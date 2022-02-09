Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Beyond the masterful mixologists and curated cocktail menus, part of a bar’s allure lies in its ambiance. From carefully chosen music to show-stopping decor, some bars are known as much for the atmosphere as for their beverage offerings. Check out these 13 perfectly Instagrammable hotspots in the South, where you can snag a killer cocktail and a stunning photo op!

13 Beautiful + Instagrammable Bars in the South

The Garden Room | Atlanta, GA

When we posted about this bar on StyleBlueprint’s Instagram feed last July, people went nuts wanting to know more, and was likely the initial inspiration for this article. With live flowers and plants surrounding you, this is a place to immerse yourself, drink an innovative cocktail, and snap a photo. Located on the top floor of Buckhead Plaza, the glass ceiling gives the space the feel of an enchanted greenhouse. Make a reservation at The Garden Room in advance as this is a coveted spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Garden Room (@thegardenroomatlanta)

Camellias | Charleston, SC

Pretty in pink, Camellias in Charleston is an exquisite champagne lounge in the luxurious Hotel Bennett. An egg-shaped space with a design inspired by Fabergé jewel eggs, the hotspot is a haven for trendsetters, fine dining, and Instagram-worthy scenes. With an extensive selection of bottles and by-the-glass options, you can relax on comfy pink chairs, sip Veuve Cliquot, nibble caviar, and rub elbows with tourists and locals alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camellias (@camelliaschs)

Canje | Austin, TX

With plenty of vibrant modern flair, Canje is East Austin’s oasis for Caribbean cuisine and tasty cocktails. Snack on plantain chips with Mango Calypso Hot Sauce while you indulge in exotic libations that boast everything from curry-infused gin to passion fruit to molasses. Pose in front of the mosaic bar, and toast to the good life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canje (@canjeatx)

Brother Wolf Bar | Knoxville, TN

Attached to Osteria Stella in downtown Knoxville, Brother Wolf is an Italian-centric bar with a menu that’s chock full of before- and after-dinner libations that will knock your socks off. From bitter negroni aperativos to refreshing sparkling Prosecco cocktails, you’ll delight in both the decor and the drinks. To satisfy your picture-snapping sensibilities, pose in front of the colorful mural, wall of gilded frames, or eye-catching neon sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brother Wolf (@brotherwolfbar)

Dorothy’s Cocktail and Oyster Bar | St. Simon’s Island, GA

An upscale spot on St. Simon’s Island, Dorothy’s Cocktail and Oyster Bar is a beachy neighborhood restaurant with coastal cuisine and craft cocktails that woo both locals and vacationing beachgoers. Partake in oysters and ceviche from the raw bar while you sip a classic mojito or original options like Smoke on the Border, featuring mezcal, grapefruit, mint, and Topo Chico. While there are several photo-worthy spots in the restaurant, rumor has it the picture-perfect locale is in front of a pink wall that showcases handpainted white cranes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorothy’s SSI (@dorothysssi)

Kindred | Davidson, NC

Named one of Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants several years back, Kindred is a culinary go-to for house-made pasta and warm milk bread rolls. But that’s not all. As if the family who owns Kindred isn’t picture-perfect enough, the restaurant offers lovely vignettes from which to take snapshots. Imagine a small-town, casual spot with incredibly charming interior design — one of the owners is a dual designer and sommelier, after all. The bar is particularly selfie-friendly, with a clean, contemporary brick backdrop that features gilded mirrors, caramel leather barstools, and greenery accents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kindred (@kindredrestaurant)

White Limozeen | Nashville, TN

White Limozeen is likely already on your bucket list if you love Dolly Parton. But even if you aren’t fan-girling over Country Music’s forever-sweetheart (which would be a conversation for another day), White Limozeen at the Graduate Nashville hotel should still have a spot on your must-try list. After all, who doesn’t want to recline on plush velvet sofas or beneath frilly pink umbrellas and order from a menu that includes champagne Jell-O shots and clever cocktails? Perhaps one of the most Instagram-ready scenes in Nashville, White Limozeen even has a massive pink Dolly statue paying homage to the 9-to-5 queen, making it a sought-after spot for social media snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graduate Hotels (@graduatehotels)

