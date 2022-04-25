Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There’s something dreamy about loft living. At its finest, we envision an artistic, eclectic space with a bohemian air — but polished and sophisticated at the same time. Imagine our delight when we stumbled upon this recent design project from Beth Haley Design, which is all that and more. Combining two of Nashville’s iconic Werthan Lofts into a single stunning space, owner Beth Haley designed a home that perfectly reflects the homeowners’ creative personalities and passion for travel.

Throughout the home, Beth incorporated many custom pieces that are complementary to the space, without being too color-coordinated or symmetrical. The homeowners wanted a home that celebrates creativity and local artists and provides an area to gather with family and friends, yet contains personal, delineated spaces for each family member. “Designing numerous custom pieces, mixing textures, style, and color, and collaborating with other artists all sparked my imagination and allowed me to seek the unusual and interesting,” says Beth.

She adds that her clients wanted a space that reflected their well-traveled lifestyle and curated collections. To satisfy that request, Beth created a collage over the dining room’s buffet using collections from the homeowners’ various adventures. She also created a space to display their collection of handcrafted coffee mugs over the coffee bar.

When it came to combining the two lofts, Beths says the addition created more storage space and a media room, office loft, playroom, laundry room, guest bathroom, and staircase. “Our client wisely purchased a corner unit. By adding a glass partition to the media room and leaving the office loft open, the light was shared throughout the space, yet family members can still retreat to personal space when needed,” explains Beth.

Another major component of this project was the addition of the mezzanine, which sits above the media room and houses a playroom for the homeowners’ son and an office. Sustainable cork flooring was selected to absorb sound while providing a comfortable space for the homeowners’ son to play.

Beth also notes the importance of preserving the historical charm of the lofts while still adding modern functionality. In addition to incorporating custom items designed specifically for the spaces — including vanities, mirrors, and light fixtures — the space’s original windows, columns, and the patina on the floors were left intact. She notes that matching the floor patina took some trial and error as certain areas had to be patched, but the result is a gorgeous weathered look.

While all of the rooms in this home are undoubtedly a sight to behold, Beth has a special fondness for the trio of bathrooms — all unique, all interesting, and all with a story to tell. The darkest of these bathrooms has black painted walls and a shower with dark, moody tiles, while the ceiling adds to the room’s vibe with antique gold wallpaper. The sultry walls provide the perfect backdrops for the gold fixtures and deco-inspired gold floor tile from Ann Sacks. By contrast, the other guest bathroom is more vibrant. The glass tiles include alternating orange and clear strips, which cause them to change colors at different angles. White walls, a white sink, a custom mirror, and black fixtures were added to balance the vibrant color of the shower.

When it came time to design the master bathroom, Beth collaborated with the homeowner and local craftsmen to design a completely unique space. The customer vanity is topped with two hex-shaped iron mirrors and capped with an emerald green beaded chandelier. The master bathroom also includes custom wood doors designed to fit an existing opening. Through the doors, you’ll find a closet with eight-inch deep shelving that offers plenty of storage, adding an abundance of function to the stylish space.

The design of this renovated loft honors its historic, industrial feel while softening the space with thoughtfully curated furniture, fixtures, and art. It was important that this space transform from its previous life as an industrial building into a functional family home.

Beth Haley Design is located at 1207 Linden Ave., Nashville, TN 37212. To learn more, visit bethhaleydesign.com or call (615) 228-3664.

