As we enter September in the South, that means fall is near and football season is here! This month’s collection of FINDS is dedicated to Saturdays down South, where you don gameday dresses for home games, serve guests in your home for away games, and take pride in your team — whichever school that may be. Birmingham boutiques are stocked with dresses, decor, and more to make this season one to remember. Take a look!

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Roll Tide red

At Vestavia Hills’ Cradle + Bee, you can find a slew of adorable dresses perfect for home games, including this Whitfield red long sleeve dress for $69. It is the perfect fall dress, and it comes in a popular gameday color here in Alabama.

A bit of orange and blue, too

Don’t worry, Auburn fans — we have certainly not forgotten about you! We love these orange(ish) and blue looks — the first from Manhattan South in Vestavia Hills, the Beachgold Rita dress, which retails for $185, and the Basalie midi dress, which we found at Homewood’s Shea Davis Boutique for $148.

RELATED: Your SEC All-City Guide: Where to Eat, Sleep & Tailgate

Earrings

We love this pair of earrings from Mountain Brook’s B. Prince. The HOMART Lombok oval earrings featured a bead detail and retail for $32. These versatile earrings are perfect for any look you sport this fall.

FOR THE HOME

Charcuterie and cheese — yes, please

Home games are our favorite, but for those away games, we love a house packed full of people enjoying the game — and the food! Serve your guests on this Provence platter with handles from Table Matters in Mountain Brook, which retails for $450. This sturdy platter with metal handles is perfect for a cheese and charcuterie board, stacked sandwiches and sliders, or even a dessert board.

Sweet home Alabama

Whether you’re rooting for Alabama or Auburn, we all have one thing in common: We love the state we live in! We found this Alabama-shaped bamboo board for $25 at Wrapsody in Hoover. It’s perfect for both chopping and serving.

Smells like team spirit

We love sentimental touches around our home, and what candle could be more perfect for gameday than these map candles from Vestavia Hills’ Cradle + Bee? Each candle is hand-poured with the “Sanctuary” fragrance, mixing lemon and lime with sweet berries built upon a sandalwood and vanilla base. For $32 each, the Auburn and Tuscaloosa map candles feature maps of the respective cities in 24K gold. Pick up one for your home, and a couple of extras for gifting!

Spruce up your tailgate

Nothing makes a tailgate more beautiful than fresh flowers! At Wild Things in Homewood, you can customize your bouquet with flowers that don your team colors when you get an Everyday arrangement, starting at $55. Then, you get to take them home and enjoy them all week!

RELATED: 15 Birmingham Events & Happenings: September 2021

The perfect final touch

As we all know, Alabama fans have a penchant for houndstooth — and we swooned when we saw this houndstooth throw at Lamb’s Ears in Mountain Brook. For $36, it provides the perfect gameday touch to your living room — and it’s super cozy!

FOR THE KIDS

Cute gameday looks for the kids

Is there anything cuter than kids dressed up for game day? We think not. At Dear Emmaline in Vestavia Hills, you’ll find adorable looks for your kids, whether they cheer “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle.” We love these battle cry shirts, which retail for $27 each. You can customize the look to your preference, be it Alabama crimson and white or Auburn orange and blue.

Back to school

Yes, it’s football season, but it’s back-to-school season, too! Send your girl off in style in this timelessly sweet Bisby Highgrove Garden Charlotte dress from Once Upon a Time in Mountain Brook. This dress retails for $48.

A pleasant distraction

What better way to help entertain young fans during the game than with these retro puzzles for both Alabama and Auburn? We found these for $21 at Mon Ami in Mountain Brook, and, at 500 pieces, it should keep the kids busy for a while — plus, it’s a great collector’s item!

GIFTS

We’ll drink to that

It’s always wise to keep a few hostess gifts on deck this time of year. At Wrapsody in Hoover, we found this collectible tumbler celebrating Auburn for $18 and this Tuscaloosa coffee mug for $25. The images on the mug are hand-drawn — a sentimental touch we love.

Gifting in the time of coronavirus

Still in the throes of a pandemic, we are as diligent as ever when it comes to hand washing, and we love Buff City Soap, which has various locations around Birmingham. What makes a better gift right now than Buff City Soap’s foaming hand soap, which retails for $7? It comes in scents like Good Morning Sunshine, Lemongrass Rosemary, Island Nectar, and Magnolia. There’s also an unscented option that gets the job done, too. But what we really love for this season is the variety of available colors — we’re stocking our bathrooms and kitchens with team colors!

NEWLY blanket

No home (or tailgate) is complete without a cozy blanket. Made of 100% recycled thread from Spain, NEWLY blankets blend style and sustainability. Plus, they’re perfect for keeping warm during those crisp autumn and winter game nights. Find the blanket in seven designs at SB Shop, starting at $98.

Happy fall, Birmingham!

**********

Want more great local finds? Follow us on Instagram, or get out and explore the city with our SB App! Download it … it’s free!!