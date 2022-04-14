Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We love our skinny jeans as much as the next gal (and we’re still determined to ‘just say no’ to the return of low-rise jeans) but we’re very excited about the wide variety of other denim styles in fashion at the moment. This season, you can easily access a diverse selection of rises, crops, and washes to suit just about any body type and occasion. In celebration of all things denim, we enlisted the help of Nashville stylist Ramsey Corn of Ramsey Style to explore some of this year’s trends and pick up a few expert tips for shopping and styling them. And, what better backdrop for celebrating a season of fresh fashion trends than Nashville’s Cheekwood Estate & Gardens? (During peak tulip season, no less!)

Spring 2022 Denim Trends + How to Style Them

Don’t worry — we won’t tell you to throw out your favorite skinny jeans. (We love ours, too.) But, it’s time to step outside the box and into a few new styles. As we take you through a series of on-trend looks, we’ll share Ramsey’s essential tips for styling this year’s jeans. Her first rule of thumb? “There’s a jean out there for everyone!” she insists. “But it can be a workout. And there are some styles right now that look intimidating on the hanger, but they’re fitted in the waist and hips and actually very flattering.” So as you shop, rest assured that there ARE jeans out there for you, and above all, keep an open mind!

Three more tips to take with you into the fitting room:

Don’t be afraid to tuck in your top. No matter the rise of your jean, exposing the waistline will accentuate your shape. Though this may feel counterintuitive to some, covering your waistline entirely can sometimes make you appear “boxier” overall. Depending on your desired look, you can opt for a relaxed “French tuck,” with only the front of your top tucked in — or a full tuck. Dealer’s choice!

It's all about contrast. If you're wearing jeans with a distressed knee or frayed hem, consider a dressier top to elevate the look. The same goes for color selection. While lighter washes tend to be more versatile, Ramsey recommends a lighter top with dark jeans to make the outfit pop. Length is important. As you're trying on jeans, consider the shoes you will be wearing. Are you a heels gal, or do you reach for flats? Cropped styles lend themselves well to both flats and heels — and they're a great way to show off shoes you love. On the other hand, if you're looking for a wide-leg or flared style that you want to wear long, you should plan on pairing them with either heels or flats. With your preferred shoe in mind, choose a length that will come up just shy of grazing the floor.

If you’re wearing jeans with a distressed knee or frayed hem, consider a dressier top to elevate the look. The same goes for color selection. While lighter washes tend to be more versatile, Ramsey recommends a lighter top with dark jeans to make the outfit pop. Length is important. As you’re trying on jeans, consider the shoes you will be wearing. Are you a heels gal, or do you reach for flats? Cropped styles lend themselves well to both flats and heels — and they’re a great way to show off shoes you love. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a wide-leg or flared style that you want to wear long, you should plan on pairing them with either heels or flats. With your preferred shoe in mind, choose a length that will come up just shy of grazing the floor.

Look #1

In her first look, Ramsey styled Anne Elizabeth in a pair of slim-straight ankle crop jeans, an accessible option if you’ve gotten especially comfy in your skinny jeans — this style is similar but more relaxed. This particular pair by RE/DONE features a distressed knee and frayed hem; the cut lands right at Anne Elizabeth’s ankle, making it perfect for showing off on-trend sneakers. Ramsey balanced this casual denim style with a crisp and classic white button-down tucked in only at the front for an effortlessly chic effect. Anne Elizabeth’s own gold jewelry completes the look!

Look #2

Here, Bailey’s look is built around a pair of “trouser jeans” with a relaxed wide-leg fit. Length is especially important for wide-leg and flare jeans since they’re difficult to cuff. Opt for either cropped jeans or very long ones for these styles — don’t go the middle of the road. If you prefer to wear yours long, choose a length close to grazing the floor but doesn’t drag. With spring in mind, Ramsey paired these darker wash jeans with a flirty floral top and a structured blazer in a warm beige tone. Springy layered looks like this are great for going from a casual office setting straight to a patio happy hour — just lose the blazer!

Look #3

Mia is pictured here in another spring-appropriate blazer, a trend you’ll continue to see throughout the season. Cropped blazers like this can instantly elevate an otherwise casual look while accentuating your figure and showing off your jeans. Underneath her blazer, Mia is wearing a vegan leather bodysuit. Bodysuits are a fabulous way to make the most of your jeans — they eliminate any worry of tops coming untucked or inadvertently baring your midriff. (Many bodysuit designs double as shapewear, too!)

Look #4

For this look, Bailey is wearing a stylish pair of high-rise jeans with a rolled hem and distressed knees (which, by the way, she ended up purchasing after the photoshoot). These jeans are fantastic for laid-back spring and summer occasions, pairing well with simple tanks and tees or flirty blouses like the off-the-shoulder top pictured here. Jeans with an adjustable cuff are incredibly versatile, as they can be worn with just about any shoe. This look is the ultimate day-to-night style for spring — wear flat sandals for a day of shopping; change into heels for a night out!

Look #5

These relaxed-straight ‘boyfriend’ jeans are effortlessly cool. They’re also a perfect example of a style that may look intimidating on the hanger but is actually quite flattering, thanks to a tighter fit around the hips and waist. The light distressing and frayed hem lends edginess to otherwise feminine details — a ruffled Ulla Johnson blouse and a pair of Mia’s own favorite heels. (Remember: Contrast is key!)

A big thanks to the fabulous crew who participated in this photoshoot and Cheekwood Estate & Gardens for providing the gorgeous scenery.

Clothing provided by: Oak Hall Nashville and H.Audrey

Photography: Mary Craven Photography

Models: Dr. Mia Frails; Anne Elizabeth McIntosh of Host & Toast; and Bailey Torkelson, StyleBlueprint’s Marketing Manager

Makeup: The Cosmetic Market

Styling: Ramsey Corn of Ramsey Style

To learn more about Ramsey’s styling services, contact her at [email protected].

**********

