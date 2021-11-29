Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Get in the holiday spirit with these fantastic winter festivities, including mesmerizing musical performances, bustling holiday markets, and more. Grab your calendar and start planning for the final month of 2021 with these can’t-miss December events in Birmingham!

18 Birmingham Events & Happenings: December 2021

Through December 24, 2021: Santa at The Summit

The jolly man is back from the North Pole and ready to meet your family! Courtesy of David Hagood Photography, visits and photos with Santa can be booked online — and walk-ins are always welcome, too. Guests can opt for traditional photos or a contactless version. In addition to photo ops, Glenwood’s is setting up a pop-up shop inside the Santa Workshop space. A portion of sales from Glenwood’s pecans goes toward Pecans for Autism, which benefits those with autism and sensory needs. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Photo packages start at $25. thesummitsanta.com

December 2, 2021: Holiday Open House at Pepper Place

Get out and enjoy the holiday season at everyone’s favorite entertainment district. Head to Pepper Place on Thursday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy outdoor dining on 29th Street, a special screening of Home Alone, and holiday music. Word on the street is that Santa may make an appearance, too! This is also the perfect opportunity to shop for everyone on your holiday list at any of Pepper Place’s incredible retailers. The event is free to attend. facebook.com

December 2, 2021: Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House

Save the date for the Mountain Brook Holiday Open House. Get all of your shopping done while getting into the holiday spirit! Participating stores include Village Sportswear, Table Matters, Tom Beckbe, and more, and they offer holiday specials, samples, gifts, and more. For information on individual store offerings and hours, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.

December 3 – 19, 2021: Holiday Spectacular at Regions Field

Looking for a holiday event the whole family can enjoy? Prepare to be enthralled by Red Mountain Theatre Company’s annual Holiday Spectacular at Regions Field. This Birmingham Christmas tradition is back for another year with new surprises in store! The family-friendly show features all of your favorite music of the season. Shows take place Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on weekends. Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults. redmountaintheatre.org

December 4, 2021: Mistletoe & Mimosas at Lane Parke

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping! Mistletoe & Mimosas at Lane Parke is the perfect time to check items off your Christmas to-do list. In addition to shopping, attendees can enjoy hair pampering from the Alabama Hair Fairy and hot chocolate. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free to attend. laneparke.com

December 4, 2021: The Elf on the Shelf: The Musical

This holiday season, the beloved tradition that has captured the hearts of families everywhere returns to the live stage. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that bring the family together, The Elf on the Shelf: The Musical is an uplifting celebration that enchants audience members. The musical takes place at the BJCC Concert Hall at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95. elfontheshelfmusical.com

December 4, 11, & 18, 2021: Christmas at the Station

Climb aboard the train at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum’s North Pole Express and enjoy a Christmas experience like no other. Tickets to Christmas at the Station include a ride on the Calera & Shelby train, a ride on the Shelby & Southern train, access to the Merry Maze of Lights, and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus. With games and activities, hot chocolate, food trucks, and more, this event makes memories for years to come. Ticketed event times are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and ticket prices start at $18. hodrrm.org

December 8, 2021: “The Gift of Christmas” with Jim Brickman

Take in the sounds of the season with GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter and performer Jim Brickman at Birmingham’s Lyric Theatre. Enjoy a lovely evening with your family, friends, or a special date as you enjoy this live show that blends Christmas memories and holiday favorites. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $35. jimbrickman.com

December 9, 2021: English Village Sip & Stroll

Join the merchants of English Village from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, as you shop, sip, and stroll. The event is free to attend, and be sure to check vendors’ social media accounts and websites for specific hours and details. mtnbrookchamber.org

December 9, 2021: Samford Legacy League Christmas Home Tour

This season, find decor inspiration and holiday cheer during the 2021 Samford Legacy League Christmas Home Tour. Presented by ARC Realty, the tour takes you through five stunning homes expertly decorated for the holidays. Proceeds from the event help provide scholarships to Samford students dealing with significant financial needs. Tours take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Advance tickets are required and are $35 through Tuesday, December 7. samford.edu

December 10 – 22, 2021: Holiday Film Series at the Alabama Theatre

One of Birmingham’s longest-running and most beloved Christmas traditions is back! Enjoy classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, and SO many more at Birmingham’s most historic theater. This event is ideal for those looking for a calm yet festive night with the family. Shows begin at 7 p.m. each night, with additional matinee showings at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 each plus fees. alabamatheatre.com

December 11, 2021: Breakfast with Santa

Bring the whole family to a pancake breakfast with Santa at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center! This yuletide tradition is sure to put a smile on every child’s face and make memories that will last a lifetime. The breakfast is free to attend and begins at 7:30 a.m. business.vestaviahills.org

December 11, 2021: CahaBAZAAR Holiday Market

Attend Cahaba Brewing Company’s CahaBAZAAR Holiday Market on Saturday, December 11! The market features over 120 local artists, makers, and more. Get all your holiday shopping done in one trip while supporting local businesses and enjoying delicious food, craft beer, specialty cocktails, and live music. The event starts at noon, and admission is free. facebook.com

December 11, 2021: Jingle Bell Run

It’s time to strut your stuff in your favorite holiday costume! Be the jolliest jogger in the Magic City as you run (or walk) to raise funds and awareness for the Arthritis Foundation. This family-friendly event takes place at Railroad Park, with the race beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is $40, and there is also an option to participate virtually. (Note: Registration increases to $45 on the day of the race.) events.arthritis.org

December 14 – 16 & 21, 2021: Wacky Tacky Christmas Light Tour

Embrace your inner tackiness! Climb aboard a family-friendly tour bus and see the best of the wackiest holiday light displays. This annual event is hosted by Fresh Air Family, a nonprofit dedicated to environmental and scientific education, strengthening families, youth, and communities through a connection to nature. On December 14-16 and 21, buses depart from Tropicaleo in downtown Birmingham every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. wackytacky.org

December 17, 2021: Holiday Wine Dinner at Pursell Farms

Celebrate the Christmas season with a beautiful wine-paired dinner experience with Pursell Farm’s Executive Chef Joe Truex. The four-course meal includes dishes like a grilled caesar salad, pork belly, short ribs, and more. The dinner begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $105. pursellfarms.com

December 17 – 19 & 21 – 23, 2021: Alabama Ballet presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition that sets the tone for the season. As one of only eight ballet companies in the world licensed by The George Balanchine Trust to perform this show, the extraordinarily talented ballerinas at the Alabama Ballet are sure to transport you to a magical world full of sugarplums and snowflakes. This is an experience the whole family can enjoy. Performance times vary depending on the day, and tickets start at $45. Performances take place at the BJCC Concert Hall. alabamaballet.org

December 18, 2021: Holiday Story Walk at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Take a stroll through the Birmingham Botanical Gardens to view its iconic poinsettia tree! During your walk, you can hear Tomie dePaola’s The Legend of the Poinsettia — a heartwarming retelling of the Mexican folktale about the origin of the famous holiday plant. The Holiday Story Walk takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is part of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ new Family Fun Days series. Tickets are $15 and include admission for one adult and one child. bbgardens.org

Happy holidays, Birmingham!