Twelve Oaks at The Greenbrier | White Sulphur Springs, WV

The epitome of Southern elegance, The Greenbrier Hotel in West Virginia is a timeless masterpiece styled by Dorothy Draper. Decked out in bright patterns and colorful upholstery, it is cited as an inspiration for many interior designers (including the esteemed Bunny Williams). Located in the hotel’s Casino Club, Twelve Oaks offers a nostalgic atmosphere with an equestrian theme and features an extensive menu of cordials and signature drinks like the Brown Sugar Mojito, Bellini Martini, and the Greenbrier 1808 White Sulphur Julep — a mint julep recipe that dates back to 1808 in The Greenbrier’s first tavern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Greenbrier (@the_greenbrier)

RELATED: 10 Southern Spas & Wellness Centers to Visit in 2022

The Elysian Bar | New Orleans, LA

New Orleans is known for its pizazz, and The Elysian Bar on Burgundy Street is no exception. Located on the ground floor of a former church rectory, it’s part of a brick complex that now serves as Hotel Peter and Paul. The building boasts quite a history, and the space has been preserved to showcase it. In fact, the hotel also uses the former church sanctuary for events and dining, and you might just find yourself sipping your “Holy Mimosa” as you stare at the incredible vaulted ceilings. From stained glass windows to luxe parlors draped in rich color, you’ll have your pick of exciting photo backdrops. Oh, and the food is out of this world, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elysian Bar (@elysianbarnola)

The Old Seelbach Bar | Louisville, KY

Another bar that’s rich in history, Louisville’s Old Seelbach has been an area staple since the early 1900s. Located in the Seelbach Hilton, the bar was a hit during the Prohibition Era, drawing in gangsters like Al Capone and writers such as F. Scott Fitzgerald. In fact, the hotel is credited with inspiring his novel The Great Gatsby, and it was featured in the film as well. Authentically restored, the bar still serves up nightly cocktails made from scratch, including quite a few with bourbon. It is, after all, a stop on the Urban Bourbon Trail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Seelbach Hilton (@seelbachhiltonhotel)

Aunt Betty’s Gin and Absinthe Bar | Raleigh, NC

If you’re looking for a striking backdrop, Aunt Betty’s Gin and Absinthe Bar ought to do the trick. Located in the Morgan Street Food Hall, this gin- and absinthe-centric hotspot also offers lively murals, lush greenery, dramatic lighting, and ample room for lounging with a beverage in hand. Indulge your artistic side and snap photos against the vivid, modern decor while holding an equally colorful cocktail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aunty Betty’s Gin&Absinthe Bar (@auntybettysbar)

Le Loup | Nashville, TN

Brand new to the Nashville scene, Le Loup is yet another stellar offering from restaurateur Ford Fry. Just upstairs from his much-beloved seafood restaurant, The Optimist, Le Loup (translation: “the wolf”) is a moody cocktail lounge that’s as intimate as it is picturesque. The vintage-inspired space boasts a custom underwater mural by artist Rebecca Green Illustration along with green marble and plush fireside seating. The cocktail menu boasts over 50 options, including some served with a tableside cocktail cart preparation. Plus, you can indulge in decadent snacks like scallop crudo, deepwater oysters, and foie gras and duck liver parfait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @leloupnash

Queen’s Park | Birmingham, AL

Downtown Birmingham is home to famed Queen’s Park, a bar that carries on the hospitality and style of its namesake, the grand Queen’s Park Hotel in Trinidad, an adored (and highly frequented) spot in the Port of Spain until it closed in 1996. With tropical cocktails galore, the bar carries on the legacy and energizes the Birmingham nightlife scene with bold prints, neon lights, and, of course, umbrella-festooned libations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen’s Park (@queensparkbham)

Eat, drink, and Instagram!

**********

Meet inspiring people, discover new travel destinations, find delicious recipes, and more! Subscribe to StyleBlueprint.