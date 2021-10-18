Whether you feel motivated to celebrate the arrival of sweater weather with some seasonal decorating or you’re simply looking to up your curb appeal, the front porch is the perfect place for a beautiful display. From natural “porchscapes” featuring gourds and mums to spookier Halloween-themed iterations, it’s all about getting creative and finding some festive flair.

10 Porch Decor Ideas for Fall & Halloween

A Happy Haunting in Kentucky

There’s nothing like a cauldron of bats and a murder of crows to add just the right eerie element to your porch decor. This front entryway in Versailles, Kentucky, contrasts the subtlety of harvest pastels with a dose of Halloween haunt for good measure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Decorator + Blogger (@gatheredliving)

Rustic Charm in Georgia

There’s something about a rustic home surrounded by old Georgia pines that screams cozy autumn weather — made even cozier by vintage pieces, a variety of fabric patterns, pillows, and a plaid throw blanket. Toss in a pumpkin or two, and autumn is making its presence known!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth | Shady Pines 3 Interiors (@shady_pines3interiors)

A Touch of Pink in Kirkwood, Missouri

When you think of fall, your thoughts may not automatically turn to pink, but that’s the beauty of the season; the sky is the limit! This stunning porch in Kirkwood, Missouri, incorporates several shades of pink, with a smattering of painted pumpkins ranging from cotton candy to pink peppercorn hues, with a pink velvet pillow to round out the color scheme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arin Jura | LIFESTYLE BLOGGER (@arinsolange)

Gourds Galore in Charleston, South Carolina

Have you ever wondered how to utilize those odd-shaped gourds at the farmers’ market? Mixing and matching various sizes and colors on your front steps is an eye-catching way to add texture and depth to your porchscape. Add a few planters with mums, and you’ve got a gorgeous display that wows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curry Smoak (@curryscharlestoncribs)

A Pumpkin Patch Porch in Minden, Louisiana

A comfortable porch swing is an automatic attention-grabber, and this beauty in Minden, Louisiana, looks like the ideal spot to read a novel, sip a cocktail, or even catch a snooze. Not to mention, the pumpkin patch sign is a sweet little touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Sara McDaniel🌸 (@simplysoutherncottage)

A Grayscale Vignette in Raleigh, North Carolina

Lush greenery is the perfect backdrop to offset a grayscale color palette, and this porch in Raleigh, North Carolina, catches the sunlight with its white, cream, gray, and black palette. Plus, the color spectrum offers an easy transition into the winter months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WENDY | French Country & MFH (@heartofwendy)

A Pumpkin Stack in Lincoln County, Missouri

Creativity draws attention, and this pumpkin stack in Lincoln County, Missouri, is no exception. Incorporating leaves to separate the pumpkin tiers, this DIY project offers an alternative to the typical porch greenery and delivers a bit of height variation, too. The combination of natural elements such as terracotta and wood makes the design pop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily| DIY home decor (@emily_fearlessdiy)

Timeless Transitional Decor in Bluffton, South Carolina

The changing of seasons offers a perfect opportunity to swap out warm weather decor for fall favorites, but that’s not to say there isn’t a happy medium that bridges the gap. This porch in Bluffton, South Carolina, merges the summer and fall palettes for a charming design that blends summery florals and autumnal inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLORALS + MOM LIFE + TRAVEL (@emilyinthelowcountry)

Modern Nuances in Decatur, Texas

The contemporary flair of black trim and doors is a trend we’re totally here for. Sprinkle in a few colorful floral elements, and you’ve got yourself an autumnal landscape that’s subtle, but totally easy on the eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teran Sands (@teransands)

Country Chic in Nashville, Tennessee

Music City has plenty of lifestyle bloggers who are delivering fabulous design inspiration, no matter the season. But this country chic porch from Nashville lifestyle guru Mary Hollis Huddleston (aka Mrs. Southern Social) gives us exactly the vibe we’re looking for. Grab a few hay bales and lanterns, hit up the pumpkin patch for a selection of perfect specimens, and you’re all set for the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Hollis Huddleston (@mrssouthernsocial)

**********

