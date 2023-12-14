Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

In the midst of a season of gatherings, we’re always looking for ways to stay in the moment and make the most of our time together. Whether you’re spending time with a group that doesn’t know each other well or you’re simply looking to spark new conversations with old friends, here are eight great question-based games to get everyone talking, connecting, and learning about each other.

TABLETOPICS Family Gathering

This collection of conversation cards is fun to break out when you want to take a walk down memory lane. It asks, “What do you remember about your family’s homes?” Is it the floral upholstered sofa your grandmother had? The sweet tea your great aunt always had ready to serve? You’ll discuss who in your family does the wackiest thing, which might get you reminiscing about your uncle’s notorious practical jokes. Each card can get you talking beyond a quick answer — each is meant to lead to deeper conversation and sharing.

Mind to Mind Conversation Cards

Break out these conversation cards when you want to dig into truly thought-provoking topics. They ask questions such as, “Would you rather be a nobody and wealthy or famous and poor?” “Who’s your hero, and have you met them?” These are a quick way to understand your friends or strangers on a deeper level and get to the core of what makes them tick.

Questions for Humans: Friends

This family-friendly conversation-starting game bills itself simply as Questions for Humans. These topics really get you talking — you might even spend hours debating and discussing each answer. Cards ask questions like, “What’s a fashion trend that needs to die (low-rise jeans, right?)?” or “What’s the ultimate breakup song?” or “What are you 100% convinced is a scam?” That question alone will lead you down a rabbit hole!

The Hygge Game: Cozy Conversation in Pleasant Company

This game encourages cozy conversation, bringing up pleasant topics with friends. You’ll revisit favorite memories from the past — such as what smell reminds you of childhood — and think about the past year and what you’ve accomplished. For example, did you try anything for the first time? There are also questions about absurd moments in life that you can laugh about now, like “What is the longest line you have ever stood in, and what were you waiting for?”

The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game

Would you rather be chased by a gorilla or lost at sea? Locked in the trunk of a moving car or live through a pandemic (this one may still be too close to home!)? In this conversation-sparking game, you rank your worst-case scenarios from several options, then guess how each player ranked them. You score points when you guess correctly, and don’t be surprised when you learn a lot about your fellow players and their worst-case scenarios in the process.

BestSelf Icebreaker Deck

If you have friends from various walks of life gathered around the table, you could let the conversation unfold with standard life topics such as “Where are you from?” and “What do you do?” Alternatively, you could take out this icebreaker deck. It begs questions like, “If you had to change your name, what would you change it to?” “What mistake do you keep making over and over again?” and “What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received?” The prompts range from lighthearted to vulnerable, but they all get people talking.

{THE AND} Friends Edition: Conversation Starters to Make Friends Your Best Friends

Are you ready to open up? Do you feel comfortable sharing with your friends even if you’ve grown apart or have differences? The 199 cards in this deck are designed to deepen friendships through introspection and sharing, and they’re perfect for an intimate gathering with your closest, most trusted friends.

We’re Not Really Strangers

This is a game to play with friends and family open to getting into deeper topics. It asks honest questions like, “What was your first impression of me?” or “Do you think I fall in love easily? Why or why not?” These questions get people thinking … and quickly turn people from strangers into friends.

Enjoy your game night!

