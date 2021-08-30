Happy September, Birmingham! We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of fall and cooler temperatures, and this month’s celebrations only add to the excitement of a new month and season. From marathons and art-inspired affairs to incredible performances and charitable causes, September is overflowing with can’t-miss local events. Here are our top picks for Birmingham events happening this month!

15 Birmingham Events & Happenings: September 2021

September 9, 2021: The Roaring ’20s: ZooRendezvous 2021

There’s no party like a Birmingham Zoo party … even in a virtual format! On Thursday, September 9, the Birmingham Zoo hosts its first-ever virtual Roaring ’20s party. ZooRendezvous, a celebration of the zoo’s 66th anniversary, features live performances, an online auction, and much more. The pre-show begins at 6:45 p.m., followed by the main event beginning at 7 p.m. The online auction opens Thursday, September 2. The event is free to attend, but you have the option to support the zoo by purchasing upgrade packages, including a dessert package by Kathy G or a cocktail kit. The event also includes a watch party, which is limited to the first 150 people and takes place at the zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm. birminghamzoo.com

September 11, 2021: Fall Plant Sale at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Fall is the best time to plant new vegetation! Stock up on your favorite plants, trees, perennials, and more at the annual fall plant sale hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hand-selected just for the Magic City’s ever-changing weather and climate, available plants are diverse and chosen with care by local experts. The sale benefits the continued growth and care of the gardens, as well as educational programs and outreach activities organized by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Shopping begins on Saturday, September 11, at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Member priority shopping is held on Friday, September 10, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. bbgardens.org

September 11, 2021: Smile-A-Mile 5K Run/Walk

Lace up your running shoes! The Smile-A-Mile 5K is an annual race and one-mile fun run hosted by the Junior Board of Directors at Smile-A-Mile (SAM) Place. The family-friendly event is open to runners or walkers, and there is also a virtual option to run, walk, or stroll at your own pace. Post-race activities such as a photo booth and food trucks are limited, and social distancing is encouraged. This is a great way to safely support a local charity and get in a great weekend workout! Registration fees are $20 for the fun run and $35 for the 5K. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m., with registration opening at 6:30 a.m. smileamile.com

September 11, 2021: Trussville City Fest

Head to historic downtown Trussville for the 41st annual Trussville City Fest. Enjoy bites from local food vendors, entertainment from the Battle of the Bands competition, kid-friendly activities, inflatables, and games. This fun-filled day kicks off at 8 a.m., and admission is free. trussvillechamber.com

September 11, 2021: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Are you ready to welcome fall with an evening outdoors? Head to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre for a night full of great music and fun as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit bring their new music to Birmingham. Brothers Osborne and Joy Oladokun kick off the concert so don’t be late. Tickets start at $25, and the show begins at 7 p.m. theoakmountainamphitheater.com

September 17 – 26, 2021: Alabama State Fair

Nothing says fall like the return of the Alabama State Fair! This September, round up the whole family and head out to the annual fair at the Birmingham Race Course. Enjoy another year of fun, yummy food, and unforgettable memories. This year’s fair features classic rides, games, live entertainment, a petting zoo, pig races, a kid’s comedy magic show, an aerial thrill show, and more. Fairground hours vary depending on the day, and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. alabamafair.org

September 17, 2021: Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Pink Floyd’s The Wall

If you’re in the mood for a night of amazing music performed by local talent, look no further than this live concert. Don’t miss the Black Jacket Symphony at the BJCC on Friday, September 17, as they perform Pink Floyd’s The Wall. This is sure to be a fun and energetic performance. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24.50. ticketmaster.com

September 17, 2021: Chris Stapleton at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

The month of music continues with country superstar Chris Stapleton headlining his “All-American Road Show” on Friday, September 17. Head down to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre for a night of great music. The event also includes performances from The Marcus King Band and Yola. Tickets begin at $126, and the show starts at 7 p.m. theoakmountainamphitheater.com

September 18, 2021: Paws for the Cause 5K and 1 Mile Tail Waggin’ Trek

Taking place at Veterans Park in Hoover, the annual Paws for the Cause is a dog-friendly 5K you don’t want to miss. This year, the event also includes a one-mile obstacle course run called the Tail Waggin’ Trek. This run is family-friendly and suitable for all ages. Registration fees start at $25, and the races kick off at 8:30 a.m. runsignup.com

September 18, 2021: Oktoberfest at Cahaba Brewing Company

Celebrate Oktoberfest in September! Join Cahaba Brewing Company for an afternoon of craft beer, local food, and cocktails as they celebrate the release of their seasonal Oktoberfest canned beer. Attendees can also enjoy a bratwurst from American Butcher, live music, a stein-hoisting competition, and much more. Admission is free, and the fun begins at noon. facebook.com

September 18, 2021: St. Jude Walk/Run

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Wear yellow and celebrate the amazing children of St. Jude by creating a team or participating solo to raise funds for this worthy cause. After your fundraising efforts have concluded, lace up your favorite pair of running shoes and run or walk through Railroad Park in honor of those who have been directly affected by childhood cancer. The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 18. fundraising.stjude.org

September 19, 2021: Engaged Collective

Engaged Birmingham — a local wedding planning shop in Homewood — hosts a wedding planning event to connect Birmingham brides with some of the best vendors in town. Engaged Collective takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Haven and showcases a curated collection of bridal gown shops, photographers and videographers, floral designers, caterers, cake bakers, and more. Tickets are free for members and $10 for non-members, and they can be purchased online or at the door. engagedcollective.com

September 24 – 26, 2021: Furnace Fest

Back and better than ever, Furnace Fest returns to the historic Sloss Furnaces for one weekend only. Headliners Underoath, Taking Back Sunday, and Killswitch Engage perform on the main stage September 24-26 and are accompanied by fan-favorite performers including As Cities Burn, All Get Out, Comeback Kid, and many more. This is your chance to see 84 bands across three stages in the Magic City. Tickets start at $89 per day. furnacefest.us

September 25, 2021: 12th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K

Did you know September is GYN Cancer Awareness Month? You’re invited to join the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) for its 12th annual Head Over Teal Run. On Saturday, September 25, head to The Preserve in Hoover to complete a 10K or 5K run. This run is fun for the whole family and supports a wonderful cause. Stick around after the race for fun activities and local food vendors. Proceeds from the event allow LCBF to provide GYN cancer programs to women, patients, and caregivers. Registration fees start at $30, and the day kicks off at 8 a.m. thinkoflaura.org

September 30 – October 3, 2021: Antiques at the Gardens

Back for its 15th year, Antiques at the Gardens is set for September 30-October 3 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, this weekend-long event features talented national tastemakers, events, parties, classes, seminars, and gorgeous wares from Southeastern vendors and designers. Antiques at the Gardens is the premier fundraising event for the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and raises money to benefit its educational programs and outreach initiatives. General admission and event-specific tickets are available for purchase. bbgardens.org

Get out there and enjoy the new month, Magic City!

