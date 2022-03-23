Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

From 12South to Downtown, there’s no shortage of places to grab a drink in Nashville. There’s nothing wrong with grabbing a cold one at a Broadway honky-tonk now and then, but locals know where to go to find a cocktail with a little finesse. From lively tiki bars to swanky speakeasies, we’re sharing a local’s guide to the best cocktail bars in Nashville (in alphabetical order). Cheers!

A Local’s Picks: Best Cocktail Bars in Nashville

Attaboy

8 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Getting its start in New York, Attaboy is a no-menu cocktail bar located in East Nashville. Once you arrive at the speakeasy-style bar, knock on the door and wait to be let in. After you are seated, a bartender will ask you a series of questions to determine the right drink for you, based on your taste preferences. If you’re feeling adventurous (and trusting), simply share your spirit of choice and ask for a surprise.

Bastion

434 Houston St STE 110, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 490-8434

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Half bar, half restaurant, Wedgewood-Houston’s Bastion is a popular watering hole for Nashvillians in need of a nightcap. Their spacious, laid-back bar area — known as the “Big Bar” — offers a comprehensive drink list that features a rotating punch, a classic cocktail of the day, and a seasonal drink list. Whatever you do, pair your cocktail with a plate of their famous nachos. (Trust us.)

Chopper

1100 B Stratton Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, noon to 1 a.m.; Sunday, noon to 11 p.m.; closed Monday

Chopper is East Nashville’s very own robot-themed tiki bar. (Think hidden island oasis with subtle infusions of futuristic robot technology throughout the space). Their cocktail list features tiki classics — like the Mai Tai, Singapore Sling, and other vacation-inspired, tropical drinks made with freshly-squeezed juices, exotic spices, and very generous pours of rum. Try the popular “Robo Zombie,” which arrives on fire and is limited to one per guest. (Did we mention they’re generous with the rum?)

Embers Ski Lodge

2410 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 866-5652

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Embers Ski Lodge is a 12South favorite. Inspired by the après-ski scene, Embers emanates the warmth and camaraderie of a ski lodge. (They also host one of the best happy hours in town!) With daily drink specials including two-for-one beers and seltzers, $5 margaritas, and more, Embers attracts a steady crowd of regulars and visitors alike. They offer a straightforward menu of signature cocktails, but they can make just about anything that strikes your fancy. And, don’t leave without ordering their award-winning Belgian fries accompanied by one of their housemade dipping sauces.

Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (786) 942-8279

Hours: Wednesday. 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Thursday, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.; closed Sunday through Tuesday

Take a trip to Miami without leaving Nashville! Flamingo Cocktail Club, a Miami-inspired cocktail lounge, is located in a renovated church in Wedgewood-Houston. Sip cocktails while enjoying live music in the high-ceilinged, pink-hued space filled with funky, textured couches, live plants, and of course, flamingos. The drink menu is a fun and inventive selection of signature and seasonal cocktails, such as the “Dill,” a tequila cocktail with cucumber and lime, rimmed with garlic salt.

Mother’s Ruin

1239 6th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 953-7317

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Germantown plays host to another New York transplant here in Music City – Mother’s Ruin. Part bar, part restaurant, this spot opened in early 2020, just in time for the devastating effects of a tornado, followed almost immediately by shutdowns related to COVID-19. Despite a difficult start, Mother’s Ruin has become an essential part of the Germantown scene. Open daily until 2 a.m., this neighborhood hotspot draws a hip crowd in the market for great food, great cocktails, and loud music. All of their signature cocktails are tasty, but don’t miss their slushy of the day, which is especially good paired with their spicy fried chicken sandwich.

Never Never

413 Houston St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 649-8475

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, noon to 3 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Located in a former welding shop across from Bastion, Never Never kept the original shop’s industrial feel while still creating a cozy and inviting aesthetic. A small food menu offers vegetarian and regular chili, nachos, and bar snacks to munch on. Drink menu highlights include creative combinations like the “Cosmonaut,” a delicious vodka cocktail with Aperol and passion fruit.

