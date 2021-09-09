As we enter September in the South, that means fall is near and football season is here! This month’s collection of FINDS is dedicated to Saturdays down South, where you don gameday dresses for home games, serve guests in your home for away games, and take pride in your team — whichever school that may be. Birmingham boutiques are stocked with dresses, decor, and more to make this season one to remember. Take a look!

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Roll Tide red

At Vestavia Hills’ Cradle + Bee, you can find a slew of adorable dresses perfect for home games, including this Whitfield red long sleeve dress for $69. It is the perfect fall dress, and it comes in a popular gameday color here in Alabama.

Birmingham FINDS September: Red dress from Cradle + Bee

Long sleeve dress, $69, at Cradle + Bee | Image: Cradle + Bee

A bit of orange and blue, too

Don’t worry, Auburn fans — we have certainly not forgotten about you! We love these orange(ish) and blue looks — the first from Manhattan South in Vestavia Hills, the Beachgold Rita dress, which retails for $185, and the Basalie midi dress, which we found at Homewood’s Shea Davis Boutique for $148.

Rita dress from Manhattan South

Rita dress, $185, at Manhattan South | Image: Manhattan South

Birmingham FINDS September: Midi dress from Shea Davis Boutique

Midi dress, $148, at Shea Davis Boutique | Image: Shea Davis Boutique

RELATED: Your SEC All-City Guide: Where to Eat, Sleep & Tailgate

Earrings

We love this pair of earrings from Mountain Brook’s B. Prince. The HOMART Lombok oval earrings featured a bead detail and retail for $32. These versatile earrings are perfect for any look you sport this fall.

Oval earrings from B. Prince

Oval earrings, $32, at B. Prince | Image: B. Prince

FOR THE HOME

Charcuterie and cheese — yes, please

Home games are our favorite, but for those away games, we love a house packed full of people enjoying the game — and the food! Serve your guests on this Provence platter with handles from Table Matters in Mountain Brook, which retails for $450. This sturdy platter with metal handles is perfect for a cheese and charcuterie board, stacked sandwiches and sliders, or even a dessert board.

Provence platter from Table Matters

Provence platter, $450, at Table Matters | Image: Table Matters

Sweet home Alabama

Whether you’re rooting for Alabama or Auburn, we all have one thing in common: We love the state we live in! We found this Alabama-shaped bamboo board for $25 at Wrapsody in Hoover. It’s perfect for both chopping and serving.

Alabama-shaped bamboo cutting board from Wrapsody

Bamboo board, $25, at Wrapsody | Image: Wrapsody

Smells like team spirit

We love sentimental touches around our home, and what candle could be more perfect for gameday than these map candles from Vestavia Hills’ Cradle + Bee? Each candle is hand-poured with the “Sanctuary” fragrance, mixing lemon and lime with sweet berries built upon a sandalwood and vanilla base. For $32 each, the Auburn and Tuscaloosa map candles feature maps of the respective cities in 24K gold. Pick up one for your home, and a couple of extras for gifting!

Birmingham FINDS September: Auburn map candle from Cradle + Bee

Auburn map candle, $32, at Cradle + Bee | Image: Cradle + Bee

Tuscaloosa map candle from Cradle + Bee

Tuscaloosa map candle, $32, at Cradle + Bee | Image: Cradle + Bee

Spruce up your tailgate

Nothing makes a tailgate more beautiful than fresh flowers! At Wild Things in Homewood, you can customize your bouquet with flowers that don your team colors when you get an Everyday arrangement, starting at $55. Then, you get to take them home and enjoy them all week!

Birmingham FINDS September: Flower arrangement from Wild Things

Flower arrangement, starting at $55, at Wild Things | Image: Wild Things

RELATED: 15 Birmingham Events & Happenings: September 2021

The perfect final touch

As we all know, Alabama fans have a penchant for houndstooth — and we swooned when we saw this houndstooth throw at Lamb’s Ears in Mountain Brook. For $36, it provides the perfect gameday touch to your living room — and it’s super cozy!

Houndstooth throw from Lamb's Ear

Houndstooth throw, $36, at Lamb’s Ears | Image: Lamb’s Ear

FOR THE KIDS

Cute gameday looks for the kids

Is there anything cuter than kids dressed up for game day? We think not. At Dear Emmaline in Vestavia Hills, you’ll find adorable looks for your kids, whether they cheer “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle.” We love these battle cry shirts, which retail for $27 each. You can customize the look to your preference, be it Alabama crimson and white or Auburn orange and blue.

Battle cry shirts from Dear Emmaline

Battle cry shirts, $27 each, at Dear Emmaline | Images: Dear Emmaline

Back to school

Yes, it’s football season, but it’s back-to-school season, too! Send your girl off in style in this timelessly sweet Bisby Highgrove Garden Charlotte dress from Once Upon a Time in Mountain Brook. This dress retails for $48.

Birmingham FINDS September: Bisby Highgrove Garden Charlotte Dress from Once Upon A Time

Bisby dress, $48, at Once Upon a Time | Image: Once Upon a Time

A pleasant distraction

What better way to help entertain young fans during the game than with these retro puzzles for both Alabama and Auburn? We found these for $21 at Mon Ami in Mountain Brook, and, at 500 pieces, it should keep the kids busy for a while — plus, it’s a great collector’s item!

Retro Alabama puzzle at Mon Ami

Retro Alabama puzzle, $21, at Mon Ami | Image: Mon Ami

Retro Auburn puzzle from Mon Ami

Retro Auburn puzzle, $21, at Mon Ami | Image: Mon Ami

GIFTS

We’ll drink to that

It’s always wise to keep a few hostess gifts on deck this time of year. At Wrapsody in Hoover, we found this collectible tumbler celebrating Auburn for $18 and this Tuscaloosa coffee mug for $25. The images on the mug are hand-drawn — a sentimental touch we love.

Birmingham FINDS September: Auburn drinking glass from Wrapsody

Auburn drinking glass, $18, at Wrapsody | Image: Wrapsody

Tuscaloosa mug from Wrapsody

Tuscaloosa mug, $25, at Wrapsody | Image: Wrapsody

Gifting in the time of coronavirus

Still in the throes of a pandemic, we are as diligent as ever when it comes to hand washing, and we love Buff City Soap, which has various locations around Birmingham. What makes a better gift right now than Buff City Soap’s foaming hand soap, which retails for $7? It comes in scents like Good Morning Sunshine, Lemongrass Rosemary, Island Nectar, and Magnolia. There’s also an unscented option that gets the job done, too. But what we really love for this season is the variety of available colors — we’re stocking our bathrooms and kitchens with team colors!

Birmingham FINDS September: Rows of Bluff City Soap bottles

Foaming hand soaps, $7 each, at Buff City Soap | Image: Buff City Soap

NEWLY blanket

No home (or tailgate) is complete without a cozy blanket. Made of 100% recycled thread from Spain, NEWLY blankets blend style and sustainability. Plus, they’re perfect for keeping warm during those crisp autumn and winter game nights. Find the blanket in seven designs at SB Shop, starting at $98.

NEWLY blanket from SB Shop

NEWLY blanket, starting at $98, at SB Shop

Happy fall, Birmingham!

**********

Want more great local finds? Follow us on Instagram, or get out and explore the city with our SB App! Download it … it’s free!!

Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn