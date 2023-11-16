Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Thanksgiving is a prime opportunity to gather with friends and family, watch a little football, fuel up for Black Friday shopping, and enjoy a traditional holiday meal. And while many of us wait for the feast all year long, we don’t necessarily relish the prep and clean-up. If you and yours are considering dining out this year, check out these eight restaurants around Birmingham offering delicious Thanksgiving Day fare!

Seasons 52

For more information + holiday hours: seasons52.com

The Seasons 52 Thanksgiving menu offers an opportunity to indulge in all of the traditional favorites — think sliced, roasted all-natural turkey and cranberry relish along with their own unique twists, such as mashed butternut squash and brioche stuffing. And, of course, no meal is complete at Seasons 52 without mini sweet treats, which will be a mini pumpkin pie special.

Galley and Garden

For more information + holiday hours: galleyandgarden.com

A Thanksgiving meal at Galley and Garden promises to be memorable. The pre-set menu includes three courses starring all the favorites: oven-roasted turkey breast, prime rib pot pie, and bone-in pork chop. Plus, you can indulge in delicious trimmings and desserts, including bourbon-pecan bread pudding.

BrickTop’s

For more information + holiday hours: bricktops.com

The dinner menu will be available all Thanksgiving Day at BrickTop’s. You can look forward to a fabulous filet mignon, lobster bisque, or beef wellington. Reservations aren’t required to enjoy a meal, but they are certainly recommended to guarantee a table.

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails

Neighborhood: Homewood

More info: ironwoodrestaurant.com

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails will again be open for Thanksgiving brunch and dinner. The Homewood eatery will feature a traditional brunch buffet and dinner, including oven-roasted turkey breast, horseradish-crusted smoked prime rib, and smokey Southern pecan pie with cinnamon ice cream.

The Bright Star

For more information + holiday hours: thebrightstar.com

The Bright Star has been dishing out award-winning fare since it opened in 1907, and that’s only amplified on Thanksgiving. From turkey and ham to dressing and candied yams, all the traditional fixings (and so much more!) will be available for dine-in.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

For more information + holiday hours: perryssteakhouse.com

A meal at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is always memorable, particularly on Turkey Day. The reservation-only seating features smoked turkey breast with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. As if that’s not enough, the $49-per-person menu also includes an option of honey crisp apple salad with dried cherries, walnuts, and maple syrup vinaigrette or butternut squash soup. For an additional fee, there’s even a special dessert: pumpkin cheesecake.

Fleming’s

For more information + holiday hours: flemingssteakhouse.com

Thanksgiving at Fleming’s is all about options. The restaurant’s $56-per-person three-course Thanksgiving menu goes well beyond the typical staples like turkey. You can also get filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. Starters include out-of-the-box options like lobster bisque. Fleming’s offers a festive way to toast the special day with a Black Walnut Old Fashioned. They also offer a kid’s three-course menu.

Habitat Feed & Social

For more information + holiday hours: habitatfeedandsocial.com

Thanksgiving is a little sweeter, thanks to Habitat. The Grand Bohemian Hotel’s signature restaurant, Habitat Feed & Social, offers a can’t-find-it-anywhere-else Thanksgiving menu that treats diners to Thanksgiving with a twist. Start with tasty charred Brussels sprouts and choose an entrée or chop house special.

Happy Thanksgiving, Birmingham!

