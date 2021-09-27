sponsored content

With its sleek mid-century modern design elements, award-winning destination spots for dining and drinks right on-site, and safe walkability to some of Buckhead’s best shopping, The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel is the ideal destination for a girls’ trip or romantic weekend getaway. There’s SO much to eat, drink, and do in and around the hotel, we wouldn’t want you to miss a thing — so we’ve put together the ultimate Kimpton Sylvan weekend itinerary.

The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel: THE Place to Stay in Atlanta Right Now

FRIDAY

Located in the heart of Buckhead (aka “the Beverly Hills of the South”), you may want to check in on a Friday to beat the crowds and ensure you have enough time to explore the hotel and its surrounding area. A 1950s residential building-turned-boutique-hotel, the Kimpton Sylvan welcomes guests upon arrival with a sleek, airy lobby with plenty of seating, a cozy fireplace, and views into Willow Bar — one of the multiple dining options offered at the hotel.

Once you’re checked in, make your way to your room to drop off your luggage. Each of The Kimpton Sylvan’s 217 guestrooms includes ultra-soft Frette linens, televisions equipped with Chromecast technology, spacious work desks, an in-room yoga mat, and a cozy Kimpton robe. As an added touch, select rooms also offer apothecary bath potions as well as sweeping views of the hotel’s pool and gardens.

After settling in, make your way to the lobby for the hotel’s evening social hour to mingle with other guests, or visit any of the three (yes, three!) on-site dining options. The aforementioned Willow Bar is a great place to relax and unwind, as it’s tucked in the hotel’s stunning garden space and offers plant-based food and an extensive list of patio wines. This cozy spot offers everything from a delicious charcuterie board to oysters, fried chicken, and more.

The Betty is a great dining option, offering breakfast and dinner. The space is decorated to resemble an old-school 1950s supper club and offers hand-crafted cocktails, hearty pasta dishes, and more New American cuisine options.

For a nightcap, head to the hotel’s rooftop bar St. Julep, which has been named “one of the best rooftops in Atlanta” by Atlanta Eats, Yelp, and more. Not only does the bar offer panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline, but the indoor/outdoor space provides guests with unique craft cocktails and elevated bar food like gourmet corndogs and soft-serve ice cream with an optional boozy twist.

SATURDAY

If you like to start your mornings with a dose of physical activity, be sure to stop by The Kimpton Sylvan’s on-site fitness center, which is open 24 hours and includes Peloton bikes and treadmills. Once you’ve got your workout in and are ready to begin exploring, grab some fuel courtesy of the hotel’s morning coffee and tea service.

The second you leave the hotel, you’re within walking distance of some of Buckhead’s best shopping and dining. In fact, you’re just two blocks from Buckhead Village District, which offers some of the finest shopping in the Southeast. The nine-acre planned mixed-use development includes stores like Billy Reid, Dior, Jimmy Choo, and Warby Parker. Plus, if you get hungry during your shopping excursion, there are plenty of dining options, including Shake Shack, Fadó Irish Pub, and Le Colonial.

SB TIP: If you’d rather explore the city by bike, The Kimpton Sylvan also offers complimentary PUBLIC bike rentals to its guests.

Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza are also popular shopping destinations, and both malls are just minutes away from The Kimpton Sylvan. The two shopping meccas are home to over 350 retailers, including Macy’s, Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, J. Crew, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Plus, Phipps Plaza offers the popular LEGOLAND Discovery Center attraction for the kiddos.

In addition to shopping and dining, the area around The Kimpton Sylvan offers plenty of opportunities to explore the great outdoors. After all, Atlanta is often referred to as the “city of trees” and “the city in the forest.” Nearby green spaces include PATH400 Greenway Trail, Chastain Park, Chattahoochee River, Historic Fourth Ward Park, Piedmont Park, and Stone Mountain Park. Of course, if you’d rather stay close to home, the hotel itself offers its own immersive gardens to explore.

Buckhead is also known for its rich art, music, and theater scenes. Just around the corner from The Kimpton Sylvan, you can find the Buckhead Theatre and Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (The popular television series “The Walking Dead” is also famous for filming around Atlanta, so you never know when you might run into a zombie!)

After a full day of exploring, it’s time to return to The Kimpton Sylvan and relax by the outdoor pool and social area. You can lounge in one of the nearby chaise loungers and order a poolside cocktail. And, be sure to stick around in the evening and watch the overhead lights twinkle above your head as you plan for your final day in Buckhead.

SUNDAY

For your final day at The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, we recommend sleeping in so you can soak up every last bit of the hotel’s luxury. Before it’s time to check out, stop at The Betty one last time to experience its stellar brunch, offering delicious entrées like their crab omelet, avocado toast, fried chicken biscuit, and French toast. If you’re in a hurry to get on the road, you can also take advantage of their grab-and-go breakfast options, which are offered daily from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

A stay at The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel is filled with modern luxury, shopping excursions, outdoor adventures, and family-friendly fun. The hotel is located at 374 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. To book your stay, call 1-877-984-6548 or visit thesylvanhotel.com.