Old Glory

1200 Villa Pl Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37212

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Old Glory is a well-curated speakeasy with a rotating roster of spirit-forward craft cocktails hidden inside an old boiler room in the Edgehill Village neighborhood. Enter the speakeasy through a semi-secret door tucked in an alleyway, and climb down the bar’s sweeping staircase. While the extremely high ceiling creates the illusion of extra space, it’s actually quite intimate. The dimly lit, hip ambiance makes Old Glory an ideal spot for a date night.

Otto’s Bar

4210 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 678-4086

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; closed Monday

Otto’s is Charlotte Avenue’s upscale version of a dive bar. Situated in a renovated auto repair shop, the bar’s interior features iconic pieces from around the neighborhood — including the orange booth from the old International Market and repurposed street and mechanic signs. On Tuesdays, take advantage of their $2 tacos and $6 margaritas while unwinding on their semi-closed patio. Any day of the week, their spicy margarita is a must.

Pearl Diver

1008 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 988-2265

Hours: Saturday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Pearl Diver, an East Nashville lounge and bar, offers an escape to island time. Well-thought-out design details include palm-printed wallpaper, blue-green and brass accents, and flashing surf films. Drinks pay tribute to island classics and Hemingway favorites. Try the bar’s namesake, “The Pearl Diver,” an iced drink blended with honey buttercream, orange, and baking spices, or the tequila-based “Devil’s Flower” with hints of kiwi and lime. The food goes in a similar direction, with island-inspired fare like Hawaiian meatballs cooked in a sweet and tangy marinade.

Rosemary & Beauty Queen

1102 Forrest Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 730-7700

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Occupying a historic home in East Nashville, Rosemary & Beauty Queen is a discreet hangout boasting a garage bar that doubles as a small dance club. Classy decor, a spacious courtyard, and various DJ nights make this local hang a must-visit. Order classics like their dirty martini with bleu cheese olives or their signature RBQ blackberry mojito. They even have swings that patrons can sit in while sipping their beverages.

The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club

2905B Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Fox is a speakeasy-style bar where Art Deco-inspired design and an interactive cocktail menu define the experience. Visuals on the cocktail menu show the type of ice served with the cocktail, the kind of glass it is served in, and what you can expect from the beverage. Try finding clever foxy details hidden in unexpected spots — our favorite is the imprinted ice cube in their Old Fashioned of the Month.

The Greenhouse Bar

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 385-4311

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

In the heart of bustling Green Hills, one can find a hidden botanical paradise — The Greenhouse Bar. A plant lover’s dream, the bright and lush greenhouse is the perfect place to enjoy a pleasant afternoon or a happy hour with friends. We recommend their “Tipsy Tea,” Nashville’s famous fruit tea spiked with vodka.

The Patterson House

1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Patterson House is a true Midtown jewel. It manages to be sophisticated yet unpretentious and is viewed by many as having set the standard for mixology in Music City. Handcrafted cocktails are the main focus here, with dozens to choose from. Patrons are invited to savor drinks made with housemade syrups, fresh-squeezed juices, and eight types of twice-filtered ice. Its pre-Prohibition atmosphere and “house rules” add to the experience, making it one of Nashville’s most talked-about bar concepts.

Urban Cowboy’s Public House

103 N 16th St, Nashville, TN 37206 • (347) 840-0525

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight

The Public House is an indoor-outdoor bar concept nestled behind the Urban Cowboy bed and breakfast, a restored Victorian mansion located in East Nashville. The Public House is decorated in a Nashville-appropriate cowboy style, complete with vintage elements, rustic woodwork, and Watuski bull skulls. A neighborhood favorite amongst locals, The Public House offers ample indoor and outdoor seating and multiple campfire-style fire pits. Kick back and relax while savoring delicious small bites and refreshing libations. During the cooler months, their Hot Toddy is an absolute must.

You’re ready for your cocktail tour de Nashville! Enjoy.

