With Father’s Day soon approaching on Sunday, June 20, it’s the perfect time to go all out when it comes to celebrating Dad. If you need inspiration on how to honor your dad or the father figure in your life, there’s no better way to celebrate him than at the Music City Racing Trifecta, a trio of races happening throughout Nashville this summer. The series kicks off this month with the NASCAR Cup Series, followed by the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Championship Race in July, and the series concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in August. Here’s everything you need to know about these once-in-a-lifetime races — and how to score tickets for dear ol’ Dad!

NASCAR Cup Series

The Music City Racing Trifecta begins with the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway. For the first time since 1984, the Nashville area welcomes some of the best drivers in the U.S. back to Middle Tennessee. The 1.33-mile track has been shut down since 2011, but it is ready to make history with three stellar races.

The main event, the first-annual Ally 400, takes place on Father’s Day — Sunday, June 20 — and was created to replace the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover International Speedway in Dover, DE. However, the fun officially begins on Friday, June 18, with the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race and continues on Saturday, June 19, with the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

Due to high demand and excitement, Ally 400 tickets sold out in March, but the venue recently opened up space for additional seating. Officials expect the event to sell out again, so be sure to grab your tickets soon! Admission begins at $30, and tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com or by calling 866-RACETIX.

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Championship Race

If you can’t make it to the NASCAR Cup Series or are looking for additional summer entertainment, the Music City Racing Trifecta also includes the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Championship Race on Saturday, July 17, at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The prestigious event was founded by former NASCAR driver and current team owner Tony Stewart, former NASCAR team owner and crew chief Ray Evernham, former NASCAR executive George Pyne, and sports agent Sandy Montag. It is a series of six races that begins in Stafford Springs, CT, and concludes in Music City. When brainstorming the event, the founders were inspired by the International Race of Champions and created an intense, short-race series that includes two 15-minute heat races and a 100-lap feature race.

Additionally, the SRX series does not offer pit stops for drivers. Rather, the races contain short breaks where drivers and their crews can make adjustments and plan strategic moves. Plus, much like the NASCAR Cup Series, SRX welcomes some of the best racers in the game, including Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Ernie Francis, Jr., and Helio Castroneves.

Tickets for this event begin at $25 and can be purchased at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

Music City Grand Prix

The Music City Racing Trifecta concludes with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in August. The grand finale is hosted by IndyCar and is a three-day event featuring all types of racecourses, including superspeedways, short ovals and road courses. The event kicks off on Friday, August 6, and runs through Sunday, August 8, and combines all the best characteristics of Nashville, offering a festival-like feel with music, celebrity appearances and food.

What makes this race extra special, however, is the one-of-a-kind temporary street course. Measuring 2.17 miles, the track weaves through Korean Veterans Boulevard and into downtown Nashville and back, which makes it the first (and only!) course to cross over a body of water — the Cumberland River. Additionally, the course is the first IndyCar track since 2011 to feature 11 turns and many straightways so drivers can pass one another.

When it comes to non-racing entertainment, the event has that portion covered as well. In fact, it was recently announced that the race partnered with the legendary Grand Ole Opry to host a performance in downtown Nashville on Sunday, August 8, which features country superstar Alan Jackson.

Tickets for this race series begin at $131 and can be purchased online. If you’re looking to make your experience more luxurious, vacation packages are also available and include three-day general admission access to the event, a two-night stay at a participating Nashville hotel, and entry to the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

You certainly don’t want to miss these races, but there’s plenty of more summer fun to be had in Nashville. Click HERE to see the rest of Music City’s summer lineup!

