Birmingham is growing like never before, and there are no signs of slowing momentum. With the recent opening of Protective Stadium in the heart of Uptown, there’s a significant amount of hustle and bustle in this lively area. This downtown entertainment district has a little something for everyone in the family. Check out what’s open now, and what’s coming soon!

What’s Going Down in Birmingham’s Uptown

Things to Do

BJCC – Home to hundreds of events every year, the newly renovated Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center (BJCC) is a key piece of the Uptown area. From Broadway shows and concerts to trade shows and festivals, the BJCC provides the Magic City with endless entertainment and fun.

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame – Sports fans from around the world enjoy the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF). This museum features memorabilia from some of Alabama’s best athletes and boasts a wonderful event space as well. ASHOF also hosts educational programs such as school tours, athletic partnerships, and student-athlete programs.

RELATED: Meet Alabama’s First Female Hall of Fame Inductee

Topgolf – If you’re looking for the perfect date night spot or family outing destination, Topgolf is a great option. Your party will be assigned to a bay where you can try your hand at golfing their massive driving range complete with micro-chipped golf balls. Have drinks and food delivered right to your bay, or kick back in their restaurant area to watch the big game. Hosting an event? Topgolf has several private spaces available for rent.

Protective Stadium – The brand new Protective Stadium, which officially opened in early October, is home to the UAB Blazers football program. This multi-use stadium has a 45,000-seat capacity and will host a variety of events including the opening and closing ceremonies for the upcoming 2022 World Games.

Where to Eat & Drink

Eugene’s Hot Chicken – You may have seen Eugene’s Hot Chicken around town thanks to its food truck, but you have to experience the delicious food at the restaurant location in Uptown. The menu is stacked with Southern favorites such as collard greens, fried okra, potato salad, and of course, hot chicken. Stop by for a casual atmosphere boasting great food and friendly staff.

Mugshots Grill & Bar – You simply haven’t had a burger until you’ve had a Mugshots burger. With several locations throughout the South, Mugshots has become a staple in the foodie community. Feeling extra hungry? Try the Mugshot burger. It comes complete with three patties, six pieces of bacon, two different kinds of cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion — and it’s served with fries, an onion ring, and a fried pickle. If you finish the platter in under 12 minutes, you get it for free and win a t-shirt!

RELATED: What Can I Bring? 3 Home-Run Recipes for Any Gathering

Your Pie – Create a pizza just how you like it at Your Pie. Choose your dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings at this completely customizable pizza joint. Not in the mood to create your own? Your Pie has several tasty signature pizza options to choose from. They also offer pasta dishes, paninis, salads, and gelato. This is your spot in Uptown when Italian cravings hit!

Santos Coffee – If you’re a local coffee lover, you’re likely no stranger to Santos Coffee. With bustling locations in Hoover and in the Redmont Hotel, Santos also has an Uptown location. Enjoy a delicious cup of Guatemalan coffee and one of their famous crepes the next time you’re in the area.

The Southern Kitchen & Bar – Known for its delicious brunch and beautiful rooftop terrace, The Southern Kitchen & Bar is a must-visit location in Uptown. The menu is full of classic Southern fare, and the bar is fully stocked – the perfect combination for a pre-concert or football game meal! The Southern also has several spacious options for private events.

Texas de Brazil – A steakhouse like no other, Texas de Brazil brings a spicy take on a traditional dining experience. Enjoy your favorite meats cooked over an open flame with natural wood charcoal, create a custom salad, and chow down on tasty sides and desserts. This is a culinary treat everyone should try at least once! (Be sure to come hungry.)

Todd English P.U.B. – Located inside the Westin hotel, you’ll find Todd English P.U.B., a restaurant featuring a creative mix of comfort foods and specialty items. This staple in the Uptown entertainment district has an extensive and ever-changing menu, a large bar, and several TVs so you won’t miss a second of the big game. This pub is also home to the “Beat the Glass” challenge where participants must finish a beer in seven seconds to win.

Uptown Cantina – Having opened in September, Uptown Cantina brings a fresh take on Mexican fare to the Magic City. With menu favorites like street-style tacos, wood-grilled fajitas, fresh margaritas, and much more, Uptown Cantina just may become your new go-to Mexican restaurant.

Stay & Play

Sheraton Birmingham – Since 1975, the Sheraton has taken up residence in the Uptown area. After undergoing a $30 million renovation in 2019, the Sheraton remains a great space to stay, host events, and much more.

The Westin Birmingham – Located in the heart of Uptown is The Westin Birmingham. Opened in 2013, The Westin features 294 guestrooms, 7,000 square feet of meeting and banquet facilities, a gym, and an outdoor pool. This modern hotel is a great space for weddings and other events!

Plan your next date night, girls’ night out, or family get-together downtown at Uptown! From delicious restaurants to fun activities, and much more, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this engaging entertainment district. Stay up to date on new developments, events, and more here.

**********

Subscribe to StyleBlueprint for guides to your favorite Birmingham neighborhoods. Click here!