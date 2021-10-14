11 Unique Burgers to Try in Nashville ASAP

There’s something simply extraordinary about a classic American hamburger, particularly when it’s paired with a side of fries. But here in Music City, our progressive and exciting restaurant scene also offers some adventurous burger iterations that will have you racing out to sample and savor. Topped with everything from pickled jalapeños to pineapple-chili salsa, these 11 unique burger options are some of the tastiest in Nashville, and they are undoubtedly worth broadening your hamburger horizons!

11 Unique Burgers to Experience in Nashville

The White Bread Burger from White Limozeen

101 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 649-7239

Hours: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight

White bread may be known for being “ordinary,” but this is far from an ordinary burger. As if the skyline views, over-the-top decor, and colorful cocktails aren’t enough to lure us to the Graduate Hotel’s rooftop bar, White Limozeen, the White Bread Burger is giving us yet another tug. A dose of elevated comfort on good old-fashioned white bread, the burger is made from local Bear Creek Farm beef (from Leiper’s Fork, TN) and topped with onion caramel (you read that right!), brie cheese, pickles, mayonnaise, and mustard.

The Kobe Burger from Fable Lounge

114 28th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 645-5150

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Of all the burgers in Nashville, the Fable Lounge Kobe Burger might just win the award for the prettiest presentation. After all, how can you tear your eyes away from fancy bread branding? This burger comes with two Kobe beef patties, smoked white cheddar, bacon jam, and cracked pepper aioli. And, of course, the bun boasts the Fable Lounge insignia for an extra touch of decadence. Stylish and savory? Yes, please.

The Cobra Kai from Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint

Germantown: 1123 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 818-0318

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Edgehill: 1201 Villa Pl Suite 102, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 739-6429

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.



Rumor has it the Cobra Kai burger from Jack Brown’s is downright addictive, and it’s easy to see why. Cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, and jalapeño jelly bring a sweet and spicy kick to the 100% wagyu beef patty, which is sitting pretty on a Martin’s potato roll. If that’s not enough to convince you to give it a try, this burger is so tasty that it recently won an award for the best overall burger during Nashville Burger Week. Need we say more? But just in case the Cobra Kai isn’t up your alley, Jack Brown’s offers several other unique burger options topped with everything from potato chips to fried okra.

The Puckett’s Mojo Burger from Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant

Downtown Nashville: 500 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 770-2772

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Downtown Franklin: 120 4th Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 794-5527

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant is known for its meat-and-three fare, but we’re happy to skip the “three” and stick with some French fries on this one — mainly since the Puckett’s Mojo Burger is an entire meal in and of itself. Puckett’s famous burger patty is topped with coleslaw, cherry wood-smoked pulled pork, baked beans, cheddar, a house pickle, and some barbecue chipotle ranch sauce, leading to a Southern barbecue burger that wows. (Just be sure to arm yourself with plenty of napkins!)

The Fried Pickle Burger from Burger and Company

1106 Woodland St Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 953-7088

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Monday

“Go big or go home” is a cliché that definitely fits when it comes to Burger and Company‘s Fried Pickle Burger. This burger shows its true Southern style with coleslaw, melted Havarti cheese, and, of course, fried pickles. What’s not to love? Head to East Nashville and hit up the newest location in Five Points for a taste of this from-scratch beauty.

The Southern Belle from M.L.Rose

Melrose: 2535 8th Ave S #107, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 712-8160

Sylvan Park: 4408 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 750-2920

Capitol View: 431 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 729-4445

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



There are plenty of delicious craft burgers to choose from at M.L.Rose, but the Southern Belle is a must-try. This burger screams with local flavor, featuring pimento cheese, bacon, Belle Meade Bourbon barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, Duke’s mayo, crispy tobacco onions, and a sweet potato bun. Even better, a portion of the proceeds from the Southern Belle will benefit the Martha O’Bryan Center, a local nonprofit organization. Win-win! Side note, M.L.Rose also offers exceptional monthly burger specials. Recent favorites include the Sgt. Pepper Burger and the current Blue Ribbon BBQ Burger.

The KBQ Turkey Burger from Scout’s Pub

158 Front St #120, Franklin, TN 37064 • (615) 721-5993

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This Korean barbecue turkey burger from Scout’s Pub in Franklin is just as delicious as it is pretty! Vibrant, fresh toppings make it stand out in a crowd, from the arugula and red onion to the homemade pineapple-chili salsa. Throw in some white cheddar and sticky sauce, and you’ve got some serious depth of flavor. Pair it with one of Scout’s craft brews on draft, and you’re all set for the perfect lunch.

The Prime Rib Burger from The Continental

1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 622-3225

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 5:30 p.m. until close

This burger is so luxe that it’s only available at The Continental bar each night from 9 p.m. until it’s sold out. So, if you want to sink your teeth into this one, prepare to sidle up to the bar at Chef Sean Brock’s newest upscale American dining experience at the Grand Hyatt Nashville. The Prime Rib Burger is a blend of The Continental’s famous prime rib mixed with Bear Creek Farm ground beef, then crusted with peppercorns and seared to perfection. Next, it’s topped with red onions, Cantal cheese, fresh tomato, and … wait for it … foie gras mayonnaise. Talk about elevated! Served with Gaufrette potato chips and horseradish cream, this burger is an indulgence that’s worth the splurge.

The Ramsey Pimento Cheese Burger from Burger Up

Nashville: 2901 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 279-3767

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franklin: 401 Cool Springs Blvd B, Franklin, TN 37067 • (615) 503-9892

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’re at all familiar with Burger Up, then you know there are plenty of stellar burger options — from the chili queso burger to the fan-favorite Woodstock. Not to mention, the Troyathlon, one of our go-to veggie burgers. But if you’re in the mood for some serious cheese, the Ramsey Pimento Cheese Burger is the route to take. A thick, juicy patty on a jalapeño bun, this burger is layered with housemade pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, Benton’s bacon, and truffle aioli. In other words, it packs a ton of flavor! Throw in a side of truffle fries, and you won’t be disappointed.

The New South Burger from Deacon’s New South

401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 994-1994

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Luxe” is this burger’s middle name. The New South Burger from Deacon’s New South is an eight-ounce patty that features bechamel sauce, balsamic onion jam, crispy shallots, and sesame aioli for a distinctive taste that will leave you reeling. Pair the inventive combination with a sommelier-suggested glass of wine, and you’ll experience a memorable flavor profile that will keep you going back for more.

The Beyond Island Burger from Anzie Blue

2111 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 • (615) 866-9545

Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Technically, it’s not a hamburger, but the Beyond Island Burger from Anzie Blue is a vegetarian’s dream come true. We would be remiss not to include at least one vegetarian option on our list — particularly when it’s topped with ripe avocado, spinach and pineapple salsa, and provolone cheese, proving that meatless definitely doesn’t mean flavorless.

Dig in, Nashville!

