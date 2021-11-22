Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Located just north of Jackson, MS, Ridgeland offers more than its fair share of Southern charm, and it stands out as the state’s premier shopping destination. Well known for the ‘Ridgeland Retail Trail’ and festive holiday decor, visiting Ridgeland is a great way to complete your holiday shopping in one go — and get in the spirit of things while you’re at it. Here’s your insider’s guide (in alphabetical order) to navigating the Ridgeland Retail Trail!

Where to Shop

Antique Mall of the South

367 US-51, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 853-4000

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As the largest antique mall in central Mississippi, you’re sure to find a gift for the collector in your life at Antique Mall of the South. From furniture to glassware to vintage collectibles, the 14,000-square-foot space offers items from more than 70 unique vendors. Plus, the collection is constantly rotating, so every visit provides a new experience.

Aqua the Day Spa

1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Ste. 8001, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 898-9123

Hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Sunday

In addition to providing luxurious services like HydraFacials, face and body peels, massages, and more, Aqua the Day Spa carries a variety of self-care products that are perfect for gifting. With satin and velvet clothing sets, bath and body items, cozy blankets, hair products, and more, they have everything you need to put together the ultimate relaxation gift set.

Arco Avenue

1107 Highland Colony Parkway, Ste. 107, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 790-9662

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday

If you’re shopping for a fashionista, consider a visit to Arco Avenue. Offering an extensive collection of footwear as well as clothing and accessories, the boutique can style your giftee beautifully from head to toe. Featured brands include Jovonna London, Aetrex, and Lemon Jelly.

CoatTails

111 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 853-1313

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday

For even more apparel options, CoatTails is a women’s designer clothing boutique offering everything from formal wear to everyday attire. The boutique has brought high-end fashion to Ridgeland for more than 14 years and offers clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Joie, Loeffler Randall, Ulla Johnson, and rag & bone.

Drench Day Spa + Lash Studio

118 West Jackson Street, Ste. 2B, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 707-5656

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday shopping can be tiresome, so visit Drench Day Spa + Lash Studio for a quick, mid-day refresh. Services include massages, facials, eyelash extensions, microblading, waxing, and more. They also offer gift certificates and spa packages that make great gifts, too!

The Everyday Gourmet

1270 East County Line Rd., Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 977-9258

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sunday

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook, pay a visit to The Everyday Gourmet. From the latest-and-greatest kitchen tools to tableware, cutlery, and cookbooks, you’ll find goodies from brands like Good Earth, Casafina, and Henckels. They also offer cooking classes for children and adults, which make excellent gifts for the aspiring chef.

J. Olive Co.

141 Township Ave., Ste. 109, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 850-3860

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; closed Sunday

Offering some of Ridgeland’s freshest and healthiest olive oil and vinegar, J. Olive Co. is every foodie’s dream. Popular items include their Tuscan herb olive oil, garlic olive oil, and traditional balsamic condimento. In addition to oil and vinegar, you can also shop gift-worthy items like Brümate tumblers, bread mixes, and candles. (SB TIP: They offer gift sets!)

Kinkade’s Fine Clothing

120 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 898-0513

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday

On the corner of Madison Drive and West Jackson Street, you’ll find Kinkade’s Fine Clothing. Offering unique, hard-to-find men’s apparel, it’s the perfect place to shop for suits, ties, jeans, dress shirts, and shoes. The store also offers tailoring services, and they’re happy to come to your home or office for an extra-convenient fitting!

Libby Story

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ste. 5003, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 717-3300

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At Libby Story, they believe fashion is art, so you’ll find creativity in every piece of clothing, accessory, decor item, and pair of shoes they offer. Providing small-batch, one-of-a-kind, and vintage items, you’re sure to find a unique gift for the creative woman in your life.

Repeat Street

242 Highway 51, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 605-9123

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday

As Mississippi’s premier consignment store, Repeat Street offers 17,000 square feet of unique fashion, furniture, vinyl records, shoes, and accessories. Plus, be sure to visit The Storehouse next door, which hosts over 40 vendors selling art, jewelry, antiques, clothing, and other gift-worthy pieces.

Row 10

1107 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ste. 105, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 707-5846

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a new mom or mom-to-be, Row 10 carries a collection of unique and modern children’s clothes and accessories. Owner Katie Miller (who also owns Arco Avenue!) opened the store as a way to carry her eye of fashion over to her young daughter. In addition to clothing and accessories, the store also carries books, blankets, decor, and even self-care goodies for moms.

Sportique

677 Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 956-2863

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday

Whether your giftee is a fan of basking in the summer sun or hitting snow-covered slopes, Sportique offers a large selection of designer swim and ski apparel. Featured brands include Patagonia, The North Face, and Seafolly.

SB TIP: To celebrate the holiday season, Ridgeland hosts Wrap It in Ridgeland through Tuesday, December 21. The city invites you to shop until you drop and retreat to one of its local hotels for a special rate. You also receive a free high-quality shopping bag to hold all of your goodies!

Where to Eat

CAET

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ste. 9015, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 321-9169

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

All of that holiday shopping can certainly work up an appetite, so when you need refuel, pay a visit to CAET. With chefs Derek and Jennifer Emerson at the helm, the wine bar is known for its seafood-focused small plates. Standout dishes include the wood-grilled swordfish and pan-seared tripletail.

Ely’s Restaurant & Bar

115 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 605-6359

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.; closed Sunday

Also known for its seafood offerings, Ely’s Restaurant & Bar was founded by Richard Shapley in 2008. In addition to seafood, Ely’s offers mouthwatering, top-of-the-line steak in a contemporary, upscale atmosphere. Offerings include barbecued shrimp and grits, ribeye, tenderloin tips, and New England scallops.

Koestler Prime

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy. Ste. 6001, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 957-3753

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday

Koestler Prime has been serving some of Ridgeland’s best steaks for more than 20 years. In addition to high-quality meat, the restaurant is also known for its seafood and poultry, including the grilled salmon fillet, jumbo fried shrimp, and grilled marinated chicken.

Local 463

1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ste. 5002, Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 707-7684

Hours: Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday

Another creation from Chef Derek Emerson, Local 463 uses local ingredients to put a twist on classic Southern comfort food like its Mississippi fruit cobbler, Florida rock shrimp pizza, and fresh lump crabmeat. Plus, be sure to take a look around as you dine, as the restaurant prides itself on supporting local artists and fills its walls with colorful contemporary art.

Pelican Cove Grill

3999 Harborwalk Dr., Ridgeland, MS 39157 • (601) 605-1865

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to delicious food and signature cocktails, Pelican Cove Grill offers live music every day of the week. Plus, it’s located just a stone’s throw from the Barnett Reservoir, so you can enjoy seafood-centric dishes as you take in stunning waterfront views. Menu offerings include everything from burgers to po’boys and salads.

Happy holidays! Enjoy exploring this charming Southern town!

