amazing.” — Lacy Green, Traffic Manager

Citizen of Humanity High-Rise Jeans

“I have become a huge fan of these jeans. They are pricey, and as someone who usually goes for the $49.99 jeans from Zara, I was hesitant to buy them. When I tried them on (I purchased them at Aritzia at Green Hills Mall in Nashville), I remember semi-hoping I didn’t like them because of the price, but in my opinion, they are worth the cost. The denim is so soft and comfy (comfy enough that I’ve worn them on a six-hour flight), and the fit is great — high-rise, straight leg, and just barely distressed. If you, like me, wear jeans almost every day and are looking to invest in a good pair, I would definitely recommend these.” — Bailey Torkelson, Marketing Manager

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

“I’ve been really into audiobooks lately, thanks to Libby. Most recently, I listened to Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman, and it’s probably my favorite book I’ve read (or listened to, rather) in 2022. The character development of Eleanor is unreal as she slowly starts to realize she may not be as ‘fine’ as she previously thought. It’s a beautiful story that’s not overly emotional, but it still leaves you feeling so many emotions.” — Brianna Goebel, Associate Editor & Staff Writer

Drunk Elephant Sunshine Drops

“I recently purchased Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, and I am a HUGE fan. I just mix a couple of drops into my sunscreen, and voila! I instantly have glowy, bronzed skin like I just stepped off the beach. It is a super-easy way to look like you have gotten sun but without the damaging effects.” — Anne Henley Walker, Content Marketing Assistant & Agency Relations

Teva Flatform Sandals

“Teva offers a line of flatform sandals in a variety of colors — they’re super comfy and functional for warm weather, but still cute. I’ve worn mine to festivals and outdoor concerts, canoeing, tubing, and running errands around town. The ones pictured here feature a leather upper, but they’re available with Teva’s traditional straps, too.” — Alissa Harb, Managing Editor

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy

“The Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy from colorescience takes 10 years off!” — Cameron Meek, Account Executive

Atomic Habits by James Clear

“I am a little late to the game, but this book is truly life-changing. James Clear gives you examples and specific tactics to change habits — both adding good ones and thwarting bad ones. I listened on Audible, and the author reads the book, BUT I also bought a copy because he has lots of graphics and worksheets to accompany the ideas visually. READ THIS BOOK!” — Zoe Yarborough, Staff Writer

Against The Grain Gourmet Pizza

“This is my hands-down favorite grocery store pizza. It’s gluten-free, but beyond that, it’s just absolutely delicious! All flavors are amazing. My entire family loves this pizza best!” — Liza Graves, CEO & Founder

Ogee Tinted Sculpted Lip Oil

“I decided that with more in-person meetings, I needed to invest in some nicer makeup, so my resident cosmetics expert (my 18-year-old daughter) and I headed to The Cosmetic Market in Nashville. The Ogee Tinted Sculpted Lip Oil is one of my favorite purchases! It feels great on your lips, moisturizes while adding great color, and the available shades are beautiful. I use the shade ‘Rosalia.’” — Melissa Thompson, Account Executive

TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips

“I have SUCH thick hair, and these clips are perfect for the summer heat (and my hair doesn’t fall out of them!). They are perfect for the pool, running errands, or throwing my hair up when I hit the gym.” — Katelyn Caughron, Local Business Partner Client Success Representative

Here’s to another month filled with new discoveries!

