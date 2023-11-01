Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether you’re an Alabama or Aurbun fan, there’s one thing the entire state can agree on — there’s nothing better than a college football Saturday in Alabama. Here, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite spots for gathering the gang and enjoying the game with delicious food and drinks. Here are the 10 best Birmingham bars and restaurants for watching football!

Avondale Brewing Company

Neighborhood: Avondale

More info: avondalebrewing.com

Nothing beats a crisp fall football Saturday at a Birmingham brewery. Grab your favorite beer (we love the Miss Fancy’s) and head out to their spacious outdoor area to grab a seat and watch the game on a gigantic projector screen. When you get hungry, head next door to Post Office Pies, order a pizza to go, and bring it back to the patio. The atmosphere is casual and fun, and the beer selection is top-notch.

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Neighborhood: Vestavia Hills

More info: baumhowers.com

Baumhower’s is your ultimate game-day destination. With tons of TVs throughout the restaurant, there’s no bad place to sit, grab a cocktail or beer, and enjoy the game. The food menu is chock-full of bar food favorites, including wings, fried mozzarella, burgers, and their indulgent gooey fries. Party-ready trays are also available to pick up and enjoy at home.

Filling Station

Neighborhood: Crestline

More info: thefillingstationbham.com

Nothing complements an Alabama game day better than pizza, and The Filling Station is a local’s favorite. On game days, they’ve got TVs in the restaurant and bar and a large projector screen on the patio (which they screen in during the winter to keep guests warm!) During all NCAA and NFL games, The Filling Station offers football specials, including $10 pitchers of Bud Light, Coors Light, or Miller Light, a $22 wing platter complete with five buffalo, five plain, and five Thai peanut wings served with sea salt-battered fries, and a $14 field goal burger featuring swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions on Texas toast.

Char Bar

Neighborhood: Mountain Brook

More info: charbar7.com

Consider Char Bar your elevated game-day go-to. The atmosphere is sophisticated yet approachable, and the large selection of TVs ensures a good view of the game. They’re serving up all the game day bites you crave, including fried pickles, “Das Pretzels” with cheese, buffalo chicken dip, and more. They also have an extensive wine and beer selection as well as plenty of options for the kiddos.

Paramount

Neighborhood: Downtown

More info: paramountbirmingham.com

Paramount offers a vast selection of tasty cocktails (we recommend the frozen Paloma) and beer on tap in a fun, exciting atmosphere. Of course, they’ve got the TVs you need for prime game-watching, but if you’re bringing along someone who isn’t quite as invested in the score, there’s a room of arcade-style games to entertain. Their food menu includes shareable items like the “Alabama Hummus” and ‘Great Balls of Fire’ risotto balls, as well as burgers, wraps, salads, and sandwiches.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint

Neighborhood: Lakeview

More info: jackbrownsjoint.com

If you’re a burger fan, Jack Brown’s is simply a must. Known for their delicious and creative options, Jack Brown’s offers a cool, comfortable spot to enjoy the game while filling up. We’re partial to the Cowboy burger with BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and American cheese, but there’s something on the menu for everyone. They’re also sure to have any local beer you may be craving, and it’s worth treating yourself to their fried Oreos.

Cahaba Brewing

Neighborhood: East Avondale

More info: cahababrewing.com

If you’ve got a big group, Cahaba Brewing is your spot. Their 51,000 square foot space and patio offers ample seating and 20+ TVs to match. Of course, they’re known for their beer (there are over 26 taps), but if you’d like to venture out, they also serve up tasty cocktails, including a fall special “Golden Delicious” martini, which features a fall apple mix and citrus. They’ve also got a few arcade games to enjoy, and if you’re lucky, you’ll spot the brewery cat strolling around.

The Refinery

Neighborhood: Lakeview

More info: therefinerybham.com

Belly up to The Refinery’s bar for elevated bar food, curated cocktails, and multiple game-watching screens to choose from. You’ll want to share a few of their appetizers, including the jalapeño mac-and-cheese bites and Mexican street corn dip, but save room for one of their sandwich options — we suggest the classic BLT.

Good People Brewery

Neighborhood: Downtown

More info: goodpeoplebrewing.com

Good People has been a local favorite for years. Located right across from Regions Field in the heart of Downtown, Good People is always bustling with beer connoisseurs, out-of-towners, families, and, of course, dogs. Their beer menu is full of creative flavors and mainstay favorites, including the Snake Handler, Good People IPA, and the Muchacho. Hotbox is also on-site, serving up must-try bites like pretzels and beer cheese, lemongrass fried chicken, or a Korean BBQ pork sandwich. They’ve got multiple TVs behind the bar as well as lawn games on the patio and occasionally some live music to enjoy.

Saw’s Juke Joint

Neighborhood: Crestline

More info: sawsbbq.com

This list would not be complete with a true Alabama BBQ spot, and Saw’s is the ultimate. Of course, there are plenty of game-watching screens, but the real star of the show here is the food. It’s hard to beat Saw’s menu of fried green tomatoes, smoked chicken thighs, pulled pork plates, stuffed bakers (potatoes), and more. Pair it with a sweet tea for a true Alabama football experience.

Happy game day, Alabama!

