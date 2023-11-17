Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Supporting small businesses and shopping online doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. We’re making your holiday shopping easy — but no less thoughtful — with these eight Southern retailers that are bursting with unique online offerings! Their inventories are impressive. You’ll find hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, uncommon art, and creative picks for everyone on your list.

Two Friends | Saint Simons, GA

The place for elegant wardrobe staples and tableware

Shop at TwoFriends2.com

Two Friends has evolved from a tiny appointment-only storefront to one of the most popular shops in Georgia. Owner Marti Tolleson designed Two Friends to capture the essence of the Southern lifestyle through an impeccable mix of clothing, jewelry, art, curiosities, and gifts galore. The website lets you filter by price so you can splurge on something special and bulk-buy hostess gifts in one swoop! The knit holiday sweaters, Mahjong-themed stationery, and tortoiseshell glassware are currently tickling our fancy.

Furbish Studios | Raleigh, NC

The place for funky, off-beat, colorful gifts

Shop at FurbishStudio.com

Furbish Studios hits the whole “Merry and bright” theme directly on the noggin. Founder and style icon Jamie Meares has always dared to mix the off-beat and quirky with the classic and chic. Through Furbish, Jamie created a line of vibrant home accessories and gifts that are hard to find elsewhere.

Splashy patterns and kooky colorways smash into traditional Southern motifs and vintage handicrafts. Think needle-point pillows with irreverent sayings, handmade napkin rings with colorful raffia animals, and matchbook watercolor prints from your favorite leisure locales. This is for the shopper who isn’t afraid to mix and match and loves being asked, “Where’d you get that!?”

Bering’s | Houston, TX

The place for elevated homewares and paper goods

Shop at Berings.com

Bering’s has solidified itself as a Texas shopping institution for generations, perfectly epitomizing this one-stop-shop retail concept. The Bering’s treasure trove is a mixture of quality home objects, best-seller brands, and hard-to-find gifts. Beyond the bridal registry china and Big Green Eggs, you’ll find everything from gourmet coffee to kids’ garments to easy-to-personalize cocktail napkins. Even in the online store, you’ll feel that sense of old-fashioned service that seems to be nearing extinction. If you can’t find something, give them a call!

Made Trade Goods | Based in Carrboro, NC

The place for sustainable and ethically made everything

Shop at MadeTrade.com



Cayley Pater and Andy Ives founded Made Trade Goods in 2018 because they believed shopping for ethical and sustainable home decor and clothing should be simple. Now, they rigorously assess and vet each brand so you can shop comfortably in one place. Almost everything at Made Trade Goods is cozy, warm, and made to last — from loungewear sets to dinnerware sets. This is for the lover of modern elegance, slow fashion, and quiet luxury. Neutral hues over bold colors; natural materials over manufactured ones.

Needle & Grain | Columbia, TN

The place for unexpected kids’ gifts and cool found objects

Shop at NeedleandGrain.com

Husband and wife duo Susan and Bryson Leach opened Needle & Grain to collect quality Southern goods (including their in-house line!) in one easy-to-shop place. What began as their hobby to preserve the traditions of quilting and woodcraft has grown into a promise to help families live and shop purposefully. Their online store has taken off in recent years, but they still distinguish themselves as a mercantile rather than a gift shop. We especially love Found, Needle & Grain’s just-launched collection of vintage objects.

Syers Browning | Lexington, KY

The place for luxury tabletop, decorative accessories, and entertaining supplies

Shop online at SyersBrowning.com

This Kentucky staple has a well-stocked online store filled with brands you know and some you’ll soon discover. A long-standing local place for gift registries, the shop has added more uncommon goods recently to cater to many ages and tastes. From lacquered serving trays and decorative ceramic animals to chunky Assouline table books and heirloom baby gifts, Syers Browning has you covered.

Lucy’s Market | Atlanta, GA

The place for custom gift baskets and high-end holiday decor

Shop at LucysMarket.com

This beloved Buckhead market has evolved into more than just gourmet to-go foods and fresh-cut flowers, and shoppers nationwide are rejoicing. Shop a gigantic array of decor, serveware, games, coffee table books, and more. Some curiosities you’ll find at Lucy’s include hand-woven Christmas tree skirts, colorful lucite boardgames, luxurious hand soap sets, and team-specific tailgate trappings. (Another Atlanta neighbor of theirs that we love to shop online is Odd McLean!)

Favor The Kind | Dallas, TX

The place for playful gifts with a spunky Western flair

Shop at FavorTheKind.com

Carley Seale opened her first brick-and-mortar shop in 2007 and has continued to spread shopping cheer across the country ever since. Favor The Kind is the place for cheerful gifts, edgy clothing, and won’t-break-the-bank accessories. A colorful 30-minute hourglass, a recycled Topo Chico glass, a distressed band tee, and a men’s Pendleton shirt could be in your cart in minutes. Pssst: Roam Fine Goods is Favor The Kind’s newest endeavor and the place for luxury ready-to-wear women’s clothing from your favorite brands.

Happy hunting!

