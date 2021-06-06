Nestled in the northeast corner of Mississippi, you’ll find Tupelo — a charming Southern town rooted in history. Most often known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley, Tupelo is also a foodie’s dream. With over 160 restaurants to choose from, you can find everything from quaint cafés to elevated Southern fare, fried chicken and more. Here are 10 of the best locally owned restaurants to visit during your next weekend trip to Tupelo.

Amsterdam Deli & Grill

128 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 260-4423

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Serving Mediterranean food with an Italian twist, Amsterdam Deli & Grill is a must-visit Tupelo dining destination. To kick things off, we recommend ordering a bowl of homemade hummus and pita bread to experience the most authentic Mediterranean food. The restaurant is also known for its one-of-a-kind sandwiches, offering specialties like the Kafta (a Mediterranean burger made of lamb and beef, onions, herbs and spices, and served with roasted onions and tomatoes, crispy jalopeños, lettuce, pickles and homemade Tahini sauce). Amsterdam Deli & Grill also offers specialty, local, and domestic beers.

SB TIP: Check the restaurant’s Facebook page before visiting as they often have live music and host karaoke contests.

Café 212

212 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 844-6323

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

If a café ambiance is more your style, consider paying a visit to Café 212. The local hotspot serves gourmet sandwiches as well as homemade soups and salads. Standout lunch dishes include the chicken salad sandwich and white pimento cheese sandwich. And, it’s only fitting that Café 212 also has a section of its menu dedicated to Elvis himself. Titled “Fit for a King,” this portion of the menu includes the Blue Suede Grill (wheatberry bread grilled with bananas, peanut butter, and honey), T.C.B. Grill (sourdough bread grilled with turkey, bacon, Colby jack cheese, mayo, and Dijon mustard), and “Blue Hawaii” Grill (sourdough bread grilled with ham, pineapple, and mayo).

Clay’s House of Pig (CHOP)

205 S. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 840-7980

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Sunday

What’s a trip to Mississippi without some good old-fashioned barbecue? Clay’s House of Pig (CHOP) is guaranteed to satisfy your cravings with its delicious ribs, “sammiches” and BBQ nachos made with homemade rubs and sauces, and what makes CHOP’s barbecue extra special (and delicious!) is its smoking process. Every piece of meat is smoked with hickory, charcoal and pecan on a smoker hand-built by Clay’s father. In addition to CHOP’s entrées, the restaurant is also known for its classic sides, including French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, chips, and homemade pickles.

Forklift

1103 W. Jackson St., Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 510-7001

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

For a great date night option, head to Forklift for elevated Southern cuisine and handmade cocktails. The farm-to-table restaurant is a favorite among locals and tourists alike, offering exceptional dishes like ribeye, shrimp and grits, carbonara, and pork tomahawk chop. The restaurant also offers brunch every Saturday. In fact, many claim that Forklift serves the best brunch in Tupelo!

King Chicken Fillin’ Station

3897 McCullough Blvd, Belden, MS 38826 • (662) 260-4417

Hours: Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; closed Saturday

Located in the oldest gas station in Lee County, King Chicken Fillin’ Station serves fried chicken. As the slogan on the windows and mural suggests, you’ll “eat like a king” as the hotspot offers all kinds of chicken — including grilled, smoked, and fried. In addition to chicken, the classic Tupelo restaurant also serves birddogs (fried, grilled or hot chicken on a hot dog bun with bacon, homemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, and King sauce) and chicken Doritos nachos (fried, smoked or grilled chicken with bacon, white cheddar cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, King pickles, baked beans, and King sauce). Yum!

NOON at FarmHouse

530 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 269-2934

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Build your meal to your liking at NOON at FarmHouse. The fast-casual, healthy café offers customizable bowls with bases like rice, lo mein, or arugula and romaine lettuce. Next, choose your protein, sauce and toppings. If you’d rather have the restaurant’s chef choose your meal for you, NOON at FarmHouse also offers pre-made entrées, including a poke bowl (brown rice with ahi, carrots, edamame, Noon sauce, sriracha aioli, nori, and black sesame seeds) and a Hanoi bowl (lo mein with lemongrass meatballs, carrots, quick pickles, Hanoi sauce, and sriracha aioli).

Park Heights Restaurant

335 E. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 842-5665

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday

Park Heights Restaurant, another popular upscale dining destination, is located in Tupelo’s Fairpark District. Offering modern American cuisine, standout dishes include an 8-ounce filet mignon, a coffee-rubbed pork chop, Norwegian halibut, and a Long Island duck breast. In addition to its food, the restaurant also offers breathtaking views of downtown Tupelo from its rooftop patio. If you choose to dine indoors, however, the surroundings still honor the beauty of Tupelo, as the main dining room’s hardwood floors are made from the old Tupelo Cypress and the lighting is all locally crafted.

Pizza vs. Tacos

1010 N. Gloster St., Tupelo, MS, 38804 • (662) 432-4918

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday

At Pizza vs. Tacos, patrons are faced with a difficult decision when it comes to choosing their type of entrée. With menu items like chicken bacon ranch Detroit-style pizza and blackened redfish tacos, we suggest ordering both pizza and tacos. As you enter the restaurant, you may also notice the colorful mural on its exterior depicting pizza and tacos battling out their differences. Don’t forget to order a top-shelf, house-made margarita to wash down your meal, too!

PoPsy

206 N. Spring St., Ste. 1/2, Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 269-2641

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday

As the name suggests, PoPsy is known for its tasty popsicles. Using locally sourced, organic ingredients, popular flavors include frosted lemonade, strawberry, Hawaiian cooler, and cookies and cream. In addition to popsicles, the restaurant also offers smoothie bowls, wraps, bubble tea, and toast. Popular choices include the Nutella Lover (toast with Nutella, strawberries, and a drizzle of honey) as well as the turkey club wrap (honey turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo). Just in time for summer, the restaurant also offers one- or three-day juice cleanses.

Romie’s Grocery

804 W. Jackson St., Tupelo, MS 38804 • (662) 842-8986

Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“Putting a little South in ya’ mouth” is exactly what you can expect at Romie’s Grocery. The Tupelo catering company and restaurant offers Southern food in a relaxed atmosphere with an outdoor patio, full bar and Wi-Fi. The menu and its offerings change frequently, so this is a local treasure you can visit over and over again. Plus, don’t forget to stop by during lunch for the restaurant’s meat-and-three option, which includes your choice of three types of meat and over 10 vegetables. The best part about Romie’s Grocery? It also offers live music and dinner specials every weekend!

Enjoy your Tupelo dining adventures!

This article is sponsored by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. All photography provided by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.