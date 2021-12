Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The South is known for some curious superstitions — painting porch ceilings blue, covering mirrors when someone passes away, and, of course, being intentional about what you eat on New Year’s Day. Black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread are all said to bring good luck in the year ahead. With this in mind and the start of 2022 right around the corner, we rounded up five recipes perfect for New Year’s Day, as each one is said to bring a wealth of good luck. Enjoy, and Happy New Year!

5 New Year’s Day Recipes for Good Luck

Slow Cooker Black-Eyed Peas

Black-eyed peas are said to symbolize prosperity because they increase in size when they are cooked. If you wish to put this theory to the test, whip up a batch of these slow cooker black-eyed peas from Sarah Olson of The Magical Slow Cooker. In addition to black-eyed peas, Sarah adds ham, bacon, and onion to make this dish even more hearty and delicious. While Sarah’s recipe does not require you to soak your beans, she says if you do soak them, make sure to rinse off the soaking water, add the chicken broth on top, and only use five cups of chicken broth (instead of seven).

Slow Cooker Black-Eyed Peas Sarah Olson of The Magical Slow Cooker Celebrate the start of a new year with a batch of these slow cooker black-eyed peas. 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 7 hrs Course Soup Cuisine American, Southern Servings 8 servings Calories 114 kcal Equipment Slow cooker (6 quarts or larger) Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 lb. black-eyed peas dried

7 cups chicken broth

14 oz. can petite diced tomatoes

6 bacon pieces cooked and sliced

1 cup diced ham

½ cup sweet onion diced

1 garlic clove minced

1 tsp oregano

¼ tsp pepper

Salt to taste add at the end of cooking time Instructions Add the dried peas to the slow cooker. (You do not need to presoak them.)

Add the chicken broth, can of diced tomatoes, bacon, ham, onion, garlic, oregano, and pepper. Stir and wait to add the salt.

Cover and cook on high for 7 hours. Do not open the lid during the cooking time.

Add salt to taste.

For creamier beans, remove 1 cup of the beans and mash. Add back to the slow cooker and stir. Instructions if you prefer to soak your beans: Start by soaking the black-eyed peas overnight in the slow cooker. Do this by adding the black-eyed peas to the slow cooker and add water to cover, plus a few inches more. Let the black-eyed peas soak for at least 8 hours (don't turn on the slow cooker, just let them soak).

Drain off the water in the morning. You will only need 5 cups of chicken broth for this recipe if you soak your beans. Add the chicken broth and remaining ingredients (except salt).

Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for 10 hours or high for 6 hours. Mash 1 cup of the beans if you want a creamier texture. Nutrition Calories: 114 kcal Carbohydrates: 18 g Protein: 9 g Fat: 2 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 9 mg Sodium: 1030 mg Potassium: 485 mg Fiber: 5 g Sugar: 5 g Vitamin A: 124 IU Vitamin C: 20 mg Calcium: 50 mg Iron: 3 mg Keyword New Year's Day recipe, Good luck recipe, black-eyed peas Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Buttermilk Cornbread Muffins

Legend says that cornbread’s yellow color symbolizes gold, so eating this dish on New Year’s Day is said to bring money your way. These buttermilk cornbread muffins are courtesy of Pam and Sara Brand of Biscuits & Burlap. Calling for only six ingredients, you can whip up these made-from-scratch muffins in no time for a delicious, Southern-style side. Pam and Sara note that it’s important to let your batter rest for at least five minutes before filling your muffin tin, as this step is what gives your muffins their light and airy tops. (These pair beautifully with a batch of slow-cooked black-eyed peas!)

Buttermilk Cornbread Muffins Pam & Sara Brand of Biscuits & Burlap Cornbread is a Southern staple and its yellow color is said to symbolize gold. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 12 mins Resting Time 5 mins Course Side Dish Cuisine American, Southern Servings 12 servings Calories 150 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 2 cups self-rising cornmeal mix

⅓ cup honey

2 eggs lightly beaten

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup buttermilk

2 tbsp vegetable oil Instructions Stir all ingredients until well blended, but do not over-blend.

Allow batter to "rest" in bowl for 5 minutes.

Fill cups in sprayed muffin tins ⅔-¾ full.

Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-12 minutes or until light golden brown and centers have risen. Nutrition Calories: 150 kcal Carbohydrates: 30 g Protein: 4 g Fat: 2 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g Trans Fat: 1 g Cholesterol: 29 mg Sodium: 441 mg Potassium: 101 mg Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 9 g Vitamin A: 154 IU Vitamin C: 1 mg Calcium: 132 mg Iron: 2 mg Keyword Cornbread, New Year's Day recipe, Good luck recipe, Cornbread muffins Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Instant Pot Collard Greens

Similar to cornbread, eating collard greens on New Year’s Day is said to invite wealth and prosperity. These Instant Pot collard greens from Laurie Fleming of Fork to Spoon put a delicious (and easy!) twist on the Southern staple. Using only water, a few seasonings, and bacon, you can pull this dish together in just 30 minutes! Plus, it’s a great way to hit your daily vitamin goals during the winter months.

Instant Pot Collard Greens Laurie Fleming of Fork to Spoon This Instant Pot collard greens recipe can be whipped up in just 30 minutes. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Course Side Dish Cuisine American, Southern Servings 4 servings Calories 50 kcal Equipment Pressure cooker Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion peeled and diced

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 16-oz. package of pre-washed collard greens

1 cup water or vegetable stock

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Crumbled bacon optional Instructions Start by adding the olive oil into the Instant Pot, and then press the sauté button.

Give it 30 seconds to let the olive oil heat up, add the onions and garlic, and continue to sauté until the onions are softened, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the collard greens and the water. Add the lid and set the manual high pressure for 20 minutes, letting it naturally release.

Strain the collard greens and mix in the spices if you want to add some crumbled bacon.

Plate, serve, and enjoy! Nutrition Calories: 50 kcal Carbohydrates: 4 g Protein: 1 g Fat: 4 g Saturated Fat: 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g Sodium: 6 mg Potassium: 67 mg Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 1 g Vitamin A: 126 IU Vitamin C: 4 mg Calcium: 20 mg Iron: 1 mg Keyword New Year's Day recipe, Good luck recipe, Collard greens, Instant Pot recipe Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

Buxton Hall Hoppin’ John

Hoppin’ John is a traditional Southern dish that is typically made with rice, beans, and fresh chopped onion. Plus, it’s a great way to start the new year because it combines both collard greens and black-eyed peas for double the luck! This variation comes from Chef Elliot Moss at Buxton Hall BBQ in Asheville, NC. Buxton Hall has been whipping up Hoppin’ John as a New Year’s Day special since it opened six years ago, and now you can make it at home!

Buxton Hall Hoppin' John Chef Elliott Moss of Buxton Hall BBQ This Hoppin' John recipe comes from Chef Elliott Moss of Buxton Hall BBQ. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 1 hr 30 mins Course Entrée Cuisine American, Southern Servings 2 servings Calories 2263 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x ¼ cup vegetable oil

8 oz. smoked bacon chopped

1 large onion finely chopped

1 head of garlic cloves separated and thinly sliced

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 cups pork or chicken stock

1 cup apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup dark brown sugar packed

¼ cup hot sauce preferable Texas Pete

2 medium bunches collards stems trimmed and leaves chopped

2 cups frozen black-eyed peas

1½ cups rice Instructions Cook oil and bacon in the same pot over medium-low heat, stirring often, until bacon is browned around the edges, 5-8 minutes. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until garlic is golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in red pepper flakes and black pepper, then add stock, vinegar, brown sugar, and hot sauce. Mix in collard greens and reduce heat to low. Bring to a simmer; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until greens are very tender but still have some chew, 60-70 minutes.

Uncover pot, add black-eyed peas, and simmer until the peas are very tender and liquid is slightly reduced, 15-20 minutes. Season with salt.

While black-eyed peas are cooking, start rice in a separate pot according to package instructions. Nutrition Calories: 2263 kcal Carbohydrates: 396 g Protein: 110 g Fat: 21 g Saturated Fat: 6 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g Monounsaturated Fat: 8 g Cholesterol: 113 mg Sodium: 5163 mg Potassium: 4027 mg Fiber: 30 g Sugar: 93 g Vitamin A: 1759 IU Vitamin C: 62 mg Calcium: 411 mg Iron: 17 mg Keyword New Year's Day recipe, Good luck recipe, Hoppin' John Tried this recipe? Rate it above to let us know how it was!

BONUS: New Year’s Day Superstitious Soup

This recipe comes from the StyleBlueprint archives and also combines a few of the aforementioned good luck foods, including greens and black-eyed peas. While some people may not be fans of either of these foods, this soup is a tasty way to cloak the distinctive taste of both! View the full recipe HERE.

Happy New Year!

Visit our archives for more delicious recipe ideas!