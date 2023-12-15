Share with your friends! 1.6k SHARES 406 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Plateau elevation: 4,118 feet. Population: 1,116. Average summer temperature: 76 degrees. Average annual snowfall: 13 inches. Number of colors you’ll find in the foliage during autumn: limitless. These numbers begin to paint a picture of Highlands, North Carolina, a magnetic mountain town just a few hours from many Southern cities.

Highlands blends into its mountainous surroundings, enveloping you in its lush landscape spotted with elegant lodging, fine-but-not-fussy dining, and many ways to play. A weekend here is like visiting an old friend — you always pick up where you left off. Here are some of our favorite ways to spend a weekend in Highlands!

A Note on Planning Your Highlands Jaunt

Highlands is pretty doggone dreamy in any season. The near-perfect temps draw the outdoorsy and families during summer. It turns into a holiday wonderland during winter with a downtown ice-skating rink that stays open until March. Spring and fall, however, are when the plateau hosts two festivals, increasing in popularity. Highlands Food & Wine draws a crowd of culinary revelers each fall for a weekend of demonstrations, tastings, dinners, parties, and concerts.

Its sister festival, Bear Shadow, is a springtime rock-Americana music festival that returns for its fourth year on May 10 and 11, 2024. Not only do the festival organizers bring in the hottest chefs, makers, and musicians from around the country, but they’re also consistently giving back to their community in impactful ways. Here’s a recap of last year.

Friday Afternoon

Driving from Nashville during peak fall colors made all of the twists, turns, and climbs up to the Highlands plateau well worth it. Our first stop was a late lunch at Mountain Fresh Grocery. This place is consistently packed with savvy locals and visiting families, and the market’s fresh-made lunch specials, espresso bar, and gourmet groceries reveal why. After some local beers and sustenance, we walked down Highlands’s main corridor from the grocery. Main Street was teeming with window shoppers, photo snappers, and furry friends soaking up the sights and smells.

The rustic Highlander Mountain House and its tavern, The Ruffed Grouse, are at the opposite end of the main drag. While this is a hot reservation for brunch, dinner, or live concerts, we popped in for an espresso martini on the lively patio to enjoy the perfectly curated tunes and people-watching. At Highlands Wine Shoppe next door, you’ll see many people cozied up in the Adirondack chairs around the roaring front yard fire. We were tempted to open a bottle and join them but opted to stock up and check into Skyline Lodge before sunset.

Friday Evening

Golden Hour is special on Skyline’s hilltop for a few reasons. First, the sunset views are spectacular from your room’s balcony or a seat at the bar at Oak Steakhouse attached to the hotel. Second, it’s when you’re most likely to see the bears that frequent the area. (They won’t bother you if you don’t bother them). We watched the sun dip behind a blanket of fall colors and got ready for dinner at Oak, just a few steps from our room.

If Skyline Lodge is booked, look for a room at Old Edwards Inn or one of its sister properties, Half-Mile Farm and 200 Main. And if Oak is booked up, try walking in early for a seat in the bar area. Madison’s at Old Edwards Inn is another fabulous dinner option with a locally sourced menu of Southern favorites and innovative entrées.

Saturday Morning

We started the morning at Blue Bike Cafe (closed on Sunday, so go on Saturday!) for the best breakfast in Highlands. The menu is packed with all the expected egg creations, hearty grit bowls, and “tenders & toasts,” their nod to chicken and waffles. Fueled up, we drove about 20 minutes through the countryside to the Secret Falls trailhead. True to its name, it’s a lesser-hiked route with a stunning payoff at the end. The trail leads to a 50-foot waterfall and a serene swimming hole where you can picnic or relax.

Saturday Afternoon

After the hike, it’s time to choose your own adventure. Some may head to the Spa at Old Edwards for some luxurious R&R. Slip into your robe and relish the spa amenities before and after your appointment. Dip in the mineral hot tub. Read by one of the many fireplaces. Melt into an oversized chaise for a cat nap. Order a bite at the greenhouse-like spa cafe.

Not a spa person? No problem. Highlands has plenty to fill an afternoon. Golfers can try to snag a coveted tee time at Old Edwards Club. Hikers can clammer up Sunset Rock or snap a photo of the not-so-dry Dry Creek Falls. Shoppers can visit dozens of downtown boutiques, gift, and home stores. We reconvened in town for lunch and split a few delicious pizzas at Four65 Woodfire Bistro + Bar. Should a sandwich and salad be more your speed, Wild Thyme Gourmet is your spot.

Traveling on a fall Saturday with a college football fan for a husband, we often seek out the local watering hole with the best TV scape. The great thing about Highlands’s famed Ugly Dog Pub is that it’s replete with character, great beer, and better-than-bar food. The wait can get long, so put your name down early or grab some bar seats. Stay long enough, and you might see some local musicians hit the stage.

As we headed back towards Skyline, we popped into The Bascom. Over the covered bridge is a free-to-visit center for visual arts and crafts. Local artists hone and teach their skills in the studios. The Bascom has three main galleries with multiple permanent and rotating exhibitions and a sculpture and nature trail to explore outside.

Saturday Evening

To make the most of our last night in Highlands, we headed back into town around sundown to kick off the night at Hummingbird Lounge. This wood-paneled cocktail lounge is filled with live piano tunes and a posh clientele every weekend night.

Weeks before our trip, we reserved a sought-after table at Paoletti. The Italian eatery has been a Highlands hotspot for nearly 70 years. It’s a dimly lit hive of flavors packed tightly with tables and a performative waitstaff who know their stuff. We had razor-thin beef carpaccio, veal marsala, and a decadent truffle tagliatelle.

Sunday

We kept it simple on Sunday and ate breakfast at Oak before checkout. Whiteside Mountain is one of the best hikes in the area due to its moderate length, doable elevation gain, and multiple cliffside vistas. Parking is limited, so show up as early as you can! After turning around on Saturday when we saw the lot was full around 11 a.m., we aimed for 9:30 on Sunday and parked easily. The trail is well-marked, and the views are worth the uphill.

If you’ve yet to check off some popular shorter hikes and waterfalls, Sunday morning is a great time to see Sunset Rock, Dry Creek Falls, or Bridal Veil Falls. Before getting back into the car to drive home, take one final deep, cleansing mountain breath. Don’t worry, you’ll be back in Highlands soon. Picking up right where you left off.

**********

Find more amazing Southern escapes in our travel section. Click HERE and start planning your next adventure!

Share with your friends! 1.6k SHARES 406 Pinterest LinkedIn Email