Summer tomatoes are starting to come in, and tomato lovers are all rejoicing! There is NOTHING better than the first bite of summer’s bountiful tomato harvest.

In addition to tomato + mayo sandwiches, BLTs for days, fresh gazpacho, and diced or sliced tomatoes on every single dish, there needs to be an additional recipe in your summer arsenal of last-minute deliciousness. This, my friends, is just that recipe. I call it Not-Quite Tomato Soup.

Recipe: Not-Quite Tomato Soup

The serving amount for this recipe depends greatly on how big your saucepan is. For me, I use a 10.5-inch Caraway ceramic skillet. I use heirloom tomatoes, and I typically can fit five medium-sized tomatoes into my skillet. And, if you are growing basil in your garden, basil makes a great addition to this recipe — but don’t shy away from adding dill or cilantro instead. Or, just serve this without any herbs at all if you’d rather! Serve this soup with French bread or over rice or riced cauliflower. It’s soooooooooo good. When you make this one time, you are destined to make it over and over again.

SB TIP: Do not use a cast-iron skillet for this recipe. Acidic foods like tomatoes can break down the seasoning of a cast-iron skillet. And, for skillets not well-seasoned, your food can end up picking up a metallic flavor.

Scroll down for photos that walk you through each step of this very easy, incredibly tasty summer recipe!

Not-Quite Tomato Soup Liza Graves When summer tomatoes are plentiful, this recipe comes in handy for quick weeknight dinners. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 10 mins Course Main Course Servings 4 people Equipment 10 inch skillet Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 5 medium-sized tomatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

4 oz shredded cheddar cheese

1 tsp Maldon sea salt flakes

1 loaf French baguette

1/2 tsp black pepper

8 fresh basil leaves Instructions Core and slice tomatoes. I prefer to cut tomatoes in half, top to bottom, and then cut each half into six slices, again top to bottom.

Heat olive oil in skillet for about a minute over medium heat. Add tomatoes peel side down.

Sprinkle tomatoes with salt.

After tomatoes come to a simmer and have cooked for a couple of minutes, add cheese evenly across the top.

Cook 2-3 more minutes.

Slice basil into slivers and add across the top of the cheesy tomatoes.

Ladle into bowls and serve with a large piece of French baguette or crackers. Keyword tomatoes, soup, tomato soup, summer tomatoes, tomato recipes Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

And, here is a quick Instagram Reel to show you in 30 seconds how to make this!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Graves (@lizagraves)

******

For more delicious recipes, check out the SB Recipe Library!