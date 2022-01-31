Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

February has arrived, and the Magic City is ready to celebrate all it has to offer. From romantic festivities to chocolate tastings and galas, there’s a local event for everyone. So, grab your sweetie and fall in love with Birmingham at one of these 13 events!

13 Birmingham Events & Happenings: February 2022

Throughout February: Celebrate Black History Month

Birmingham and surrounding cities were important places in the fight for equal rights and are filled with landmarks and educational opportunities. In honor of Black History Month, you can visit the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute or historical sites like Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, or take a day trip to nearby Alabama landmarks such as the Edmund Pettus Bridge. For even more Black History Month events, visit birminghamal.gov.

February 2, 2022: Art in Conversation: Reparations Now!

Join Ashley M. Jones, Poet Laureate of the state of Alabama, for poetry readings at the Birmingham Museum of Art. She is the youngest Poet Laureate and the first Black woman to hold the position in Alabama. She is slated to read from her recently published collection of poems, Reparations Now! The free reading begins at 11 a.m. artsbma.org

February 3 – 6, 2022: 9 to 5 The Musical

Attend this thought-provoking, high-energy show at the Virginia Samford Theatre. 9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is based on the 1980 hit movie of the same name. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge is a must-see! Showings take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2:3o p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $23 for students, and reserved tickets are $43. virginiasamfordtheatre.org

February 4, 2022: ArtBLINK Virtual Gala

Make plans to kick off a new month by supporting an incredible cause in a virtual format. Join the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB for the 37th Annual ArtBLINK Gala, a night dedicated to continuing its hard work in cancer research. Dinner and cocktails by Iz Catering, a virtual artist studio experience, and an auction complete the beloved annual event. The virtual event kicks off at 6:45 p.m., and tickets begin at $250. artblink.org

February 4, 2022: The Phoenix Ball

Birmingham’s premier winter charity gala is back! The Phoenix Club of Birmingham welcomes guests to an exciting evening of live entertainment, heavy appetizers, and cocktails to celebrate the achievements and continuing mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama. Tickets are $75, and the gala begins at 8 p.m. at Events at Haven. eventbrite.com

February 4 – 6, 2022: Hearts of Rest Women’s Retreat

If you’re looking to refresh and recharge with a community of women, head to beautiful Pursell Farms for its annual Hearts of Rest women’s retreat. This weekend is full of delicious meals, fellowship, and hands-on experiences with some of the South’s most talented makers and creators, including speaker Carol Bevil, a jewelry-making workshop with Lucy Farmer, floral design with Christina Brockman, a Valentine’s Day-themed grazing board, and more! Reservations are now open, and packages start at $462. pursellfarms.com

February 10 & 11, 2022: Honeycreeper Chocolate’s Valentine’s Day Chocolate Tasting

Attend one of Honeycreeper Chocolate’s seated Valentine’s Day chocolate tastings. The evening includes curated craft chocolates, beautiful bouquets, and a sweet bag of goodies to take home. The knowledgeable Honeycreeper Chocolate staff walks you through the featured chocolate selections and then leaves you to enjoy the flavors at your own pace. Feel free to bring your own wine, as a cork service is provided free of charge. Tickets are $75, and seatings begin at 5:30 p.m. eventbrite.com

February 11 – 13, 2022: Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend

Now in its 20th year, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend has become a Birmingham tradition and one of the South’s most notable running events. Race options include a half marathon, marathon relay, the Regions Superhero 5K, and the BCBSAL Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon. Registration starts at $35, and prices increase after Thursday, February 10. Most races begin at 7 a.m. in Linn Park. mercedesmarathon.com

February 16, 2022: Celebrating Olmstead at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

2022 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of American landscape design pioneer Frederick Law Olmsted. As organizations across the country celebrate his contributions, learn about Olmsted’s life and legacy by attending a special presentation by Laurence Cotton, writer, historian, filmmaker, and consulting producer on the PBS special Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America. Lectures will take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited; preregistration is required. bbgardens.org

February 17 – 26, 2022: Winter Restaurant Week

Participate in Birmingham’s tastiest event! Enjoy a 10-day celebration of local Birmingham restaurants featuring deals for all budgets and neighborhoods. Participating restaurants include BLUEROOT, Slice Pizza & Brew, Roots & Revelry, Sol Y Luna, and more. bhamrestaurantweek.com

February 26, 2022: Mardi Gras Market at Ross Bridge Farmers’ Market

Laissez les bon temps rouler, Birmingham! If you’re in the mood for some Creole cooking, live entertainment, and shopping from the best local merchants, make plans to attend the Mardi Gras Market at Ross Bridge Farmers’ Market. Enjoy food trucks and jazz music as you peruse booths from your favorite makers and creators. The market runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. facebook.com

February 26, 2022: Dancers Against Cancer Gala

On Saturday, February 26, at Trussville Civic Center, make plans to attend a family-friendly charitable gala. Enjoy a delicious dinner, live and silent auctions, and a performance by local youth. Additionally, all proceeds are donated to local families fighting cancer, Dancers Against Cancer, and the UAB Division of Neuro-Oncology. Tickets are $25, and VIP priority seating for a table of 10 can be purchased for $500. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. eventbrite.com

February 26, 2022: 30th Annual Red Nose Ball

The Red Nose Ball is back for its 30th year. Attendees can enjoy exciting auctions, live music, and a seated dinner. Every year, over 1,000 supportive locals attend the ball as it is Camp Smile-A-Mile’s largest annual fundraising event. The fun begins at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, and individual tickets are $500. smileamile.com

Have a love-filled February, Birmingham!

